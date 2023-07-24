Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 for the second quarter of 2023, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 in the previous quarter and $1.38 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $46.1 million, down 1.7% from the previous quarter and down 19.0% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2023 was 14.95% compared with 15.79% in the previous quarter and 18.19% in the same quarter of 2022.
“Bank of Hawai‘i delivered solid financial results in the second quarter of 2023,” said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our brand strength, built through 125 years of building lasting and long-standing relationships with the consumers, businesses and municipalities of Hawai‘i, helped us deliver yet another quarter of stable deposit performance. Total deposits were up modestly from a quarter ago. We also added additional liquidity to the balance sheet with cash and other immediately available borrowing lines growing to $8.5 billion at quarter end. Loans grew 0.7% with growth coming from both our consumer and commercial businesses. Credit quality remained pristine with non-performing assets of 0.08% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.04% in the quarter. CRE loans and office CRE loans were 27.3% and 2.7% of total loans at quarter end with both categories having weighted average LTVs of 56%. Scheduled maturities for CRE loans and office CRE loans total 10% and 3% respectively through 2024. Finally, our capital position improved in the quarter, as measured by CET 1, Tier 1 Capital, Total Capital and Tier 1 Leverage.”
Financial Highlights
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $124.3 million, a decrease of 8.5% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 6.4% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
Net interest margin was 2.22% in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 25 basis points from the previous quarter and from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was due to higher funding costs and increased liquidity, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
The average yield on loans and leases was 4.19% in the second quarter of 2023, up 16 basis points from the prior quarter and up 98 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.56% in the second quarter of 2023, up 14 basis points from the prior quarter and up 96 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.54% in the second quarter of 2023, up 45 basis points from the prior quarter and up 143 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.08%, up 33 basis points from the prior quarter and up 101 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates.
Noninterest income was $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.2% from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 included $1.5 million from the sale of a low-income housing tax credit investment, while noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 included a negative adjustment of $0.6 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 was $41.7 million, up 1.0% from adjusted noninterest income in the prior quarter and down 1.0% from the same period in 2022.
Noninterest expense was $104.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.0% from the previous quarter and an increase of 1.1% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $4.0 million and separation expenses of $3.1 million. Adjusted for these items in the prior quarter, noninterest expense decreased by 0.8% quarter over quarter.
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 24.57% compared with 25.38% in the previous quarter and 23.80% during the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was mainly due to an unfavorable discrete tax item in the first quarter and an increase in benefits from tax credit investments in the current quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to lower benefits from tax credit investments and benefits from leveraged leases that have since been terminated which were included in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022.
Asset Quality
The Company’s overall asset quality remained strong during the second quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million compared with $2.0 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.
Total non-performing assets were $11.5 million at June 30, 2023, down $0.6 million from March 31, 2023 and down $4.0 million from June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.08% at the end of the quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 4 basis points from the same quarter of 2022.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 were $1.4 million or 4 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.5 million partially offset by recoveries of $2.1 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $1.3 million or 4 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.7 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $145.4 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.8 million from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $3.1 million from June 30, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.04% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and down 10 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.9 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 4.2% from March 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.4% from June 30, 2022, primarily due to growth in our earning assets.
Total funds sold and cash and due from banks was $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.1 billion from March 31, 2023 and $0.8 billion from June 30, 2022 and represented 6.7% of total assets. The growth was due to an increase in short-duration term funding of $1.3 billion that enhanced on balance sheet liquidity and provides a hedge against rising short-term rates.
The investment securities portfolio was $7.9 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of 3.2% from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of 4.9% from June 30, 2022. These decreases were due to cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.7% from March 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.4% from June 30, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of 8.9% from the same quarter of 2022. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase in our commercial mortgage and commercial and industrial portfolios. Total consumer loans were $8.3 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.5% from the prior quarter and 6.5% from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by increases in our residential mortgage and home equity portfolios.
Total deposits were $20.5 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.1% from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of 2.5% from June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 29% of total deposit balances as of June 30, 2023, down from 31% as of March 31, 2023 and 35% as of June 30, 2022. Average deposits were $20.0 billion for the second quarter of 2023, down 2.0% from $20.4 billion in the prior quarter, and down 2.7% from the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2023 insured and collateralized deposits represent 61% of total deposit balances, up from 58% as of March 31, 2023 and 57% as of June 30, 2022.
