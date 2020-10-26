MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION (BOH) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 10/23 04:10:00 pm 62.17 USD +1.60% 06:53a BANK OF HAWAII : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:47a BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 10/09 BANK OF HAWAII APPOINTS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS : Chanbir Dhingra and Kreg A. Gotsch PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Bank of Hawaii Corporation : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 10/26/2020 | 06:47am EDT Send by mail :

Board of Directors Approves Dividend of $0.67 Per Share Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per share of $0.95 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.98 in the previous quarter and diluted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $37.8 million compared with net income of $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $52.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005241/en/ Loan and lease balances were $11.8 billion at September 30, 2020 down slightly from June 30, 2020, up 7.3 percent from December 31, 2019, and up 8.4 percent compared with September 30, 2019. Total deposits reached another record high of $17.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.8 percent from June 30, 2020, up 12.4 percent from December 31, 2019, and up 15.6 percent compared with September 30, 2019. “Our financial results for the third quarter largely reflect current conditions at the local, national and global level,” said Peter Ho, Chairman, President and CEO. “Our long-standing commitment to conservatism, liquidity and capital strength positions us relatively well to these extraordinary times.” The return on average assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.76 percent, down from 0.82 percent in the previous quarter and 1.17 percent in the same quarter last year. The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2020 was 11.01 percent compared with 11.58 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 16.02 percent for the third quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 54.22 percent compared with 49.95 percent in the previous quarter and 58.55 percent in the same quarter last year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, net income was $111.5 million, down from net income of $167.8 million during the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $2.80 for the nine-month period in 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $4.11 for the same period in 2019. The return on average assets for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was 0.78 percent compared with the return on average assets of 1.29 percent for the same nine months in 2019. The 2020 year-to-date return on average equity was 11.08 percent compared with 17.58 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The efficiency ratio for the nine-month period in 2020 was 53.33 percent compared with 56.16 percent in the same period last year. Financial Highlights Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2020 was $124.5 million, a decrease of $2.5 million compared with $127.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $0.7 million compared with $125.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 included an interest recovery of $2.9 million that increased the margin by 7 basis points. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the nine-month period in 2020 was $377.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million compared with net interest income of $375.7 million for the same period in 2019. Analyses of the changes in net interest income are included in Tables 8a, 8b and 8c. The net interest margin was 2.67 percent for the third quarter of 2020, down 16 basis points from 2.83 percent in the previous quarter and down 34 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.01 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is largely due to lower rates and higher levels of liquidity due to the strong deposit growth. The net interest margin for the nine-month period in 2020 was 2.82 percent compared with the net interest margin of 3.05 percent for the same nine-month period last year. Results for the third quarter of 2020 included a provision for credit losses of $28.6 million compared with $40.4 million in the previous quarter and $4.3 million in the same quarter last year. The provision for credit losses for the nine-month period in 2020 was $102.6 million compared with a provision for credit losses of $11.3 million during the same period in 2019. Noninterest income was $41.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $9.6 million compared with $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $4.8 million compared with $46.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. There were no significant items in noninterest income during the third quarter of 2020 or the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020 included a gain of $14.2 million related to a sale of Visa Class B shares. Adjusted for the sale of the Visa shares, the increase in noninterest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher fee income. The decline in noninterest revenue compared to the third quarter last year is due to lower fee income resulting from decreased customer and visitor activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noninterest income for the nine-month period in 2020 was $139.2 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared with noninterest income of $135.6 million for the same period in 2019. Noninterest expense was $89.