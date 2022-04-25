Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
04/25/2022 | 06:46am EDT
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $1.32
Net Income $54.8 Million
Board of Directors Declares Dividend of $0.70 Per Common Share
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.32 for the first quarter of 2022, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.55 in the previous quarter and $1.50 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $54.8 million, down 14.1% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and down 8.5% from the first quarter of 2021.
“Bank of Hawaii had a good start to 2022 with solid operating performance," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. “We saw good continuing momentum in core loan and deposit growth and expansion in core net interest margin. Asset quality continued its stable trend, and capital and liquidity remain strong.”
Financial Highlights
The return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.97% compared with 1.12% in the previous quarter and 1.15% in the same quarter of 2021. The return on average common equity for the first quarter of 2022 was 15.44% compared with 17.40% in the previous quarter and 17.65% in the same quarter of 2021.
The decrease from prior quarter was primarily driven by lower provision release and seasonal payroll expenses.
The decrease from prior year was primarily driven by lower provision release.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $125.3 million, a decrease of 0.9% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.9% from the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.34% in the first quarter of 2022, unchanged compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 9 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.
One-time significant items in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a negative $0.9 million adjustment to net interest income for deferred mortgage loan fees related to prior quarters of 2021. The adjustment had a negative impact of 2 basis points on the net interest margin.
The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was a net benefit of $5.5 million compared with a net benefit of $9.7 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $14.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Noninterest income was $43.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.3% from the previous quarter and an increase of 1.4% from the same quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense was $103.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.2% from the previous quarter and an increase of 5.1% from the same quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2022 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $3.7 million.
One-time significant items in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $1.2 million related to an increase in vacation carryover limits.
Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $2.1 million, charges related to the rollout of contactless cards of $1.9 million, and separation expenses of $1.8 million.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 22.15% compared with 17.08% in the previous quarter and 24.09% during the same quarter of 2021.
The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $3.6 million benefit due to larger than expected tax credits from 2020 and a reduction in the valuation allowance related to low-income housing partnerships.
Asset Quality
The Company’s overall asset quality continued to remain strong during the first quarter of 2022.
Total non-performing assets were $20.0 million at March 31, 2022, up by $1.0 million from December 31, 2021 and up $2.1 million from March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.16% at the end of the quarter, an increase of 1 basis point from the end of both the prior quarter and same quarter of 2021.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 were $1.5 million or 0.05% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding.
Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.9 million partially offset by recoveries of $2.4 million.
Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.8 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
Compared to the same quarter of 2021, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $1.4 million or 5 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $152.0 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $5.8 million from December 31, 2021 and $46.3 million from March 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.21% at the end of the quarter, down 8 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 42 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.0 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 0.9% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 4.8% from March 31, 2021.
The investment securities portfolio was $8.7 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of 2.5% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 16.8% from March 31, 2021.
The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
The increase from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to growth in deposits that outpaced loan growth.
Total loans and leases were $12.5 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 2.3% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 3.3% from March 31, 2021.
Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans were $12.5 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 2.9% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 9.4% from March 31, 2021.
Total deposits reached a new record high of $20.7 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.7% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 5.9% from March 31, 2021.
Capital and Dividends
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.22% at March 31, 2022 compared with 13.56% at December 31, 2021 and 12.35% at March 31, 2021.
The increase from the same period in 2021 was driven by the issuance of $180 million of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A in the second quarter of 2021.
The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.30% at March 31, 2022 compared with 7.32% at December 31, 2021 and 6.61% at March 31, 2021.
The increase from the same period in 2021 was driven by the aforementioned issuance of preferred stock in the second quarter of 2021.
The Company repurchased 116.8 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $10.0 million under its share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $85.34 per share repurchased.
Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $75.8 million at March 31, 2022.