Capital and Dividends
The Company’s capital levels remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.21% at June 30, 2023 compared with 12.10% at March 31, 2023 and 13.01% at June 30, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.21% at June 30, 2023 compared with 7.19% at March 31, 2023 and 7.29% at June 30, 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth partially offset by an increase in risk-weighted and average total assets, as a result of loan growth and increased liquidity over the period. The decrease from the same period in 2022 in the Tier 1 Capital Ratio was due to an increase in risk-weighted assets, and the decline in the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was due to an increase in average total assets, both as a result of increased liquidity and loan growth over the period.
No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at June 30, 2023.
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.
On July 7, 2023, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on July 17, 2023.
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
124,348
$
135,955
$
132,902
$
260,303
$
258,165
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,500
2,000
(2,500
)
4,500
(8,000
)
|Total Noninterest Income
43,255
40,737
42,158
83,992
85,709
|Total Noninterest Expense
104,036
111,919
102,939
215,955
206,813
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
63,567
64,773
72,121
128,340
137,061
|Net Income
46,061
46,842
56,862
92,903
111,696
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
44,092
44,873
54,893
88,965
107,758
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
1.12
1.14
1.38
2.27
2.71
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.12
1.14
1.38
2.26
2.70
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
1.40
1.40
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.77
%
0.80
%
1.00
%
0.78
%
0.98
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
13.55
14.25
16.40
13.90
15.23
|Return on Average Common Equity
14.95
15.79
18.19
15.36
16.73
|Efficiency Ratio 1
62.07
63.34
58.80
62.72
60.14
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.22
2.47
2.47
2.34
2.41
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
62.50
61.40
50.72
61.67
51.66
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
5.65
5.59
6.08
5.62
6.47
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,876,754
$
13,717,483
$
12,700,825
$
13,797,559
$
12,496,747
|Average Assets
24,114,443
23,865,478
22,891,262
23,990,649
22,869,496
|Average Deposits
20,018,601
20,430,882
20,569,363
20,223,603
20,498,115
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,363,059
1,332,889
1,390,653
1,348,057
1,479,197
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
29.66
$
29.62
$
29.09
$
29.66
$
29.09
|Tangible Book Value
28.87
28.83
28.30
28.87
28.30
|Market Value
|Closing
41.23
52.08
74.40
41.23
74.40
|High
52.37
81.73
84.93
81.73
92.38
|Low
30.83
34.71
70.97
30.83
70.97
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,914,889
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
$
12,951,573
|Total Assets
24,947,936
23,931,977
23,606,877
23,232,699
|Total Deposits
20,508,615
20,491,300
20,615,696
21,025,681
|Other Debt
1,760,243
510,269
410,294
10,343
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,358,279
1,354,430
1,316,995
1,348,746
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
11,477
$
12,124
$
12,647
$
15,493
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
145,367
143,577
144,439
148,512
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
1.04
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.15
%
|Capital Ratios 5
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.00
%
10.88
%
10.92
%
11.66
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.21
12.10
12.15
13.01
|Total Capital Ratio
13.24
13.13
13.17
14.14
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.21
7.19
7.37
7.29
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.44
5.66
5.58
5.81
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
4.60
4.78
4.69
4.90
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
7.97
7.97
7.76
8.72
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,025
2,025
2,076
2,114
|Branches
51
51
51
54
|ATMs
320
320
320
310
1
Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
2
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
3
Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
4
The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
5
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary.
6
Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures.
Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill.