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.0 million compared with $88.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $10.4 million compared with $100.3 million in the third quarter last year. Noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2020 included a gain of $1.9 million related to the sale of a branch building partially offset by $1.8 million in severance. There were no significant items in noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2019 included a $6.0 million increase in legal reserves. Noninterest expense for the nine-month period in 2020 was $275.2 million, a decrease of $10.9 million compared with noninterest expense of $286.1 million for the same period in 2019. An analysis of noninterest expenses related to salaries and benefits is included in Table 9. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 20.09 percent compared with 20.05 percent in the previous quarter and 22.08 percent in the same quarter last year. The effective tax rate for the nine-month period in 2020 was 19.34 percent compared with an effective tax rate of 20.89 percent during the same period last year. The Company’s business segments are defined as Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury & Other. Results for the business segments are determined based on the Company’s internal financial management reporting process and organizational structure. Selected financial information is included in Tables 13a and 13b. Asset Quality The Company’s asset quality remained relatively stable during the third quarter of 2020. Total non-performing assets were $18.6 million at September 30, 2020 down from $22.7 million at June 30, 2020 and $21.6 million at September 30, 2019. As a percentage of total loans and leases, including foreclosed real estate, non-performing assets were 0.16 percent, down from 0.19 percent at the end of the previous quarter and 0.20 percent at the end of the third quarter last year. Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more were $9.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $8.9 million at June 30, 2020 and $6.1 million at September 30, 2019. Restructured loans not included in non-accrual loans or accruing loans past due 90 days or more were $58.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $59.7 million at June 30, 2020 and $46.2 million at September 30, 2019. More information on non-performing assets and accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more is presented in Table 11. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the third quarter of 2020 were a net recovery of $1.5 million. Loan and lease charge-offs of $2.3 million during the quarter were fully offset by recoveries of $3.8 million. Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2020 were $5.1 million or 0.18 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and comprised of $8.3 million in charge-offs and recoveries of $3.2 million. Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2019 were $3.0 million or 0.11 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and comprised of $5.8 million in charge-offs and recoveries of $2.8 million. Net charge-offs during the nine-month period in 2020 were $7.4 million or 0.09 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding compared with net charge-offs of $9.0 million or 0.11 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding for the nine-month period in 2019. The allowance for credit losses was $203.5 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $173.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $108.9 million at September 30, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 1.73 percent at September 30, 2020 compared with 1.47 percent at June 30, 2020 and 1.00 percent at September 30, 2019. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $2.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $6.8 million at September 30, 2019. Details of loan and lease charge-offs, recoveries and components of the total reserve for credit losses are summarized in Table 12. Other Financial Highlights Total assets increased to $20.1 billion at September 30, 2020 compared with $19.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and $17.