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
On April 5, 2022, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock at the close of business on April 18, 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawaii Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2021
For the Period:
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
$
125,263
$
126,388
$
120,569
Provision for Credit Losses
(5,500
)
(9,700
)
(14,300
)
Total Noninterest Income
43,551
42,574
42,970
Total Noninterest Expense
103,874
101,678
98,865
Net Income
54,834
63,837
59,949
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
1.33
1.56
1.51
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.32
1.55
1.50
Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.67
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
0.97
%
1.12
%
1.15
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
14.18
15.92
17.65
Return on Average Common Equity
15.44
17.40
17.65
Efficiency Ratio 1
61.53
60.18
60.45
Net Interest Margin 2
2.34
2.34
2.43
Dividend Payout Ratio 3
52.63
44.87
44.37
Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
6.87
7.02
6.51
Average Balances
Average Loans and Leases
$
12,290,402
$
12,086,705
$
11,952,587
Average Assets
22,847,488
22,666,280
21,150,670
Average Deposits
20,426,076
20,222,470
18,665,222
Average Shareholders' Equity
1,568,725
1,590,600
1,377,272
Per Share of Common Stock
Book Value
$
31.50
$
35.57
$
33.67
Tangible Book Value
30.71
34.78
32.89
Market Value
Closing
83.92
83.76
89.49
High
92.38
88.96
99.10
Low
79.60
78.73
75.65
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
As of Period End:
Balance Sheet Totals
Loans and Leases
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
$
12,140,703
Total Assets
23,000,317
22,784,941
21,947,271
Total Deposits
20,716,287
20,360,108
19,556,651
Other Debt
10,367
10,391
60,459
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,448,885
1,611,611
1,360,221
Asset Quality
Non-Performing Assets
$
19,979
$
18,966
$
17,883
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
152,028
157,821
198,343
Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
1.21
%
1.29
%
1.63
%
Capital Ratios 5
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.83
%
12.12
%
12.35
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.22
13.56
12.35
Total Capital Ratio
14.41
14.81
13.61
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.30
7.32
6.61
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
6.30
7.07
6.20
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
5.39
6.15
6.06
Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
9.77
11.44
11.78
Non-Financial Data
Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,084
2,056
2,058
Branches
54
54
63
ATMs
307
307
361
1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
5 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary.
6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Table 2
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,448,885
$
1,611,611
$
1,360,221
Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
-
Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
Tangible Common Equity
$
1,237,368
$
1,400,094
$
1,328,704
Total Assets
23,000,317
22,784,941
21,947,271
Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
Tangible Assets
$
22,968,800
$
22,753,424
$
21,915,754
Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
12,663,646
$
12,236,805
$
11,275,565
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
6.30
%
7.07
%
6.20
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
5.39
%
6.15
%
6.06
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
13.22
%
13.56
%
12.35
%
Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
9.77
%
11.44
%
11.78
%
1 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 3
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2021
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
94,439
$
97,853
$
99,299
Income on Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
17,100
15,850
15,837
Held-to-Maturity
18,701
18,325
13,300
Deposits
4
1
7
Funds Sold
127
104
137
Other
202
176
185
Total Interest Income
130,573
132,309
128,765
Interest Expense
Deposits
2,353
2,898
4,329
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
2,772
2,834
3,533
Funds Purchased
2
6
1
Other Debt
183
183
333
Total Interest Expense
5,310
5,921
8,196
Net Interest Income
125,263
126,388
120,569
Provision for Credit Losses
(5,500
)
(9,700
)
(14,300
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
130,763
136,088
134,869
Noninterest Income
Trust and Asset Management
11,276
11,693
11,278
