Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $1.12 Net Income $46.1 Million Total Deposits Up 0.1% Linked Quarter Immediately Available Liquidity Increased to $8.5 Billion Board of Directors Declares Dividend of $0.70 Per Common Share Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 for the second quarter of 2023, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 in the previous quarter and $1.38 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $46.1 million, down 1.7% from the previous quarter and down 19.0% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2023 was 14.95% compared with 15.79% in the previous quarter and 18.19% in the same quarter of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724848205/en/ “Bank of Hawai‘i delivered solid financial results in the second quarter of 2023,” said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our brand strength, built through 125 years of building lasting and long-standing relationships with the consumers, businesses and municipalities of Hawai‘i, helped us deliver yet another quarter of stable deposit performance. Total deposits were up modestly from a quarter ago. We also added additional liquidity to the balance sheet with cash and other immediately available borrowing lines growing to $8.5 billion at quarter end. Loans grew 0.7% with growth coming from both our consumer and commercial businesses. Credit quality remained pristine with non-performing assets of 0.08% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.04% in the quarter. CRE loans and office CRE loans were 27.3% and 2.7% of total loans at quarter end with both categories having weighted average LTVs of 56%. Scheduled maturities for CRE loans and office CRE loans total 10% and 3% respectively through 2024. Finally, our capital position improved in the quarter, as measured by CET 1, Tier 1 Capital, Total Capital and Tier 1 Leverage.” Financial Highlights Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $124.3 million, a decrease of 8.5% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 6.4% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields. Net interest margin was 2.22% in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 25 basis points from the previous quarter and from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was due to higher funding costs and increased liquidity, partially offset by higher earning asset yields. The average yield on loans and leases was 4.19% in the second quarter of 2023, up 16 basis points from the prior quarter and up 98 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.56% in the second quarter of 2023, up 14 basis points from the prior quarter and up 96 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.54% in the second quarter of 2023, up 45 basis points from the prior quarter and up 143 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.08%, up 33 basis points from the prior quarter and up 101 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates. Noninterest income was $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.2% from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 included $1.5 million from the sale of a low-income housing tax credit investment, while noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 included a negative adjustment of $0.6 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 was $41.7 million, up 1.0% from adjusted noninterest income in the prior quarter and down 1.0% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest expense was $104.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.0% from the previous quarter and an increase of 1.1% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $4.0 million and separation expenses of $3.1 million. Adjusted for these items in the prior quarter, noninterest expense decreased by 0.8% quarter over quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 24.57% compared with 25.38% in the previous quarter and 23.80% during the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was mainly due to an unfavorable discrete tax item in the first quarter and an increase in benefits from tax credit investments in the current quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to lower benefits from tax credit investments and benefits from leveraged leases that have since been terminated which were included in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022. Asset Quality The Company’s overall asset quality remained strong during the second quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million compared with $2.0 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2022. Total non-performing assets were $11.5 million at June 30, 2023, down $0.6 million from March 31, 2023 and down $4.0 million from June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.08% at