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Average total assets were $19.7 billion during the third quarter of 2020 compared with $19.2 billion during the previous quarter and $17.6 billion during the third quarter last year. The investment securities portfolio was $6.4 billion at September 30, 2020, up from $6.0 billion at June 30, 2020 and $5.5 billion at September 30, 2019 due to strong growth in deposits that outpaced loan growth. The portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and includes $3.2 billion in securities held to maturity and $3.2 billion in securities available for sale. The securities portfolio at June 30, 2020 included $3.3 billion in securities held to maturity and $2.7 billion in securities available for sale compared with $2.9 billion in securities held to maturity and $2.6 billion in securities available for sale at September 30, 2019. Total loans and leases were $11.8 billion at September 30, 2020. Average total loans and leases were $11.7 billion during the third quarter of 2020 up slightly from the previous quarter and up 9.0 percent from $10.8 billion during the same quarter last year. The commercial loan portfolio was $5.0 billion at September 30, 2020, down $5.9 million or 0.1 percent from June 30, 2020, and up $860.1 million or 20.7 percent from September 30, 2019. The consumer loan portfolio was $6.8 billion at September 30, 2020, down $5.9 million or 0.1 percent from June 30, 2020, and up $52.2 million or 0.8 percent from September 30, 2019. Total deposits were $17.7 billion at September 30, 2020. Average total deposits were $17.3 billion during the third quarter of 2020, up 3.5 percent from $16.7 billion during the previous quarter and up 12.7 percent from $15.3 billion during the same quarter last year. Consumer deposits increased to $8.9 billion at September 30, 2020, up $136.9 million or 1.6 percent from $8.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $1.0 billion or 12.8 percent from $7.9 billion at September 30, 2019. Commercial deposits were $7.2 billion at September 30, 2020, down $135.5 million or 1.9 percent from $7.3 billion at June 30, 2020 and were up $1.0 billion or 16.3 percent from $6.2 billion at September 30, 2019. Other deposits, including public funds, were $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $314.3 million or 23.1 percent from June 30, 2020 and up $381.7 million or 29.5 percent from September 30, 2019. Deposit balances are summarized in Tables 7a, 7b, and 10. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020 compared with $1.35 billion at June 30, 2020 and $1.29 billion at September 30, 2019. There were no shares repurchased during the third quarter of 2020. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio at September 30, 2020 was 12.09 percent compared with 12.04 percent at June 30, 2020 and 12.33 percent at September 30, 2019. The Tier 1 leverage ratio at September 30, 2020 was 6.81 percent compared with 6.90 percent at June 30, 2020 and 7.32 percent at September 30, 2019. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020. Conference Call Information The Company will review its third quarter 2020 financial results today at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Company’s website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xr9ecjhk. The toll-free number for the teleconference is 1 (844) 543-5235 in the United States and Canada and 1 (703) 318-2209 for other international callers. Use the pass code “Bank of Hawaii” to access the call. A replay will be available for one week beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, October 26, 2020. The replay number is 1 (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 1 (404) 537-3406 from other international locations. Enter the conference ID 6164797 when prompted. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com. Forward-Looking Statements This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements", such as forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawaii Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We have not committed to update forward-looking statements to reflect later events or circumstances. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 124,166 $ 126,691 $ 124,896 $ 376,823 $ 373,830 Provision for Credit Losses 28,600 40,400 4,250 102,600 11,250 Total Noninterest Income 41,734 51,268 46,507 139,151 135,636 Total Noninterest Expense 89,949 88,892 100,349 275,153 286,131 Net Income 37,840 38,908 52,052 111,490 167,770 Basic Earnings Per Share 0.95 0.98 1.30 2.81 4.14 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.95 0.98 1.29 2.80 4.11 Dividends Declared Per Share 0.67 0.67 0.65 2.01 1.92 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.76 % 0.82 % 1.17 % 0.78 % 1.29 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 11.01 11.58 16.02 11.08 17.58 Efficiency Ratio 1 54.22 49.95 58.55 53.33 56.16 Net Interest Margin 2 2.67 2.83 3.01 2.82 3.05 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 70.53 68.37 50.00 71.53 46.38 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 6.93 7.04 7.32 7.06 7.31 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 11,739,785 $ 11,727,649 $ 10,770,720 $ 11,510,222 $ 10,624,311 Average Assets 19,741,139 19,189,581 17,605,394 19,053,626 17,442,054 Average Deposits 17,270,206 16,679,511 15,330,691 16,591,640 15,156,275 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,367,756 1,351,345 1,289,417 1,344,402 1,275,753 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 33.99 $ 33.76 $ 32.00 $ 33.99 $ 32.00 Tangible Book Value 33.21 32.97 31.22 33.21 31.22 Market Value Closing 50.52 61.41 85.93 50.52 85.93 High 61.94 72.74 88.20 95.53 88.20 Low 48.77 51.15 79.13 46.70 66.54 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 11,793,608 $ 11,805,370 $ 10,990,892 $ 10,881,298 Total Assets 20,109,489 19,769,942 18,095,496 17,672,140 Total Deposits 17,738,883 17,423,155 15,784,482 15,340,752 Other Debt 60,502 60,524 85,565 110,585 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,361,739 1,352,082 1,286,832 