Mortgage Banking
2,740
2,908
5,862
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,272
6,861
6,128
Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
12,952
14,439
13,607
Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,545
)
(1,258
)
(1,203
)
Annuity and Insurance
791
876
702
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,349
1,907
1,917
Other
7,716
5,148
4,679
Total Noninterest Income
43,551
42,574
42,970
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
59,924
59,434
56,251
Net Occupancy
9,826
9,028
9,090
Net Equipment
9,153
9,105
8,878
Data Processing
4,560
4,696
6,322
Professional Fees
3,258
3,427
3,406
FDIC Insurance
1,502
1,619
1,654
Other
15,651
14,369
13,264
Total Noninterest Expense
103,874
101,678
98,865
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
70,440
76,984
78,974
Provision for Income Taxes
15,606
13,147
19,025
Net Income
$
54,834
$
63,837
$
59,949
Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
-
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
52,865
$
61,868
$
59,949
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.33
$
1.56
$
1.51
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.32
$
1.55
$
1.50
Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.67
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,752,679
39,741,063
39,827,590
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,956,391
39,955,525
40,071,477
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Table 4
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
Net Income
$
54,834
$
63,837
$
59,949
Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax:
Net Unrealized Losses on Investment Securities
(180,124
)
(26,244
)
(50,050
)
Defined Benefit Plans
353
8,430
441
Other Comprehensive Loss
(179,771
)
(17,814
)
(49,609
)
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
(124,937
)
$
46,023
$
10,340
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Condition
Table 5
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2,488
$
2,571
$
4,506
Funds Sold
356,373
361,536
1,101,631
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
4,258,534
4,276,056
4,024,763
Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,171,262; $4,646,619; $3,477,346)
4,489,615
4,694,780
3,464,360
Loans Held for Sale
5,293
26,746
18,320
Loans and Leases
12,544,492
12,259,076
12,140,703
Allowance for Credit Losses
(152,028
)
(157,821
)
(198,343
)
Net Loans and Leases
12,392,464
12,101,255
11,942,360
Total Earning Assets
21,504,767
21,462,944
20,555,940
Cash and Due from Banks
236,193
196,327
286,717
Premises and Equipment, Net
199,743
199,393
198,107
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
93,563
95,621
97,750
Accrued Interest Receivable
45,392
45,242
47,917
Foreclosed Real Estate
2,332
2,332
2,332
Mortgage Servicing Rights
23,968
22,251
22,320
Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
446,926
344,587
291,764
Other Assets
415,916
384,727
412,907
Total Assets
$
23,000,317
$
22,784,941
$
21,947,271
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-Bearing Demand
7,500,741
7,275,287
6,227,436
Interest-Bearing Demand
4,591,178
4,628,567
4,379,243
Savings
7,701,849
7,456,165
7,474,580
Time
922,519
1,000,089
1,475,392
Total Deposits
20,716,287
20,360,108
19,556,651
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
450,490
450,490
600,490
Other Debt
10,367
10,391
60,459
Operating Lease Liabilities
101,274
103,210
105,820
Retirement Benefits Payable
38,008
38,494
50,687
Accrued Interest Payable
2,545
2,499
4,109
Taxes Payable
17,265
11,901
15,599
Other Liabilities
215,196
196,237
193,235
Total Liabilities
21,551,432
21,173,330
20,587,050
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares;
issued / outstanding: March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
-
Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
issued / outstanding: March 31, 2022 - 58,717,811 / 40,288,365;
December 31, 2021 - 58,554,669 / 40,253,193; and March 31, 2021 - 58,553,365 / 40,394,234)
582
581
580
Capital Surplus
607,061
602,508
594,804
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(246,153
)
(66,382
)
(41,787
)
Retained Earnings
1,974,790
1,950,375
1,844,057
Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: March 31, 2022 - 18,429,446; December 31, 2021 - 18,301,476;
and March 31, 2021 - 18,159,131)
(1,067,395
)
(1,055,471
)
(1,037,433
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,448,885
1,611,611
1,360,221
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,000,317
$
22,784,941
$
21,947,271
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Table 6
Accum.