See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Table 2
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,358,279
$
1,354,430
$
1,316,995
$
1,348,746
|Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,146,762
$
1,142,913
$
1,105,478
$
1,137,229
|Total Assets
$
24,947,936
$
23,931,977
$
23,606,877
$
23,232,699
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
24,916,419
$
23,900,460
$
23,575,360
$
23,201,182
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
14,391,943
$
14,341,397
$
14,238,798
$
13,035,674
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.44
%
5.66
%
5.58
%
5.81
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
4.60
%
4.78
%
4.69
%
4.90
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
12.21
%
12.10
%
12.15
%
13.01
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
7.97
%
7.97
%
7.76
%
8.72
%
1
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 3
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
144,541
$
136,501
$
101,663
$
281,042
$
196,102
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
23,301
23,893
17,984
47,194
35,084
|Held-to-Maturity
23,375
23,948
18,838
47,323
37,539
|Deposits
18
27
5
45
9
|Funds Sold
6,395
3,366
719
9,761
846
|Other
2,121
597
353
2,718
555
|Total Interest Income
199,751
188,332
139,562
388,083
270,135
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
53,779
37,794
3,535
91,573
5,888
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
5,436
5,377
2,794
10,813
5,566
|Funds Purchased
184
704
57
888
59
|Short-Term Borrowings
2,510
3,203
92
5,713
92
|Other Debt
13,494
5,299
182
18,793
365
|Total Interest Expense
75,403
52,377
6,660
127,780
11,970
|Net Interest Income
124,348
135,955
132,902
260,303
258,165
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,500
2,000
(2,500
)
4,500
(8,000
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
121,848
133,955
135,402
255,803
266,165
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
11,215
10,690
11,457
21,905
22,733
|Mortgage Banking
1,176
1,004
1,247
2,180
3,987
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,587
7,737
7,309
15,324
14,581
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
14,150
13,808
14,193
27,958
27,145
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,310
)
(1,792
)
(1,295
)
(3,102
)
(2,840
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,038
1,271
870
2,309
1,661
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,876
2,842
2,658
5,718
5,007
|Other
6,523
5,177
5,719
11,700
13,435
|Total Noninterest Income
43,255
40,737
42,158
83,992
85,709
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
56,175
65,088
57,769
121,263
117,693
|Net Occupancy
9,991
9,872
9,930
19,863
19,756
|Net Equipment
10,573
10,375
9,543
20,948
18,696
|Data Processing
4,599
4,583
4,607
9,182
9,167
|Professional Fees
4,651
3,883
3,542
8,534
6,800
|FDIC Insurance
3,173
3,234
1,590
6,407
3,092
|Other
14,874
14,884
15,958
29,758
31,609
|Total Noninterest Expense
104,036
111,919
102,939
215,955
206,813
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
61,067
62,773
74,621
123,840
145,061
|Provision for Income Taxes
15,006
15,931
17,759
30,937
33,365
|Net Income
$
46,061
$
46,842
$
56,862
$
92,903
$
111,696
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
3,938
3,938
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
44,092
$
44,873
$
54,893
$
88,965
$
107,758
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.12
$
1.14
$
1.38
$
2.27
$
2.71
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.12
$
1.14
$
1.38
$
2.26
$
2.70
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
1.40
$
1.40
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,241,559
39,276,833
39,693,593
39,259,279
39,722,985
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,317,521
39,465,889
39,842,608
39,382,359
39,896,700
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income
$
46,061
$
46,842
$
56,862
$
92,903
$
111,696
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
(18,217
)
29,276
(122,647
)
11,059
(302,771
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
84
84
352
168
705
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(18,133
)
29,360
(122,295
)
11,227
(302,066
)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
27,928
$
76,202
$
(65,433
)
$
104,130
$
(190,370
)
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
Table 5
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2,261
$
2,554
$
3,724
$
2,264
|Funds Sold
1,273,109
272,018