1,291,490 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 18,626 $ 22,701 $ 20,117 $ 21,645 Allowance for Credit Losses 203,496 173,439 138,150 108,936 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.73 % 1.47 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Capital Ratios 4 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.09 % 12.04 % 12.18 % 12.33 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.09 12.04 12.18 12.33 Total Capital Ratio 13.35 13.29 13.28 13.44 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 6.81 6.90 7.25 7.32 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.77 6.84 7.11 7.31 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 5 6.63 6.69 6.95 7.14 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 5 12.02 12.07 11.85 12.10 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,038 2,112 2,124 2,124 Branches 67 67 68 67 ATMs 358 367 387 379 1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. 4 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary. 5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Table 2 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,361,739 $ 1,352,082 $ 1,286,832 $ 1,291,490 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,330,222 $ 1,320,565 $ 1,255,315 $ 1,259,973 Total Assets $ 20,109,489 $ 19,769,942 $ 18,095,496 $ 17,672,140 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 20,077,972 $ 19,738,425 $ 18,063,979 $ 17,640,623 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements $ 11,068,888 $ 10,941,894 $ 10,589,061 $ 10,416,560 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.77 % 6.84 % 7.11 % 7.31 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 6.63 % 6.69 % 6.95 % 7.14 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.09 % 12.04 % 12.18 % 12.33 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 12.02 % 12.07 % 11.85 % 12.10 % Note: Risk-Weighted Assets and Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 103,189 $ 107,628 $ 110,877 $ 319,027 $ 329,789 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 14,558 14,576 17,512 45,845 46,016 Held-to-Maturity 15,967 16,723 18,796 51,942 62,866 Deposits 3 1 9 13 33 Funds Sold 149 92 656 787 2,830 Other 151 125 233 494 762 Total Interest Income 134,017 139,145 148,083 418,108 442,296 Interest Expense Deposits 5,891 7,954 18,055 28,105 51,967 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 3,622 4,020 4,257 11,667 13,451 Funds Purchased - 18 146 90 815 Short-Term Borrowings 1 22 1 62 38 Other Debt 337 440 728 1,361 2,195 Total Interest Expense 9,851 12,454 23,187 41,285 68,466 Net Interest Income 124,166 126,691 124,896 376,823 373,830 Provision for Credit Losses 28,600 40,400 4,250 102,600 11,250 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 95,566 86,291 120,646 274,223 362,580 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 10,752 10,550 10,930 32,217 33,076 Mortgage Banking 4,047 4,278 4,864 11,020 10,487 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 6,027 5,097 7,592 18,575 22,239 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 12,296 9,417 14,900 34,913 43,360 Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net (1,121 ) 13,216 (1,469 ) 11,125 (3,080 ) Annuity and Insurance 881 883 1,278 2,692 5,662 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 1,806 1,649 1,647 5,035 5,136 Other 7,046 6,178 6,765 23,574 18,756 Total Noninterest Income 41,734 51,268 46,507 139,151 135,636 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 51,951 50,715 54,345 157,129 164,442 Net Occupancy 7,281 8,761 8,803 24,997 24,976 Net Equipment 9,223 8,195 7,637 25,874 21,365 Data Processing 4,691 4,416 4,676 13,895 13,929 Professional Fees 2,743 3,061 2,184 9,012 6,814 FDIC Insurance 1,282 1,558 1,257 4,296 3,816 Other 12,778 12,186 21,447 39,950 50,789 Total Noninterest Expense 89,949 88,892 100,349 275,153 286,131 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 47,351 48,667 66,804 138,221 212,085 Provision for Income Taxes 9,511 9,759 14,752 26,731 44,315 Net Income $ 37,840 $ 38,908 $ 52,052 $ 111,490 $ 167,770 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.95 $ 0.98 $ 1.30 $ 2.81 $ 4.14 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.95 $ 0.98 $ 1.29 $ 2.80 $ 4.11 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 2.01 $ 1.92 Basic Weighted Average Shares 39,745,120 39,703,735 40,190,508 39,710,252 40,554,036 Diluted Weighted Average Shares 39,869,135 39,832,475 40,450,742 39,872,406 40,806,295 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Table 4 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 37,840 $ 38,908 $ 52,052 $ 111,490 $ 167,770 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities (4,900 ) 7,730 5,405 44,389 28,533 Defined Benefit Plans 374 374 245 1,122 736 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (4,526 ) 8,104 5,650 45,511 29,269 Comprehensive Income $ 33,314 $ 47,012 $ 57,702 $ 157,001 $ 197,039 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 4,233 $ 2,310 $ 4,979 $ 2,946 Funds Sold 736,524 800,857 254,574 108,446 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 3,190,313 2,726,478 2,619,003 2,594,394 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $3,288,668; $3,374,294; $3,062,882; and $2,972,273) 3,198,830 3,276,829 3,042,294 2,946,910 Loans Held for Sale - 20,711 39,062 36,720 