Other
Compre-
Preferred
Common
hensive
Shares
Preferred
Shares
Common
Capital
Income
Retained
Treasury
(dollars in thousands)
Outstanding
Stock
Outstanding
Stock
Surplus
(Loss)
Earnings
Stock
Total
Balance as of December 31, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,253,193
$
581
$
602,508
$
(66,382
)
$
1,950,375
$
(1,055,471
)
$
1,611,611
Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
54,834
-
54,834
Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(179,771
)
-
-
(179,771
)
Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
4,010
-
-
-
4,010
Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
197,783
1
543
-
(185
)
2,036
2,395
Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(162,611
)
-
-
-
-
(13,960
)
(13,960
)
Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock
($0.70 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,265
)
-
(28,265
)
Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,969
)
-
(1,969
)
Balance as of March 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
40,288,365
$
582
$
607,061
$
(246,153
)
$
1,974,790
$
(1,067,395
)
$
1,448,885
Balance as of December 31, 2020
-
-
40,119,312
580
591,360
7,822
1,811,979
(1,037,234
)
1,374,507
Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
59,949
-
59,949
Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(49,609
)
-
-
(49,609
)
Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
2,780
-
-
-
2,780
Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
310,905
-
664
-
(845
)
2,990
2,809
Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(35,983
)
-
-
-
-
(3,189
)
(3,189
)
Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock
($0.67 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27,026
)
-
(27,026
)
Balance as of March 31, 2021
-
$
-
40,394,234
$
580
$
594,804
$
(41,787
)
$
1,844,057
$
(1,037,433
)
$
1,360,221
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
3.4
$
-
0.45
%
$
2.2
$
-
0.05
%
$
3.2
$
-
0.93
%
Funds Sold
238.5
0.1
0.21
273.2
0.1
0.15
550.6
0.1
0.10
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
4,399.9
17.1
1.56
4,308.6
15.8
1.47
4,007.9
15.8
1.57
Non-Taxable
3.0
-
1.93
5.8
0.1
3.67
12.3
0.1
4.27
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
4,567.4
18.6
1.63
4,757.4
18.1
1.52
3,385.8
13.1
1.55
Non-Taxable
35.8
0.2
2.10
58.0
0.3
2.31
38.1
0.2
2.55
Total Investment Securities
9,006.1
35.9
1.59
9,129.8
34.3
1.50
7,444.1
29.2
1.57
Loans Held for Sale
13.7
0.1
2.78
20.8
0.1
2.85
26.2
0.2
2.76
Loans and Leases 2
Commercial and Industrial
1,421.9
10.8
3.08
1,478.0
14.6
3.92
1,904.5
14.3
3.05
Commercial Mortgage
3,158.8
21.7
2.80
3,075.1
22.2
2.86
2,846.0
21.3
3.04
Construction
227.6
2.1
3.68
246.8
2.2
3.50
264.1
2.3
3.48
Commercial Lease Financing
98.8
0.4
1.45
107.4
0.3
1.12
106.4
0.4
1.43
Residential Mortgage
4,343.3
34.9
3.21
4,293.6
33.9
3.16
4,146.6
35.9
3.46
Home Equity
1,898.9
13.3
2.83
1,757.8
12.8
2.88
1,594.1
12.6
3.20
Automobile
737.4
5.9
3.23
730.2
6.1
3.34
708.3
6.1
3.51
Other 3
403.7
5.5
5.47
397.8
5.8
5.79
382.6
6.4
6.75
Total Loans and Leases
12,290.4
94.6
3.10
12,086.7
97.9
3.22
11,952.6
99.3
3.35
Other
36.7
0.2
2.21
34.4
0.2
2.05
33.4
0.2
2.21
Total Earning Assets 4
21,588.8
130.9
2.44
21,547.1
132.6
2.45
20,010.1
129.0
2.60
Cash and Due from Banks
233.3
231.3
270.7
Other Assets
1,025.4
887.9
869.9
Total Assets
$
22,847.5
$
22,666.3
$
21,150.7
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
4,655.4
0.5
0.04
4,685.7
0.7
0.06
4,186.4
0.6
0.06
Savings
7,540.6
1.1
0.06
7,443.2
1.2
0.06
7,016.6
1.5
0.09
Time
971.5
0.8
0.34
1,019.2
1.0
0.40
1,630.0
2.2
0.56
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
13,167.5
2.4
0.07
13,148.1
2.9
0.09
12,833.0
4.3
0.14
Short-Term Borrowings
6.8
-
0.11
18.5
-
0.13
2.4
-
0.09
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
450.5
2.8
2.46
450.5
2.8
2.46
600.5
3.6
2.35
Other Debt
10.4
0.2
7.05
10.4
0.2
7.05
60.5
0.3
2.22
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
13,635.2
5.4
0.16
13,627.5
5.9
0.17
13,496.4
8.2
0.24
Net Interest Income
$
125.5
$
126.7
$
120.8
Interest Rate Spread
2.28
%
2.28
%
2.36
%
Net Interest Margin
2.34
%
2.34
%
2.43
%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
7,258.6
7,074.4
5,832.2
Other Liabilities
385.0
373.8
444.8
Shareholders' Equity
1,568.7
1,590.6
1,377.3
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
22,847.5
$
22,666.3
$
21,150.7
1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
3 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