81,364
576,430
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,666,723
2,815,083
2,844,823
3,955,476
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,411,003; $4,601,876; $4,615,393; and $3,823,739)
5,202,698
5,312,815
5,414,139
4,321,693
|Loans Held for Sale
3,359
2,149
1,035
4,514
|Loans and Leases
13,914,889
13,824,522
13,646,420
12,951,573
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(145,367
)
(143,577
)
(144,439
)
(148,512
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,769,522
13,680,945
13,501,981
12,803,061
|Total Earning Assets
22,917,672
22,085,564
21,847,066
21,663,438
|Cash and Due from Banks
398,072
337,413
316,679
260,672
|Premises and Equipment, Net
200,297
203,131
206,777
202,063
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
89,286
91,387
92,307
91,901
|Accrued Interest Receivable
64,720
63,175
61,002
47,141
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
1,040
1,040
2,332
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
21,626
22,102
22,619
23,540
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
456,889
455,602
453,882
448,925
|Other Assets
766,817
641,046
573,988
461,170
|Total Assets
$
24,947,936
$
23,931,977
$
23,606,877
$
23,232,699
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
5,968,344
$
6,385,872
$
6,714,982
$
7,374,055
|Interest-Bearing Demand
4,119,166
4,283,801
4,232,567
4,339,520
|Savings
7,756,426
7,898,874
7,962,410
8,054,899
|Time
2,664,679
1,922,753
1,705,737
1,257,207
|Total Deposits
20,508,615
20,491,300
20,615,696
21,025,681
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
325,000
-
-
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
725,490
725,490
725,490
425,490
|Other Debt
1,760,243
510,269
410,294
10,343
|Operating Lease Liabilities
97,768
99,746
100,526
99,722
|Retirement Benefits Payable
26,434
26,768
26,991
37,532
|Accrued Interest Payable
26,737
13,061
9,698
2,545
|Taxes Payable
132
11,039
7,104
10,607
|Other Liabilities
444,238
374,874
394,083
272,033
|Total Liabilities
23,589,657
22,577,547
22,289,882
21,883,953
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: June 30, 2023; March 31, 2023; December 31, 2022; and June 30, 2022 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: June 30, 2023 - 58,771,036 / 39,725,348; March 31, 2023 - 58,722,929 / 39,646,506; December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750; and June 30, 2022 - 58,727,909 / 40,182,659)
583
583
582
582
|Capital Surplus
628,202
624,126
620,578
611,694
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(423,431
)
(405,298
)
(434,658
)
(368,448
)
|Retained Earnings
2,091,289
2,074,428
2,055,912
2,002,005
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: June 30, 2023 - 19,045,688; March 31, 2023 - 19,076,423; December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875; and June 30, 2022 - 18,545,250)
(1,118,364
)
(1,119,409
)
(1,105,419
)
(1,077,087
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,358,279
1,354,430
1,316,995
1,348,746
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
24,947,936
$
23,931,977
$
23,606,877
$
23,232,699
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Table 6
Accumulated
Other
Preferred
Common
Comprehensive
Shares
Preferred
Shares
Common
Capital
Income
Retained
Treasury
|(dollars in thousands)
Outstanding
Stock
Outstanding
Stock
Surplus
(Loss)
Earnings
Stock
Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
92,903
-
92,903
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
11,227
-
-
11,227
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
7,672
-
-
-
7,672
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
94,765
1
(48
)
-
2,286
986
3,225
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(205,167
)
-
-
-
-
(13,931
)
(13,931
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.40 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(55,874
)
-
(55,874
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,938
)
-
(3,938
)
|Balance as of June 30, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
39,725,348
$
583
$
628,202
$
(423,431
)
$
2,091,289
$
(1,118,364
)
$
1,358,279
|Balance as of December 31, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,253,193
$
581
$
602,508
$
(66,382
)
$
1,950,375
$
(1,055,471
)
$
1,611,611
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
111,696
-
111,696
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(302,066
)
-
-
(302,066
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
8,172