Loans and Leases 11,793,608 11,805,370 10,990,892 10,881,298 Allowance for Credit Losses (203,496 ) (173,439 ) (110,027 ) (108,936 ) Net Loans and Leases 11,590,112 11,631,931 10,880,865 10,772,362 Total Earning Assets 18,720,012 18,459,116 16,840,777 16,461,778 Cash and Due from Banks 260,167 242,423 299,105 259,492 Premises and Equipment, Net 199,021 198,582 188,388 179,453 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 96,200 97,166 100,838 101,005 Accrued Interest Receivable 57,370 50,645 46,476 47,897 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,332 2,506 2,737 2,939 Mortgage Servicing Rights 21,887 22,904 25,022 24,408 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 291,231 291,185 287,962 286,936 Other Assets 429,752 373,898 272,674 276,715 Total Assets $ 20,109,489 $ 19,769,942 $ 18,095,496 $ 17,672,140 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 5,428,567 $ 5,485,015 $ 4,489,525 $ 4,392,706 Interest-Bearing Demand 3,824,448 3,437,654 3,127,205 3,000,865 Savings 6,763,891 6,821,710 6,365,321 6,141,098 Time 1,721,977 1,678,776 1,802,431 1,806,083 Total Deposits 17,738,883 17,423,155 15,784,482 15,340,752 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 602,106 603,206 604,306 604,299 Other Debt 60,502 60,524 85,565 110,585 Operating Lease Liabilities 103,869 104,741 108,210 108,264 Retirement Benefits Payable 43,505 43,833 44,504 39,682 Accrued Interest Payable 6,613 7,775 8,040 8,435 Taxes Payable and Deferred Taxes 12,124 38,297 16,085 21,089 Other Liabilities 180,148 136,329 157,472 147,544 Total Liabilities 18,747,750 18,417,860 16,808,664 16,380,650 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2020 - 58,248,690 / 40,060,675; June 30, 2020 - 58,263,452 / 40,047,694; December 31, 2019 - 58,166,910 / 40,039,695; and September 30, 2019 - 58,176,305 / 40,359,259) 580 580 579 579 Capital Surplus 588,632 586,946 582,566 580,200 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Gain (Loss) 14,399 18,925 (31,112 ) (21,774 ) Retained Earnings 1,797,763 1,786,351 1,761,415 1,730,437 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2020 - 18,188,015; June 30, 2020 - 18,215,758; December 31, 2019 - 18,127,215; and September 30, 2019 - 17,817,046) (1,039,635 ) (1,040,720 ) (1,026,616 ) (997,952 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,361,739 1,352,082 1,286,832 1,291,490 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 20,109,489 $ 19,769,942 $ 18,095,496 $ 17,672,140 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accum. Other Compre- hensive Common Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2019 40,039,695 $ 579 $ 582,566 $ (31,112 ) $ 1,761,415 $ (1,026,616 ) $ 1,286,832 Net Income - - - - 111,490 - 111,490 Other Comprehensive Income - - - 45,511 - - 45,511 Cumulative Change in Accounting Principle - - - - 3,632 - 3,632 Share-Based Compensation - - 5,347 - - - 5,347 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans 222,682 1 719 - 1,762 4,878 7,360 Common Stock Repurchased (201,702 ) - - - - (17,897 ) (17,897 ) Cash Dividends Declared ($2.01 per share) - - - - (80,536 ) - (80,536 ) Balance as of September 30, 2020 40,060,675 $ 580 $ 588,632 $ 14,399 $ 1,797,763 $ (1,039,635 ) $ 1,361,739 Balance as of December 31, 2018 41,499,898 $ 577 $ 571,704 $ (51,043 ) $ 1,641,314 $ (894,352 ) $ 1,268,200 Net Income - - - - 167,770 - 167,770 Other Comprehensive Income - - - 29,269 - - 29,269 Share-Based Compensation - - 6,662 - - - 6,662 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans 200,984 2 1,834 - (109 ) 4,275 6,002 Common Stock Repurchased (1,341,623 ) - - - - (107,875 ) (107,875 ) Cash Dividends Declared ($1.92 per share) - - - - (78,538 ) - (78,538 ) Balance as of September 30, 2019 40,359,259 $ 579 $ 580,200 $ (21,774 ) $ 1,730,437 $ (997,952 ) $ 1,291,490 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.6 $ - 0.45 % $ 2.6 $ - 0.18 % $ 3.1 $ - 1.19 % Funds Sold 584.2 0.1 0.10 545.9 0.1 0.07 121.1 0.7 2.12 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,918.6 14.3 1.96 2,614.1 14.3 2.19 2,647.9 17.1 2.59 Non-Taxable 25.8 0.3 4.22 32.2 0.4 4.45 42.6 0.5 4.45 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3,257.7 15.7 1.93 2,957.6 16.4 2.22 2,873.7 18.5 2.57 Non-Taxable 54.1 0.4 2.66 54.4 0.4 2.66 65.2 0.4 2.72 Total Investment Securities 6,256.2 30.7 1.96 5,658.3 31.5 2.22 5,629.4 36.5 2.59 Loans Held for Sale 15.9 0.1 3.24 23.4 0.2 3.24 24.3 0.2 3.94 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,917.0 14.1 2.93 1,963.8 17.9 3.67 1,383.8 14.4 4.14 Commercial Mortgage 2,722.3 21.7 3.18 2,622.9 22.3 3.42 2,423.7 26.2 4.28 Construction 234.0 2.1 3.60 255.8 2.5 3.93 126.0 1.6 5.10 Commercial Lease Financing 110.7 0.5 1.82 110.9 0.5 1.88 161.8 1.0 2.57 Residential Mortgage 3,988.7 36.7 3.68 3,939.6 36.0 3.65 3,809.6 36.5 3.83 Home Equity 1,625.2 14.1 3.45 1,665.2 14.3 3.45 1,689.2 16.1 3.79 Automobile 708.3 6.4 3.59 701.2 6.2 3.55 707.0 6.4 3.59 Other 2 433.6 7.6 6.96 468.2 7.9 6.77 469.6 8.5 7.16 Total Loans and Leases 11,739.8 103.2 3.50 11,727.6 107.6 3.68 10,770.7 110.7 4.09 Other 33.3 0.2 1.81 34.0 0.1 1.47 35.0 0.3 2.66 Total Earning Assets 3 18,632.0 134.3 2.88 17,991.8 139.5 3.11 16,583.6 148.4 3.56 Cash and Due from Banks 234.3 302.4 231.5 Other Assets 874.8 895.4 790.3 Total Assets $ 19,741.1 $ 19,189.6 $ 17,605.4 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,465.5 