4 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $254,000, $280,000, and $252,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8a
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Compared to December 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
$
0.3
$
1.0
$
1.3
Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
(0.7
)
1.2
0.5
Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
Total Investment Securities
(0.6
)
2.2
1.6
Loans and Leases
Commercial and Industrial
(2.3
)
(1.5
)
(3.8
)
Commercial Mortgage
0.3
(0.8
)
(0.5
)
Construction
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
Commercial Lease Financing
-
0.1
0.1
Residential Mortgage
0.4
0.6
1.0
Home Equity
0.8
(0.3
)
0.5
Automobile
0.1
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
Other 2
0.1
(0.4
)
(0.3
)
Total Loans and Leases
(0.8
)
(2.5
)
(3.3
)
Total Change in Interest Income
(1.4
)
(0.3
)
(1.7
)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
-
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
Savings
-
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Time
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
(0.5
)
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
0.1
(0.1
)
-
Total Change in Interest Expense
-
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
(1.4
)
$
0.2
$
(1.2
)
1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8b
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Compared to March 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Funds Sold
$
(0.1
)
$
0.1
$
-
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
1.5
(0.2
)
1.3
Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
4.8
0.7
5.5
Total Investment Securities
6.2
0.5
6.7
Loans Held for Sale
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and Industrial
(6.0
)
2.5
(3.5
)
Commercial Mortgage
2.2
(1.8
)
0.4
Construction
(0.3
)
0.1
(0.2
)
Commercial Lease Financing
0.1
(0.1
)
-
Residential Mortgage
1.7
(2.7
)
(1.0
)
Home Equity
2.2
(1.5
)
0.7
Automobile
0.3
(0.5
)
(0.2
)
Other 2
0.3
(1.2
)
(0.9
)
Total Loans and Leases
0.5
(5.2
)
(4.7
)
Total Change in Interest Income
6.5
(4.6
)
1.9
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
0.1
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
Savings
0.1
(0.5
)
(0.4
)
Time
(0.7
)
(0.7
)
(1.4
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.5
)
(1.4
)
(1.9
)
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(1.0
)
0.2
(0.8
)
Other Debt
(0.4
)
0.3
(0.1
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(1.9
)
(0.9
)
(2.8
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
8.4
$
(3.7
)
$
4.7
1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Salaries and Benefits
Table 9
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
Salaries
$
34,932
$
35,758
$
31,569
Incentive Compensation
6,111
6,699
5,914
Share-Based Compensation
3,799
3,396
2,584
Commission Expense
1,641
2,094
2,436
Retirement and Other Benefits
4,693
4,661
5,517
Payroll Taxes
4,944
2,585
3,968
Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
3,234
3,981
2,424
Separation Expense
570
260
1,839
Total Salaries and Benefits
$
59,924
$
59,434
$
56,251
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
Table 10
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
$
1,354,757
$
1,361,921
$
1,325,446
$
1,257,305
$
1,288,496
PPP 1
57,809
126,779
268,480
513,513
725,485
Commercial Mortgage
3,257,689
3,152,130
2,994,520
2,944,435
2,859,246
Construction
248,363
220,254
296,052
277,393
281,164
Lease Financing
98,107
105,108
107,526
110,500
104,980
Total Commercial
5,016,725
4,966,192
4,992,024
5,103,146
5,259,371
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
4,405,718
4,309,602
4,272,540
4,264,180
4,216,976
Home Equity
1,958,285
1,836,588
1,680,229
1,594,781
1,577,500
Automobile
742,934
736,565
727,234
714,729
710,407
Other 2
420,830
410,129
400,723
364,542
376,449
Total Consumer
7,527,767
7,292,884
7,080,726
6,938,232
6,881,332
Total Loans and Leases
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
$
12,072,750
$
12,041,378
$
12,140,703
Deposits
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Consumer
$
10,654,192
$
10,438,844
$
10,150,199
$
9,848,285
$
9,746,713
Commercial
8,818,477
8,641,932
8,767,733
8,675,909
8,241,102
Public and Other
1,243,618
1,279,332
1,575,746
1,645,515
1,568,836
Total Deposits
$
20,716,287
$
20,360,108
$
20,493,678
$
20,169,709
$
19,556,651
1 The PPP amounts presented, which are reported net of deferred costs and fees, were previously included as a component of the Commercial and Industrial loan class.
