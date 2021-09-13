Bank of Hawaii : Becomes Market Leader for Deposits in Hawaii

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, recently released its annual Summary of Deposits for all FDIC-insured institutions as of June 30, 2021. Based on its analysis, Bank of Hawaii had the largest share of FDIC-insured deposits of any financial institution in the state of Hawaii. Bank of Hawaii held the state's second-largest share last year. Bankoh also had the largest market share gain in FDIC-insured deposits in the islands for the year.

'Our island communities have been faced with unprecedented uncertainty and challenge over the past eighteen months. Our team is grateful for the trust our customers have shown in us by storing their hard-earned savings with us in ever growing proportions,' said Peter Ho, Chairman, President and CEO of Bank of Hawaii.