0.4 0.04 $ 3,226.6 0.6 0.07 $ 2,950.2 1.1 0.15 Savings 6,886.0 1.7 0.10 6,691.4 2.2 0.13 6,122.0 8.8 0.57 Time 1,568.3 3.8 0.97 1,826.8 5.2 1.13 1,851.0 8.2 1.75 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,919.8 5.9 0.20 11,744.8 8.0 0.27 10,923.2 18.1 0.66 Short-Term Borrowings - - - 57.6 - 0.28 27.1 0.1 2.13 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 602.9 3.6 2.35 602.9 4.0 2.64 513.8 4.3 3.24 Other Debt 60.5 0.3 2.22 60.5 0.5 2.91 110.6 0.7 2.62 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,583.2 9.8 0.31 12,465.8 12.5 0.40 11,574.7 23.2 0.79 Net Interest Income $ 124.5 $ 127.0 $ 125.2 Interest Rate Spread 2.57 % 2.71 % 2.77 % Net Interest Margin 2.67 % 2.83 % 3.01 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,350.4 4,934.7 4,407.5 Other Liabilities 439.7 437.8 333.8 Shareholders' Equity 1,367.8 1,351.3 1,289.4 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 19,741.1 $ 19,189.6 $ 17,605.4 1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $295,000, $358,000, and $296,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7b Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.2 $ - 0.76 % $ 3.0 $ - 1.49 % Funds Sold 428.3 0.8 0.24 161.7 2.8 2.31 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,745.7 45.1 2.19 2,086.5 43.0 2.75 Non-Taxable 30.1 1.0 4.37 135.3 3.8 3.73 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3,084.4 51.0 2.21 3,199.9 59.9 2.50 Non-Taxable 54.4 1.1 2.66 163.5 3.8 3.08 Total Investment Securities 5,914.6 98.2 2.21 5,585.2 110.5 2.64 Loans Held for Sale 20.8 0.5 3.35 18.5 0.6 4.06 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,763.9 45.2 3.43 1,375.9 44.6 4.33 Commercial Mortgage 2,631.9 69.2 3.51 2,373.9 76.9 4.33 Construction 234.3 7.1 4.04 133.8 5.2 5.22 Commercial Lease Financing 111.0 1.6 1.88 160.9 3.0 2.45 Residential Mortgage 3,941.3 109.5 3.70 3,740.5 108.0 3.85 Home Equity 1,656.8 43.6 3.51 1,691.4 48.4 3.83 Automobile 710.2 19.0 3.57 688.0 18.6 3.62 Other 2 460.8 23.9 6.93 459.9 24.8 7.21 Total Loans and Leases 11,510.2 319.1 3.70 10,624.3 329.5 4.14 Other 33.9 0.5 1.95 35.2 0.8 2.89 Total Earning Assets 3 17,910.0 419.1 3.12 16,427.9 444.2 3.61 Cash and Due from Banks 271.7 237.9 Other Assets 871.9 776.3 Total Assets $ 19,053.6 $ 17,442.1 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,268.1 1.9 0.08 $ 2,930.9 4.0 0.18 Savings 6,693.9 11.0 0.22 5,962.9 24.4 0.55 Time 1,712.2 15.2 1.19 1,807.6 23.6 1.75 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,674.2 28.1 0.32 10,701.4 52.0 0.65 Short-Term Borrowings 38.3 0.2 0.52 46.8 0.9 2.40 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 603.4 11.6 2.54 507.5 13.4 3.50 Other Debt 62.6 1.4 2.90 113.7 2.2 2.58 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,378.5 41.3 0.44 11,369.4 68.5 0.80 Net Interest Income $ 377.8 $ 375.7 Interest Rate Spread 2.68 % 2.81 % Net Interest Margin 2.82 % 3.05 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 4,917.4 4,454.9 Other Liabilities 413.3 342.0 Shareholders' Equity 1,344.4 1,275.8 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 19,053.6 $ 17,442.1 1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,010,000 and $1,878,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to June 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable $ 1.6 $ (1.6 ) $ - Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 1.6 (2.3 ) (0.7 ) Total Investment Securities 3.1 (3.9 ) (0.8 ) Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial (0.4 ) (3.4 ) (3.8 ) Commercial Mortgage 0.9 (1.5 ) (0.6 ) Construction (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Residential Mortgage 0.5 0.2 0.7 Home Equity (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) Automobile 0.1 0.1 0.2 Other 2 (0.5 ) 0.2 (0.3 ) Total Loans and Leases 0.2 (4.6 ) (4.4 ) Other - 0.1 0.1 Total Change in Interest Income 3.2 (8.4 ) (5.2 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Savings 0.1 (0.6 ) (0.5 ) Time (0.7 ) (0.7 ) (1.4 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.6 ) (1.5 ) (2.1 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase - (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Other Debt - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.6 ) (2.1 ) (2.7 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 3.8 $ (6.3 ) $ (2.5 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to September 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.6 $ (1.2 ) $ (0.6 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 1.6 (4.4 ) (2.8 ) Non-Taxable (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 2.2 (5.0 ) (2.8 ) Total Investment Securities 3.6 (9.4 ) (5.8 ) Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 4.6 (4.9 ) (0.3 ) Commercial Mortgage 2.9 (7.4 ) (4.5 ) Construction 1.1 (0.6 ) 0.5 Commercial Lease Financing (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Residential Mortgage 1.7 (1.5 ) 0.2 Home Equity (0.6 ) (1.4 ) (2.0 ) Other 2 (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (0.9 ) Total Loans and Leases 8.8 (16.3 ) (7.5 ) Other - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Income 12.9 (27.0 ) (14.1 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.2 (0.9 ) (0.7 ) Savings 1.0 (8.1 ) (7.1 ) Time (1.2 ) (3.2 ) (4.4 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits - (12.2 ) (12.2 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 