2 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Table 11
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
$
99
$
243
$
209
$
258
$
293
Commercial Mortgage
8,065
8,205
8,309
8,413
8,503
Total Commercial
8,164
8,448
8,518
8,671
8,796
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
3,845
3,305
4,348
2,437
1,804
Home Equity
5,638
4,881
5,422
5,534
4,951
Total Consumer
9,483
8,186
9,770
7,971
6,755
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
17,647
16,634
18,288
16,642
15,551
Foreclosed Real Estate
2,332
2,332
2,332
2,332
2,332
Total Non-Performing Assets
$
19,979
$
18,966
$
20,620
$
18,974
$
17,883
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
22
-
-
-
9
Total Commercial
22
-
-
-
9
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
4,113
3,159
4,776
4,069
4,069
Home Equity
2,722
3,456
2,946
4,498
4,906
Automobile
504
729
395
277
604
Other 1
649
426
593
434
828
Total Consumer
7,988
7,770
8,710
9,278
10,407
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
8,010
$
7,770
$
8,710
$
9,278
$
10,416
Restructured Loans on Accrual Status
and Not Past Due 90 Days or More
$
54,136
$
60,519
$
62,787
$
74,926
$
74,216
Total Loans and Leases
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
$
12,072,750
$
12,041,378
$
12,140,703
Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.13
%
Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases
and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans
and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.16
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans
and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.16
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases
Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases
and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.22
%
0.22
%
0.24
%
0.23
%
0.23
%
Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
18,966
$
20,620
$
18,974
$
17,883
$
18,481
Additions
2,243
357
3,171
2,229
2,992
Reductions
Payments
(1,230
)
(972
)
(889
)
(722
)
(2,481
)
Return to Accrual Status
-
(1,038
)
(606
)
(416
)
(1,014
)
Charge-offs/Write-downs
-
(1
)
(30
)
-
(95
)
Total Reductions
(1,230
)
(2,011
)
(1,525
)
(1,138
)
(3,590
)
Balance at End of Quarter
$
19,979
$
18,966
$
20,620
$
18,974
$
17,883
1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reserve for Credit Losses
Table 12
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
164,297
$
174,708
221,303
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
(349
)
(217
)
(248
)
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
-
-
(4
)
Home Equity
(68
)
(5
)
(16
)
Automobile
(1,530
)
(1,045
)
(2,109
)
Other 1
(1,961
)
(2,007
)
(3,914
)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(3,908
)
(3,274
)
(6,291
)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
369
132
112
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
54
858
955
Home Equity
515
390
533
Automobile
739
476
919
Other 1
745
746
856
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
2,422
2,602
3,375
Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases
(1,486
)
(672
)
(2,916
)
Net Charged-Off - Accrued Interest Receivable
(47
)
(39
)
(308
)
Provision for Credit Losses:
Loans and Leases
(4,307
)
(9,427
)
(14,993
)
Accrued Interest Receivable
(367
)
(214
)
-
Unfunded Commitments
(826
)
(59
)
693
Balance at End of Period 2
$
157,264
$
164,297
$
203,779
Components
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
152,028
157,821
198,343
Allowance for Credit Losses - Accrued Interest Receivable
-
414
2,392
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
5,236
6,062
3,044
Total Reserve for Credit Losses
$
157,264
$
164,297
$
203,779
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
12,290,402
$
12,086,705
$
11,952,587
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.10
%
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 3
1.21
%
1.29
%
1.63
%
1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
2 Included in this analysis is activity related to the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments, which is separately recorded in other liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Condition.