-
-
-
8,172
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
228,225
1
1,014
-
346
2,697
4,058
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(298,759
)
-
-
-
-
(24,313
)
(24,313
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.40 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56,474
)
-
(56,474
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,938
)
-
(3,938
)
|Balance as of June 30, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
40,182,659
$
582
$
611,694
$
(368,448
)
$
2,002,005
$
(1,077,087
)
$
1,348,746
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
Table 7a
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense 2
Rate
Balance
Expense 2
Rate
Balance
Expense 2
Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
5.1
$
-
1.48
%
$
1.7
$
-
6.25
%
$
3.5
$
-
0.59
%
|Funds Sold
500.1
6.4
5.06
295.9
3.4
4.55
273.5
0.7
1.04
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,741.1
23.2
3.39
2,820.3
23.8
3.40
4,123.1
18.0
1.74
|Non-Taxable
9.6
0.1
4.40
9.6
0.1
4.38
2.9
-
1.99
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,231.3
23.2
1.78
5,336.2
23.8
1.78
4,377.0
18.7
1.71
|Non-Taxable
35.2
0.2
2.10
35.3
0.2
2.10
35.7
0.2
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
8,017.2
46.7
2.33
8,201.4
47.9
2.34
8,538.7
36.9
1.73
|Loans Held for Sale
2.7
-
5.50
1.5
-
5.30
6.3
0.1
4.06
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,456.1
17.5
4.82
1,411.4
16.2
4.67
1,330.0
9.9
2.99
|Paycheck Protection Program
14.5
-
1.30
16.9
0.1
2.35
38.7
0.5
5.26
|Commercial Mortgage
3,814.9
49.3
5.19
3,736.9
45.1
4.90
3,357.2
26.2
3.13
|Construction
246.8
3.5
5.70
280.4
3.9
5.65
222.6
2.4
4.39
|Commercial Lease Financing
65.4
0.3
1.67
66.9
-
(0.14
)
94.2
0.3
1.44
|Residential Mortgage
4,704.0
41.2
3.50
4,666.0
39.9
3.42
4,445.7
36.4
3.26
|Home Equity
2,272.3
19.0
3.35
2,239.4
18.2
3.30
2,032.9
14.4
2.85
|Automobile
879.3
7.7
3.53
871.8
7.3
3.37
759.1
6.1
3.20
|Other 4
423.5
6.4
6.04
427.8
6.2
5.83
420.4
5.6
5.38
|Total Loans and Leases
13,876.8
144.9
4.19
13,717.5
136.9
4.03
12,700.8
101.8
3.21
|Other
94.8
2.2
8.94
67.2
0.6
3.56
38.2
0.3
3.70
|Total Earning Assets
22,496.7
200.2
3.56
22,285.2
188.8
3.42
21,561.0
139.8
2.60
|Cash and Due from Banks
316.6
319.1
238.4
|Other Assets
1,301.1
1,261.2
1,091.9
|Total Assets
$
24,114.4
$
23,865.5
$
22,891.3
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,037.4
7.5
0.75
$
4,215.9
5.2
0.50
$
4,442.2
0.7
0.06
|Savings
7,667.6
26.6
1.39
8,009.0
20.6
1.05
7,692.8
1.9
0.10
|Time
2,296.1
19.7
3.44
1,789.9
12.0
2.71
950.4
0.9
0.40
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,001.1
53.8
1.54
14,014.8
37.8
1.09
13,085.4
3.5
0.11
|Funds Purchased
14.6
0.2
5.00
60.4
0.7
4.66
25.3
-
0.89
|Short-Term Borrowings
195.2
2.5
5.09
265.0
3.2
4.84
34.5
0.1
1.06
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
725.5
5.4
2.96
725.5
5.4
2.96
447.7
2.8
2.47
|Other Debt
1,255.8
13.5
4.31
499.6
5.3
4.30
10.4
0.3
7.05
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
16,192.2
75.4
1.87
15,565.3
52.4
1.36
13,603.3
6.7
0.20
|Net Interest Income
$
124.8
$
136.4
$
133.1
|Interest Rate Spread
1.69
%
2.06
%
2.40
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.22
%
2.47
%
2.47
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
6,017.5
6,416.1
7,484.0
|Other Liabilities
541.6
551.2
413.3
|Shareholders' Equity
1,363.1
1,332.9
1,390.7
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
24,114.4
$
23,865.5
$
22,891.3
1
Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2
Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $471,000, $495,000, and $221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
3
Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
4
Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7b
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
3.4
$
-
2.68
%
$
3.5
$
-
0.52
%
|Funds Sold
398.6
9.8
4.87
256.1
0.8
0.66
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,780.4
47.0
3.40
4,260.6
35.1
1.65
|Non-Taxable
9.6
0.2
4.39
3.0
-
1.96
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,283.6
47.0
1.78
4,471.7
37.2
1.67
|Non-Taxable
35.2
0.4
2.10
35.8
0.4
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
8,108.8
94.6
2.34
8,771.1
72.7
1.66
|Loans Held for Sale
2.1
0.1
5.42
10.0
0.2
3.19
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,433.8
33.8
4.75
1,331.5
18.9
2.86
|Paycheck Protection Program
15.7
0.1
1.86
63.7
2.3
7.39
|Commercial Mortgage
3,776.2
94.5
5.04
3,258.5
48.0
2.97
|Construction
