    BOH   US0625401098

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
75.41 USD   -0.59%
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Board Declares Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock
BU
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION(NYSE : BOH) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION(NYSE : BOH) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Board Declares Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

07/05/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, July 25, 2022 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day.

The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawaii Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5cab369e40f24955998dbcc8ff22bf70.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, July 25, 2022. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2022 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of July 18, 2022.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 707 M - -
Net income 2022 221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 3 056 M 3 056 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 056
Free-Float 67,3%
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 75,86 $
Average target price 87,67 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Vice Chairman, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Taryn L. Salmon Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
S. Haunani Apoliona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION-9.43%3 056
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 528
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.95%72 392
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.47%60 987
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.68%57 928
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.67%50 413