0.6 (1.3 ) (0.7 ) Other Debt (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Total Change in Interest Expense 0.2 (13.6 ) (13.4 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 12.7 $ (13.4 ) $ (0.7 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to September 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 2.0 $ (4.0 ) $ (2.0 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 12.0 (9.9 ) 2.1 Non-Taxable (3.4 ) 0.6 (2.8 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (2.1 ) (6.8 ) (8.9 ) Non-Taxable (2.2 ) (0.5 ) (2.7 ) Total Investment Securities 4.3 (16.6 ) (12.3 ) Loans Held for Sale 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 11.1 (10.5 ) 0.6 Commercial Mortgage 7.8 (15.5 ) (7.7 ) Construction 3.3 (1.4 ) 1.9 Commercial Lease Financing (0.8 ) (0.6 ) (1.4 ) Residential Mortgage 5.6 (4.1 ) 1.5 Home Equity (0.9 ) (3.9 ) (4.8 ) Automobile 0.6 (0.2 ) 0.4 Other 2 - (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Total Loans and Leases 26.7 (37.1 ) (10.4 ) Other (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Total Change in Interest Income 33.0 (58.1 ) (25.1 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.4 (2.5 ) (2.1 ) Savings 2.7 (16.1 ) (13.4 ) Time (1.2 ) (7.2 ) (8.4 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.9 (25.8 ) (23.9 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.7 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 2.3 (4.1 ) (1.8 ) Other Debt (1.1 ) 0.3 (0.8 ) Total Change in Interest Expense 3.0 (30.2 ) (27.2 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 30.0 $ (27.9 ) $ 2.1 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Salaries $ 34,046 $ 32,739 $ 33,458 $ 100,271 $ 98,772 Incentive Compensation 2,683 3,141 5,681 6,069 17,049 Share-Based Compensation 1,442 2,021 2,025 4,754 7,098 Commission Expense 1,800 1,647 1,760 4,821 4,394 Retirement and Other Benefits 4,164 4,446 4,185 13,316 13,872 Payroll Taxes 2,624 2,782 2,519 9,949 9,409 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 3,422 3,830 3,908 11,394 12,299 Separation Expense 1,770 109 809 6,555 1,549 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 51,951 $ 50,715 $ 54,345 $ 157,129 $ 164,442 Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,908,482 $ 1,956,939 $ 1,558,232 $ 1,379,152 $ 1,361,011 Commercial Mortgage 2,745,611 2,707,534 2,616,243 2,518,051 2,477,296 Construction 250,943 245,099 245,390 194,170 154,754 Lease Financing 111,831 113,187 110,704 122,454 163,672 Total Commercial 5,016,867 5,022,759 4,530,569 4,213,827 4,156,733 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,044,228 3,989,393 3,928,183 3,891,100 3,846,511 Home Equity 1,605,486 1,640,887 1,692,154 1,676,073 1,681,951 Automobile 709,937 700,702 716,214 720,286 713,424 Other 1 417,090 451,629 485,660 489,606 482,679 Total Consumer 6,776,741 6,782,611 6,822,211 6,777,065 6,724,565 Total Loans and Leases $ 11,793,608 $ 11,805,370 $ 11,352,780 $ 10,990,892 $ 10,881,298 Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Consumer $ 8,903,808 $ 8,766,885 $ 8,294,464 $ 8,118,494 $ 7,893,454 Commercial 7,159,531 7,295,033 6,358,583 6,324,214 6,153,492 Public and Other 1,675,544 1,361,237 1,402,314 1,341,774 1,293,806 Total Deposits $ 17,738,883 $ 17,423,155 $ 16,055,361 $ 15,784,482 $ 15,340,752 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 475 $ 459 $ 634 $ 830 $ 573 Commercial Mortgage 8,615 8,672 9,048 9,244 11,088 Total Commercial 9,090 9,131 9,682 10,074 11,661 Consumer Residential Mortgage 3,543 5,888 4,330 4,125 4,258 Home Equity 3,661 5,176 4,086 3,181 2,787 Total Consumer 7,204 11,064 8,416 7,306 7,045 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 16,294 20,195 18,098 17,380 18,706 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,332 2,506 2,506 2,737 2,939 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 18,626 $ 22,701 $ 20,604 $ 20,117 $ 21,645 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 81 Total Commercial - - - - 81 Consumer Residential Mortgage 6,607 4,937 3,024 1,839 2,032 Home Equity 2,571 3,519 3,426 4,125 2,320 Automobile 156 133 866 949 582 Other 1 258 296 1,205 1,493 1,076 Total Consumer 9,592 8,885 8,521 8,406 6,010 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 9,592 $ 8,885 $ 8,521 $ 8,406 $ 6,091 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 58,650 $ 59,713 $ 61,425 $ 63,103 $ 46,178 Total Loans and Leases $ 11,793,608 $ 11,805,370 $ 11,352,780 $ 10,990,892 $ 10,881,298 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.28 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.25 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 22,701 $ 20,604 $ 20,117 $ 21,645 $ 21,782 Additions 938 5,856 1,754 883 1,035 Reductions Payments (3,729 ) (2,736 ) (315 ) (495 ) (984 ) Return to Accrual Status (1,035 ) (822 ) (437 ) (1,673 ) - Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate (175 ) - (231 ) (201 ) - Charge-offs/Write-downs (74 ) (201 ) (284 ) (42 ) (188 ) Total Reductions (5,013 ) (3,759 ) (1,267 ) (2,411 ) (1,172 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 18,626 $ 22,701 $ 20,604 $ 20,117 $ 21,645 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reserve for Credit Losses Table 12 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 175,958 $ 141,467 114,494 $ 116,849 113,515 CECL Adoption (Day 1) Impact - - - (5,072 ) - Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial (171 ) (656 ) (239 ) (1,520 ) (815 ) Commercial Mortgage - - - - (1,616 ) Consumer Residential Mortgage - (64 ) (7 ) (84 ) (62 ) Home Equity (43 ) (273 ) (215 ) (316 ) (655 ) Automobile (489 ) (3,114 ) (1,696 ) (6,103 ) (5,140 ) Other 1 (1,644 ) (4,176 ) (3,598 ) (9,784 ) (9,424 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (2,347 ) (8,283 ) (5,755 ) (17,807 ) (17,712 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial 231 1,524 318 2,044 1,220 Commercial Mortgage - - - 40 - Consumer Residential Mortgage 414 118 649 795 1,228 Home Equity 727 321 428 2,024 1,762 Automobile 1,313 547 660 2,865 2,449 Other 1 1,119 662 714 2,645 2,046 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 3,804 3,172 2,769 10,413 8,705 Net Loans and Leases Recovered (Charged-Off) 1,457 (5,111 ) (2,986 ) (7,394 ) (9,007 ) Provision for Credit Losses 28,600 40,400 4,250 102,600 11,250 Provision for Unfunded Commitments (202 ) (798 ) - (1,170 ) - Balance at End of Period 2 $ 205,813 $ 175,958 $ 115,758 $ 205,813 $ 115,758 Components Allowance for Credit Losses $ 203,496 173,439 108,936 $ 203,496 108,936 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 2,317 2,519 6,822 2,317 6,822 Total Reserve for Credit Losses $ 205,813 $ 175,958 $ 115,758 $ 205,813 $ 115,758 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 11,739,785 $ 11,727,649 $ 10,770,720 $ 11,510,222 $ 10,624,311 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (Recovered) to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized) (0.05 %) 0.18 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.73 % 1.47 % 1.00 % 1.73 % 1.00 % 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. 2 Included in this analysis is activity related to the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments, which is separately recorded in other liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Condition. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Business Segments Selected Financial Information Table 13a Consumer Commercial Treasury Consolidated (dollars in thousands) Banking Banking and Other Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net Interest Income $ 73,868 $ 47,797 $ 2,501 $ 124,166 Provision for Credit Losses (1,372 ) (85 ) 30,057 28,600 Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses 75,240 47,882 (27,556 ) 95,566 Noninterest Income 31,776 7,672 2,286 41,734 Noninterest Expense (69,408 ) (15,430 ) (5,111 ) (89,949 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 37,608 40,124 (30,381 ) 47,351 Provision for Income Taxes (9,627 ) (9,784 ) 9,900 (9,511 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 27,981 $ 30,340 $ (20,481 ) $ 37,840 Total Assets as of September 30, 2020 $ 7,383,822 $ 5,027,836 $ 7,697,831 $ 20,109,489 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 1 Net Interest Income $ 76,289 $ 46,791 $ 1,816 $ 124,896 Provision for Credit Losses 3,116 (130 ) 1,264 4,250 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 73,173 46,921 552 120,646 Noninterest Income 36,627 8,739 1,141 46,507 Noninterest Expense (75,198 ) (21,330 ) (3,821 ) (100,349 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 34,602 34,330 (2,128 ) 66,804 Provision for Income Taxes (8,506 ) (8,560 ) 2,314 (14,752 ) Net Income $ 26,096 $ 25,770 $ 186 $ 52,052 Total Assets as of September 30, 2019 1 $ 6,993,290 $ 4,145,717 $ 6,533,133 $ 17,672,140 1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Business Segments Selected Financial Information Table 13b Consumer Commercial Treasury Consolidated (dollars in thousands) Banking Banking and Other Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 1 Net Interest Income $ 221,003 $ 144,253 $ 11,567 $ 376,823 Provision for Credit Losses 8,215 (819 ) 95,204 102,600 Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses 212,788 145,072 (83,637 ) 274,223 Noninterest Income 93,309 26,483 19,359 139,151 Noninterest Expense (210,744 ) (47,552 ) (16,857 ) (275,153 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 95,353 124,003 (81,135 ) 138,221 Provision for Income Taxes (24,235 ) (30,278 ) 27,782 (26,731 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 71,118 $ 93,725 $ (53,353 ) $ 111,490 Total Assets as of September 30, 2020 $ 7,383,822 $ 5,027,836 $ 7,697,831 $ 20,109,489 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 1 Net Interest Income $ 229,704 $ 139,784 $ 4,342 $ 373,830 Provision for Credit Losses 7,866 1,141 2,243 11,250 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 221,838 138,643 2,099 362,580 Noninterest Income 107,072 22,738 5,826 135,636 Noninterest Expense (213,168 ) (63,545 ) (9,418 ) (286,131 ) Income Before Income Taxes 115,742 97,836 (1,493 ) 212,085 Provision for Income Taxes (28,745 ) (22,507 ) 6,937 (44,315 ) Net Income $ 86,997 $ 75,329 $ 5,444 $ 167,770 Total Assets as of September 30, 2019 1 $ 6,993,290 $ 4,145,717 $ 6,533,133 $ 17,672,140 1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Financial Data Table 14 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Quarterly Operating Results Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 103,189 $ 107,628 $ 108,210 $ 109,223 $ 110,877 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 14,558 14,576 16,711 16,158 17,512 Held-to-Maturity 15,967 16,723 19,252 18,750 18,796 <