the end of the quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 4 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 were $1.4 million or 4 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.5 million partially offset by recoveries of $2.1 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $1.3 million or 4 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.7 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $145.4 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.8 million from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $3.1 million from June 30, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.04% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and down 10 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2022. Balance Sheet Total assets were $24.9 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 4.2% from March 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.4% from June 30, 2022, primarily due to growth in our earning assets. Total funds sold and cash and due from banks was $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.1 billion from March 31, 2023 and $0.8 billion from June 30, 2022 and represented 6.7% of total assets. The growth was due to an increase in short-duration term funding of $1.3 billion that enhanced on balance sheet liquidity and provides a hedge against rising short-term rates. The investment securities portfolio was $7.9 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of 3.2% from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of 4.9% from June 30, 2022. These decreases were due to cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises. Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.7% from March 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.4% from June 30, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of 8.9% from the same quarter of 2022. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase in our commercial mortgage and commercial and industrial portfolios. Total consumer loans were $8.3 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.5% from the prior quarter and 6.5% from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by increases in our residential mortgage and home equity portfolios. Total deposits were $20.5 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.1% from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of 2.5% from June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 29% of total deposit balances as of June 30, 2023, down from 31% as of March 31, 2023 and 35% as of June 30, 2022. Average deposits were $20.0 billion for the second quarter of 2023, down 2.0% from $20.4 billion in the prior quarter, and down 2.7% from the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2023 insured and collateralized deposits represent 61% of total deposit balances, up from 58% as of March 31, 2023 and 57% as of June 30, 2022. Capital and Dividends The Company’s capital levels remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.21% at June 30, 2023 compared with 12.10% at March 31, 2023 and 13.01% at June 30, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.21% at June 30, 2023 compared with 7.19% at March 31, 2023 and 7.29% at June 30, 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth partially offset by an increase in risk-weighted and average total assets, as a result of loan growth and increased liquidity over the period. The decrease from the same period in 2022 in the Tier 1 Capital Ratio was due to an increase in risk-weighted assets, and the decline in the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was due to an increase in average total assets, both as a result of increased liquidity and loan growth over the period. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at June 30, 2023. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023. On July 7, 2023, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on July 17, 2023. Conference Call Information The Company will review its second quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast can be accessed via the link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa86de171556d47818c0a5a7106c5f8bd. A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, July 24, 2023. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com. Forward-Looking Statements This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai‘i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com.Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 124,348 $ 135,955 $ 132,902 $ 260,303 $ 258,165 Provision for Credit Losses 2,500 2,000 (2,500 ) 4,500 (8,000 ) Total Noninterest Income 43,255 40,737 42,158 83,992 85,709 Total Noninterest Expense 104,036 111,919 102,939 215,955 206,813 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 63,567 64,773 72,121 128,340 137,061 Net Income 46,061 46,842 56,862 92,903 111,696 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 44,092 44,873 54,893 88,965 107,758 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 1.12 1.14 1.38 2.27 2.71 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.12 1.14 1.38 2.26 2.70 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 1.40 1.40 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.77 % 0.80 % 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.98 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 13.55 14.25 16.40 13.90 15.23 Return on Average Common Equity 14.95 15.79 18.19 15.36 16.73 Efficiency Ratio 1 62.07 63.34 58.80 62.72 60.14 Net Interest Margin 2 2.22 2.47 2.47 2.34 2.41 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 62.50 61.40 50.72 61.67 51.66 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 5.65 5.59 6.08 5.62 6.47 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,876,754 $ 13,717,483 $ 12,700,825 $ 13,797,559 $ 12,496,747 Average Assets 24,114,443 23,865,478 22,891,262 23,990,649 22,869,496 Average Deposits 20,018,601 20,430,882 20,569,363 20,223,603 20,498,115 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,363,059 1,332,889 1,390,653 1,348,057 1,479,197 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 29.66 $ 29.62 $ 29.09 $ 29.66 $ 29.09 Tangible Book Value 28.87 28.83 28.30 28.87 28.30 Market Value Closing 41.23 52.08 74.40 41.23 74.40 High 52.37 81.73 84.93 81.73 92.38 Low 30.83 34.71 70.97 30.83 70.97 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,914,889 $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 $ 12,951,573 Total Assets 24,947,936 23,931,977 23,606,877 23,232,699 Total Deposits 20,508,615 20,491,300 20,615,696 21,025,681 Other Debt 1,760,243 510,269 410,294 10,343 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,358,279 1,354,430 1,316,995 1,348,746 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 11,477 $ 12,124 $ 12,647 $ 15,493 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 145,367 143,577 144,439 148,512 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.15 % Capital Ratios 5 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.00 % 10.88 % 10.92 % 11.66 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.21 12.10 12.15 13.01 Total Capital Ratio 13.24 13.13 13.17 14.14 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.21 7.19 7.37 7.29 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.44 5.66 5.58 5.81 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6 4.60 4.78 4.69 4.90 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6 7.97 7.97 7.76 8.72 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,025 2,025 2,076 2,114 Branches 51 51 51 54 ATMs 320 320 320 310 1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 5 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary. 6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,358,279 $ 1,354,430 $ 1,316,995 $ 1,348,746 Less: Preferred Stock 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,146,762 $ 1,142,913 $ 1,105,478 $ 1,137,229 Total Assets $ 24,947,936 $ 23,931,977 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,232,699 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 24,916,419 $ 23,900,460 $ 23,575,360 $ 23,201,182 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1 $ 14,391,943 $ 14,341,397 $ 14,238,798 $ 13,035,674 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.44 % 5.66 % 5.58 % 5.81 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 4.60 % 4.78 % 4.69 % 4.90 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1 12.21 % 12.10 % 12.15 % 13.01 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1 7.97 % 7.97 % 7.76 % 8.72 % 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 144,541 $ 136,501 $ 101,663 $ 281,042 $ 196,102 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 23,301 23,893 17,984 47,194 35,084 Held-to-Maturity 23,375 23,948 18,838 47,323 37,539 Deposits 18 27 5 45 9 Funds Sold 6,395 3,366 719 9,761 846 Other 2,121 597 353 2,718 555 Total Interest Income 199,751 188,332 139,562 388,083 270,135 Interest Expense Deposits 53,779 37,794 3,535 91,573 5,888 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 5,436 5,377 2,794 10,813 5,566 Funds Purchased 184 704 57 888 59 Short-Term Borrowings 2,510 3,203 92 5,713 92 Other Debt 13,494 5,299 182 18,793 365 Total Interest Expense 75,403 52,377 6,660 127,780 11,970 Net Interest Income 124,348 135,955 132,902 260,303 258,165 Provision for Credit Losses 2,500 2,000 (2,500 ) 4,500 (8,000 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 121,848 133,955 135,402 255,803 266,165 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 11,215 10,690 11,457 21,905 22,733 Mortgage Banking 1,176 1,004 1,247 2,180 3,987 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,587 