3 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Business Segments Selected Financial Information
Table 13
Consumer
Commercial
Treasury
Consolidated
(dollars in thousands)
Banking
Banking
and Other
Total
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Net Interest Income
$
70,235
$
46,349
$
8,679
$
125,263
Provision for Credit Losses
1,683
(197
)
(6,986
)
(5,500
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
68,552
46,546
15,665
130,763
Noninterest Income
31,969
10,198
1,384
43,551
Noninterest Expense
(81,698
)
(18,669
)
(3,507
)
(103,874
)
Income Before Income Taxes
18,823
38,075
13,542
70,440
Provision for Income Taxes
(4,710
)
(9,197
)
(1,699
)
(15,606
)
Net Income
$
14,113
$
28,878
$
11,843
$
54,834
Total Assets as of March 31, 2022
$
7,900,273
$
5,174,115
$
9,925,929
$
23,000,317
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Net Interest Income
$
69,762
$
47,143
$
3,664
$
120,569
Provision for Credit Losses
2,866
50
(17,216
)
(14,300
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
66,896
47,093
20,880
134,869
Noninterest Income
33,698
7,858
1,414
42,970
Noninterest Expense
(78,181
)
(15,677
)
(5,007
)
(98,865
)
Income Before Income Taxes
22,413
39,274
17,287
78,974
Provision for Income Taxes
(5,474
)
(9,558
)
(3,993
)
(19,025
)
Net Income
$
16,939
$
29,716
$
13,294
$
59,949
Total Assets as of March 31, 2021
$
7,556,756
$
5,224,386
$
9,166,129
$
21,947,271
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
Table 14
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Quarterly Operating Results
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
94,439
$
97,853
$
100,570
$
100,894
$
99,299
Income on Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
17,100
15,850
16,396
16,467
15,837
Held-to-Maturity
18,701
18,325
16,754
13,576
13,300
Deposits
4
1
2
-
7
Funds Sold
127
104
382
260
137
Other
202
176
159
182
185
Total Interest Income
130,573
132,309
134,263
131,379
128,765
Interest Expense
Deposits
2,353
2,898
3,837
4,152
4,329
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
2,772
2,834
3,423
3,470
3,533
Funds Purchased
2
6
-
-
1
Other Debt
183
183
184
243
333
Total Interest Expense
5,310
5,921
7,444
7,865
8,196
Net Interest Income
125,263
126,388
126,819
123,514
120,569
Provision for Credit Losses
(5,500
)
(9,700
)
(10,400
)
(16,100
)
(14,300
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
130,763
136,088
137,219
139,614
134,869
Noninterest Income
Trust and Asset Management
11,276
11,693
11,415
11,682
11,278
Mortgage Banking
2,740
2,908
3,136
3,058
5,862
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,272
6,861
6,510
6,065
6,128
Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
12,952
14,439
13,604
13,807
13,607
Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net
(1,545
)
(1,258
)
(1,259
)
2,423
(1,203
)
Annuity and Insurance
791
876
735
911
702
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,349
1,907
1,897
2,063
1,917
Other
7,716
5,148
5,340
4,422
4,679
Total Noninterest Income
43,551
42,574
41,378
44,431
42,970
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
59,924
59,434
56,447
56,161
56,251
Net Occupancy
9,826
9,028
3,079
5,047
9,090
Net Equipment
9,153
9,105
8,924
8,796
8,878
Data Processing
4,560
4,696
4,722
4,557
6,322
Professional Fees
3,258
3,427
2,948
3,114
3,406
FDIC Insurance
1,502
1,619
1,594
1,669
1,654
Other