263.5
7.4
5.68
225.1
4.5
4.03
|Commercial Lease Financing
66.1
0.3
0.76
96.5
0.7
1.44
|Residential Mortgage
4,685.2
81.0
3.46
4,394.8
71.2
3.24
|Home Equity
2,255.9
37.2
3.33
1,966.3
27.7
2.84
|Automobile
875.6
15.0
3.45
748.3
11.9
3.22
|Other 4
425.6
12.5
5.94
412.1
11.1
5.42
|Total Loans and Leases
13,797.6
281.8
4.11
12,496.8
196.3
3.16
|Other
81.0
2.7
6.70
37.3
0.6
2.97
|Total Earning Assets
22,391.5
389.0
3.49
21,574.8
270.6
2.52
|Cash and Due from Banks
317.8
235.8
|Other Assets
1,281.3
1,058.9
|Total Assets
$
23,990.6
$
22,869.5
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,126.2
12.7
0.62
$
4,548.2
1.2
0.05
|Savings
7,837.3
47.2
1.21
7,617.1
2.9
0.08
|Time
2,044.4
31.7
3.12
960.9
1.8
0.37
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,007.9
91.6
1.32
13,126.2
5.9
0.09
|Funds Purchased
37.4
0.9
4.72
16.2
0.1
0.72
|Short-Term Borrowings
229.9
5.7
4.94
17.3
0.1
1.06
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
725.5
10.8
2.96
449.1
5.6
2.47
|Other Debt
879.8
18.7
4.31
10.4
0.3
7.05
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
15,880.5
127.7
1.62
13,619.2
12.0
0.18
|Net Interest Income
$
261.3
$
258.6
|Interest Rate Spread
1.87
%
2.34
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.34
%
2.41
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
6,215.7
7,371.9
|Other Liabilities
546.3
399.2
|Shareholders' Equity
1,348.1
1,479.2
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,990.6
$
22,869.5
1
Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2
Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $966,000 and $475,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
3
Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
4
Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8a
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Compared to March 31, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
2.6
$
0.4
$
3.0
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(0.6
)
-
(0.6
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(0.5
)
(0.1
)
(0.6
)
|Total Investment Securities
(1.1
)
(0.1
)
(1.2
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.7
0.6
1.3
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Commercial Mortgage
1.1
3.1
4.2
|Construction
(0.4
)
-
(0.4
)
|Commercial Lease Financing
-
0.3
0.3
|Residential Mortgage
0.3
1.0
1.3
|Home Equity
0.4
0.4
0.8
|Automobile
0.1
0.3
0.4
|Other 2
(0.1
)
0.3
0.2
|Total Loans and Leases
2.0
6.0
8.0
|Other
0.4
1.2
1.6
|Total Change in Interest Income
3.9
7.5
11.4
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.2
)
2.5
2.3
|Savings
(0.9
)
6.9
6.0
|Time
3.9
3.8
7.7
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2.8
13.2
16.0
|Funds Purchased
(0.5
)
-
(0.5
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
(0.9
)
0.2
(0.7
)
|Other Debt
8.2
-
8.2
|Total Change in Interest Expense
9.6
13.4
23.0
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(5.7
)
$
(5.9
)
$
(11.6
)
1
The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8b
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Compared to June 30, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
1.0
$
4.7
$
5.7
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(7.6
)
12.8
5.2
|Non-Taxable
0.1
-
0.1
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
3.7
0.8
4.5
|Total Investment Securities
(3.8
)
13.6
9.8
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
1.0
6.6
7.6
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
|Commercial Mortgage
4.0
19.1
23.1
|Construction
0.3
0.8
1.1
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.1
)
0.1
-
|Residential Mortgage
2.2
2.6
4.8
|Home Equity
1.8
2.8
4.6
|Automobile
1.0
0.6
1.6
|Other 2
-
0.8
0.8
|Total Loans and Leases
10.0
33.1
43.1
|Other
1.0
0.9
1.9
|Total Change in Interest Income
8.1
52.3
60.4
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.1
)
6.9
6.8
|Savings
-
24.7
24.7
|Time
2.9
15.9
18.8
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2.8
47.5
50.3
|Funds Purchased
-
0.2
0.2
|Short-Term Borrowings
1.3
1.1
2.4
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
2.0
0.6
2.6
|Other Debt
13.4
(0.2
)
13.2
|Total Change in Interest Expense
19.5
49.2
68.7
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(11.4
)
$
3.1
$
(8.3
)
1
The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8c
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Compared to June 30, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
0.8
$
8.2
$
9.0
|Investment Securities