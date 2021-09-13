Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of Hawaii Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOH   US0625401098

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
News 
Summary

Bank of Hawaii : Becomes Market Leader for Deposits in Hawaii

09/13/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, recently released its annual Summary of Deposits for all FDIC-insured institutions as of June 30, 2021. Based on its analysis, Bank of Hawaii had the largest share of FDIC-insured deposits of any financial institution in the state of Hawaii. Bank of Hawaii held the state's second-largest share last year. Bankoh also had the largest market share gain in FDIC-insured deposits in the islands for the year.

'Our island communities have been faced with unprecedented uncertainty and challenge over the past eighteen months. Our team is grateful for the trust our customers have shown in us by storing their hard-earned savings with us in ever growing proportions,' said Peter Ho, Chairman, President and CEO of Bank of Hawaii.

Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 19:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 665 M - -
Net income 2021 234 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 3 175 M 3 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 085
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 78,44 $
Average target price 90,80 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Vice Chairman, CFO & Treasurer
Sharon M. Crofts Senior Executive Director-Operations & Technology
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
S. Haunani Apoliona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION2.38%3 175
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.82%150 601
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.50%61 944
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.33.11%61 001
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.67%57 314
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.18%56 527