7,737 7,309 15,324 14,581 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 14,150 13,808 14,193 27,958 27,145 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,310 ) (1,792 ) (1,295 ) (3,102 ) (2,840 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,038 1,271 870 2,309 1,661 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,876 2,842 2,658 5,718 5,007 Other 6,523 5,177 5,719 11,700 13,435 Total Noninterest Income 43,255 40,737 42,158 83,992 85,709 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 56,175 65,088 57,769 121,263 117,693 Net Occupancy 9,991 9,872 9,930 19,863 19,756 Net Equipment 10,573 10,375 9,543 20,948 18,696 Data Processing 4,599 4,583 4,607 9,182 9,167 Professional Fees 4,651 3,883 3,542 8,534 6,800 FDIC Insurance 3,173 3,234 1,590 6,407 3,092 Other 14,874 14,884 15,958 29,758 31,609 Total Noninterest Expense 104,036 111,919 102,939 215,955 206,813 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 61,067 62,773 74,621 123,840 145,061 Provision for Income Taxes 15,006 15,931 17,759 30,937 33,365 Net Income $ 46,061 $ 46,842 $ 56,862 $ 92,903 $ 111,696 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 3,938 3,938 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 44,092 $ 44,873 $ 54,893 $ 88,965 $ 107,758 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.12 $ 1.14 $ 1.38 $ 2.27 $ 2.71 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.12 $ 1.14 $ 1.38 $ 2.26 $ 2.70 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 1.40 $ 1.40 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,241,559 39,276,833 39,693,593 39,259,279 39,722,985 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,317,521 39,465,889 39,842,608 39,382,359 39,896,700 Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Table 4 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 46,061 $ 46,842 $ 56,862 $ 92,903 $ 111,696 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities (18,217 ) 29,276 (122,647 ) 11,059 (302,771 ) Defined Benefit Plans 84 84 352 168 705 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (18,133 ) 29,360 (122,295 ) 11,227 (302,066 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 27,928 $ 76,202 $ (65,433 ) $ 104,130 $ (190,370 ) Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2,261 $ 2,554 $ 3,724 $ 2,264 Funds Sold 1,273,109 272,018 81,364 576,430 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,666,723 2,815,083 2,844,823 3,955,476 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,411,003; $4,601,876; $4,615,393; and $3,823,739) 5,202,698 5,312,815 5,414,139 4,321,693 Loans Held for Sale 3,359 2,149 1,035 4,514 Loans and Leases 13,914,889 13,824,522 13,646,420 12,951,573 Allowance for Credit Losses (145,367 ) (143,577 ) (144,439 ) (148,512 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,769,522 13,680,945 13,501,981 12,803,061 Total Earning Assets 22,917,672 22,085,564 21,847,066 21,663,438 Cash and Due from Banks 398,072 337,413 316,679 260,672 Premises and Equipment, Net 200,297 203,131 206,777 202,063 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 89,286 91,387 92,307 91,901 Accrued Interest Receivable 64,720 63,175 61,002 47,141 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 1,040 1,040 2,332 Mortgage Servicing Rights 21,626 22,102 22,619 23,540 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 456,889 455,602 453,882 448,925 Other Assets 766,817 641,046 573,988 461,170 Total Assets $ 24,947,936 $ 23,931,977 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,232,699 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 5,968,344 $ 6,385,872 $ 6,714,982 $ 7,374,055 Interest-Bearing Demand 4,119,166 4,283,801 4,232,567 4,339,520 Savings 7,756,426 7,898,874 7,962,410 8,054,899 Time 2,664,679 1,922,753 1,705,737 1,257,207 Total Deposits 20,508,615 20,491,300 20,615,696 21,025,681 Short-Term Borrowings - 325,000 - - Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 725,490 725,490 725,490 425,490 Other Debt 1,760,243 510,269 410,294 10,343 Operating Lease Liabilities 97,768 99,746 100,526 99,722 Retirement Benefits Payable 26,434 26,768 26,991 37,532 Accrued Interest Payable 26,737 13,061 9,698 2,545 Taxes Payable 132 11,039 7,104 10,607 Other Liabilities 444,238 374,874 394,083 272,033 Total Liabilities 23,589,657 22,577,547 22,289,882 21,883,953 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: June 30, 2023; March 31, 2023; December 31, 2022; and June 30, 2022 - 180,000) 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: June 30, 2023 - 58,771,036 / 39,725,348; March 31, 2023 - 58,722,929 / 39,646,506; December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750; and June 30, 2022 - 58,727,909 / 40,182,659) 583 583 582 582 Capital Surplus 628,202 624,126 620,578 611,694 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (423,431 ) (405,298 ) (434,658 ) (368,448 ) Retained Earnings 2,091,289 2,074,428 2,055,912 2,002,005 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: June 30, 2023 - 19,045,688; March 31, 2023 - 19,076,423; December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875; and June 30, 2022 - 18,545,250) (1,118,364 ) (1,119,409 ) (1,105,419 ) (1,077,087 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,358,279 1,354,430 1,316,995 1,348,746 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,947,936 $ 23,931,977 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,232,699 Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Other Preferred Common Comprehensive Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 39,835,750 $ 582 $ 620,578 $ (434,658 ) $ 2,055,912 $ (1,105,419 ) $ 1,316,995 Net Income - - - - - - 92,903 - 92,903 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 11,227 - - 11,227 Share-Based Compensation - - - - 7,672 - - - 7,672 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 94,765 1 (48 ) - 2,286 986 3,225 Common Stock Repurchased - - (205,167 ) - - - - (13,931 ) (13,931 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.40 per share) - - - - - - (55,874 ) - (55,874 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (3,938 ) - (3,938 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 39,725,348 $ 583 $ 628,202 $ (423,431 ) $ 2,091,289 $ (1,118,364 ) $ 1,358,279 Balance as of December 31, 2021 180,000 $ 180,000 40,253,193 $ 581 $ 602,508 $ (66,382 ) $ 1,950,375 $ (1,055,471 ) $ 1,611,611 Net Income - - - - - - 111,696 - 111,696 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (302,066 ) - - (302,066 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 8,172 - - - 8,172 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 228,225 1 1,014 - 346 2,697 4,058 Common Stock Repurchased - - (298,759 ) - - - - (24,313 ) (24,313 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.40 per share) - - - - - - (56,474 ) - (56,474 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (3,938 ) - (3,938 ) Balance as of June 30, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 40,182,659 $ 582 $ 611,694 $ (368,448 ) $ 2,002,005 $ (1,077,087 ) $ 1,348,746 Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 5.1 $ - 1.48 % $ 1.7 $ - 6.25 % $ 3.5 $ - 0.59 % Funds Sold 500.1 6.4 5.06 295.9 3.4 4.55 273.5 0.7 1.04 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,741.1 23.2 3.39 2,820.3 23.8 3.40 4,123.1 18.0 1.74 Non-Taxable 9.6 0.1 4.40 9.6 0.1 4.38 2.9 - 1.99 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,231.3 23.2 1.78 5,336.2 23.8 1.78 4,377.0 18.7 1.71 Non-Taxable 35.2 0.2 2.10 35.3 0.2 2.10 35.7 0.2 2.10 Total Investment Securities 8,017.2 46.7 2.33 8,201.4 47.9 2.34 8,538.7 36.9 1.73 Loans Held for Sale 2.7 - 5.50 1.5 - 5.30 6.3 0.1 4.06 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,456.1 17.5 4.82 1,411.4 16.2 4.67 1,330.0 9.9 2.99 Paycheck Protection Program 14.5 - 1.30 16.9 0.1 2.35 38.7 0.5 5.26 Commercial Mortgage 3,814.9 49.3 5.19 3,736.9 45.1 4.90 3,357.2 26.2 3.13 Construction 246.8 3.5 5.70 280.4 3.9 5.65 222.6 2.4 4.39 Commercial Lease Financing 65.4 0.3 1.67 66.9 - (0.14 ) 94.2 0.3 1.44 Residential Mortgage 4,704.0 41.2 3.50 4,666.0 39.9 3.42 4,445.7 36.4 3.26 Home Equity 2,272.3 19.0 3.35 2,239.4 18.2 3.30 2,032.9 14.4 2.85 Automobile 879.3 7.7 3.53 871.8 7.3 3.37 759.1 6.1 3.20 Other 4 423.5 6.4 6.04 427.8 6.2 5.83 420.4 5.6 5.38 Total Loans and Leases 13,876.8 144.9 4.19 13,717.5 136.9 4.03 12,700.8 101.8 3.21 Other 94.8 2.2 8.94 67.2 0.6 3.56 38.2 0.3 3.70 Total Earning Assets 22,496.7 200.2 3.56 22,285.2 188.8 3.42 21,561.0 139.8 2.60 Cash and Due from Banks 316.6 319.1 238.4 Other Assets 1,301.1 1,261.2 1,091.9 Total Assets $ 24,114.4 $ 23,865.5 $ 22,891.3 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,037.4 7.5 0.75 $ 4,215.9 5.2 0.50 $ 4,442.2 0.7 0.06 Savings 7,667.6 26.6 1.39 8,009.0 20.6 1.05 7,692.8 1.9 0.10 Time 2,296.1 19.7 3.44 1,789.9 12.0 2.71 950.4 0.9 0.40 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,001.1 53.8 1.54 14,014.8 37.8 1.09 13,085.4 3.5 0.11 Funds Purchased 14.6 0.2 5.00 60.4 0.7 4.66 25.3 - 0.89 Short-Term Borrowings 195.2 2.5 5.09 265.0 3.2 4.84 34.5 0.1 1.06 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 725.5 5.4 2.96 725.5 5.4 2.96 447.7 2.8 2.47 Other Debt 1,255.8 13.5 4.31 499.6 5.3 4.30 10.4 0.3 7.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,192.2 75.4 1.87 15,565.3 52.4 1.36 13,603.3 6.7 0.20 Net Interest Income $ 124.8 $ 136.4 $ 133.1 Interest Rate Spread 1.69 % 2.06 % 2.40 % Net Interest Margin 2.22 % 2.47 % 2.47 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,017.5 6,416.1 7,484.0 Other Liabilities 541.6 551.2 413.3 Shareholders' Equity 1,363.1 1,332.9 1,390.7 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,114.4 $ 23,865.5 $ 22,891.3 1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $471,000, $495,000, and $221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7b Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.4 $ - 2.68 % $ 3.5 $ - 0.52 % Funds Sold 398.6 9.8 4.87 256.1 0.8 0.66 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,780.4 47.0 3.40 4,260.6 35.1 1.65 Non-Taxable 9.6 0.2 4.39 3.0 - 1.96 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,283.6 47.0 1.78 4,471.7 37.2 1.67 Non-Taxable 35.2 0.4 2.10 35.8 0.4 2.10 Total Investment Securities 8,108.8 94.6 2.34 8,771.1 72.7 1.66 Loans Held for Sale 2.1 0.1 5.42 10.0 0.2 3.19 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,433.8 33.8 4.75 1,331.5 18.9 2.86 Paycheck Protection Program 15.7 0.1 1.86 63.7 2.3 7.39 Commercial Mortgage 3,776.2 94.5 5.04 3,258.5 48.0 2.97 Construction 263.5 7.4 5.68 225.1 4.5 4.03 Commercial Lease Financing 66.1 0.3 0.76 96.5 0.7 1.44 Residential Mortgage 4,685.2 81.0 3.46 4,394.8 71.2 3.24 Home Equity 2,255.9 37.2 3.33 1,966.3 27.7 2.84 Automobile 875.6 15.0 3.45 748.3 11.9 3.22 Other 4 425.6 12.5 5.94 412.1 11.1 5.42 Total Loans and Leases 13,797.6 281.8 4.11 12,496.8 196.3 3.16 Other 81.0 2.7 6.70 37.3 0.6 2.97 Total Earning Assets 22,391.5 389.0 3.49 21,574.8 270.6 2.52 Cash and Due from Banks 317.8 235.8 Other Assets 1,281.3 1,058.9 Total Assets $ 23,990.6 $ 22,869.5 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,126.2 12.7 0.62 $ 4,548.2 1.2 0.05 Savings 7,837.3 47.2 1.21 7,617.1 2.9 0.08 Time 2,044.4 31.7 3.12 960.9 1.8 0.37 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,007.9 91.6 1.32 13,126.2 5.9 0.09 Funds Purchased 37.4 0.9 4.72 16.2 0.1 0.72 Short-Term Borrowings 229.9 5.7 4.94 17.3 0.1 1.06 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 725.5 10.8 2.96 449.1 5.6 2.47 Other Debt 879.8 18.7 4.31 10.4 0.3 7.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,880.5 127.7 1.62 13,619.2 12.0 0.18 Net Interest Income $ 261.3 $ 258.6 Interest Rate Spread 1.87 % 2.34 % Net Interest Margin 2.34 % 2.41 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,215.7 7,371.9 Other Liabilities 546.3 399.2 Shareholders' Equity 1,348.1 1,479.2 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,990.6 $ 22,869.5 1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $966,000 and $475,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 2.6 $ 0.4 $ 3.0 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (0.6 ) - (0.6 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.5 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) Total Investment Securities (1.1 ) (0.1 ) (1.2 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.7 0.6 1.3 Paycheck Protection Program (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Commercial Mortgage 1.1 3.1 4.2 Construction (0.4 ) - (0.4 ) Commercial Lease Financing - 0.3 0.3 Residential Mortgage 0.3 1.0 1.3 Home Equity 0.4 0.4 0.8 Automobile 0.1 0.3 0.4 Other 2 (0.1 ) 0.3 0.2 Total Loans and Leases 2.0 6.0 8.0 Other 0.4 1.2 1.6 Total Change in Interest Income 3.9 7.5 11.4 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.2 ) 2.5 2.3 Savings (0.9 ) 6.9 6.0 Time 3.9 3.8 7.7 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.8 13.2 16.0 Funds Purchased (0.5 ) - (0.5 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.9 ) 0.2 (0.7 ) Other Debt 8.2 - 8.2 Total Change in Interest Expense 9.6 13.4 23.0 Change in Net Interest Income $ (5.7 ) $ (5.9 ) $ (11.6 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to June 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 1.0 $ 4.7 $ 5.7 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (7.6 ) 12.8 5.2 Non-Taxable 0.1 - 0.1 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3.7 0.8 4.5 Total Investment Securities (3.8 ) 13.6 9.8 Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 1.0 6.6 7.6 Paycheck Protection Program (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Commercial Mortgage 4.0 19.1 23.1 Construction 0.3 0.8 1.1 Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) 0.1 - Residential Mortgage 2.2 2.6 4.8 Home Equity 1.8 2.8 4.6 Automobile 1.0 0.6 1.6 Other 2 - 0.8 0.8 Total Loans and Leases 10.0 33.1 43.1 Other 1.0 0.9 1.9 Total Change in Interest Income 8.1 52.3 60.4 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.1 ) 6.9 6.8 Savings - 24.7 24.7 Time 2.9 15.9 18.8 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.8 47.5 50.3 Funds Purchased - 0.2 0.2 Short-Term Borrowings 1.3 1.1 2.4 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 2.0 0.6 2.6 Other Debt 13.4 (0.2 ) 13.2 Total Change in Interest Expense 19.5 49.2 68.7 Change in Net Interest Income $ (11.4 ) $ 3.1 $ (8.3 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to June 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.8 $ 8.2 $ 9.0 Investment Securities