15,651
14,369
18,805
17,183
13,264
Total Noninterest Expense
103,874
101,678
96,519
96,527
98,865
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
70,440
76,984
82,078
87,518
78,974
Provision for Income Taxes
15,606
13,147
20,025
19,985
19,025
Net Income
$
54,834
$
63,837
$
62,053
$
67,533
$
59,949
Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,006
-
-
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
52,865
$
61,868
$
61,047
$
67,533
$
59,949
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.33
$
1.56
$
1.53
$
1.69
$
1.51
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.32
$
1.55
$
1.52
$
1.68
$
1.50
Balance Sheet Totals
Loans and Leases
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
$
12,072,750
$
12,041,378
$
12,140,703
Total Assets
23,000,317
22,784,941
22,965,383
22,672,183
21,947,271
Total Deposits
20,716,287
20,360,108
20,493,678
20,169,709
19,556,651
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,448,885
1,611,611
1,597,109
1,583,531
1,360,221
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
0.97
%
1.12
%
1.07
%
1.23
%
1.15
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
14.18
15.92
15.41
19.17
17.65
Return on Average Common Equity
15.44
17.40
17.08
19.61
17.65
Efficiency Ratio 1
61.53
60.18
57.38
57.47
60.45
Net Interest Margin 2
2.34
2.34
2.32
2.37
2.43
1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).
2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Hawaii Economic Trends
Table 15
Two Months Ended
Year Ended
($ in millions; jobs in thousands)
February 28, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Hawaii Economic Trends
State General Fund Revenues 1
$
1,543.9
41.1
%
$
8,147.0
27.0
%
$
6,415.1
(12.3
)
%
General Excise and Use Tax Revenue 1
706.6
27.8
3,604.3
18.6
3,038.8
(15.6
)
Jobs 2
644.3
642.6
594.4
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2020
Unemployment, seasonally adjusted 3
Statewide
4.1
%
4.3
%
9.8
%
Honolulu County
4.0
4.1
8.9
Hawaii County
4.0
4.1
9.2
Maui County
4.8
5.1
13.7
Kauai County
4.6
5.9
13.5
March 31,
December 31,
(percentage change, except months of inventory)
2022
2021
2020
2019
Housing Trends (Single Family Oahu) 4
Median Home Price
20.2
%
19.3
%
5.2
%
(0.1
)
%
Home Sales Volume (units)
(2.6
)
%
17.9
%
2.3
%
3.9
%
Months of Inventory
1.0
0.8
1.4
2.5
Monthly Visitor Arrivals,
Percentage Change
(in thousands)
Not Seasonally Adjusted
from Previous Year
Tourism 5
February 28, 2022
623.7
165.1
%
January 31, 2022
567.2
229.8
December 31, 2021
753.7
219.6
November 30, 2021
613.4
233.8
October 31, 2021
550.8
618.2
September 30, 2021
505.9
2,647.9
August 31, 2021
722.4
2,993.0
July 31, 2021
879.6
3,798.4
June 30, 2021
791.1
4,534.7
May 31, 2021
629.7
6,807.4
April 30, 2021
484.1
10,506.3
March 31, 2021
439.8
1.1
February 28, 2021
235.3
(71.6
)
January 31, 2021
172.0
(80.1
)
December 31, 2020
235.8
(75.2
)
November 30, 2020
183.8
(77.3
)
October 31, 2020
76.7
(90.4
)
September 30, 2020
18.4
(97.5
)
August 31, 2020
23.4
(97.5
)
July 31, 2020
22.6
(97.7
)
June 30, 2020
17.1
(98.2
)
May 31, 2020
9.1
(98.9
)
April 30, 2020
4.6
(99.5
)
March 31, 2020
434.9
(53.7
)
February 29, 2020
828.1
5.8
January 31, 2020
862.6
5.1
1 Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
2 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
3 Source: University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO)