Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of Hawaii Corporation    BOH

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Hawaii Corporation : Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/06/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, April 26, 2021 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day.

The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawaii Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbnzsss3. The toll-free number for the teleconference is 1 (844) 543-5235 in the United States and Canada and 1 (703) 318-2209 for other international callers. Use the pass code “Bank of Hawaii” to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, April 26, 2021. The replay number is 1 (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 1 (404) 537-3406 from other international locations. Enter the conference ID 8037629 when prompted. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
05:32pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION  : Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Fina..
BU
03/31BANK OF HAWAII CORP  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31BAYHORSE SILVER  : Bayshore Petroleum Reports CFO Resignation
MT
03/29BANK OF HAWAII  : Announces New Senior Vice President Jayme Nonaka
PU
03/23BANK OF HAWAII  : BofA Securities Lifts Price Objective on Bank of Hawaii to $86..
MT
03/22BANK OF HAWAII  : Celebrates 11th Branch of Tomorrow with Grand Opening for New ..
PU
03/18BANK OF HAWAII  : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Bank of Hawaii Corporation's Long-Te..
AQ
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Bank of Hawaii Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/01BANK OF HAWAII  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/25BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 661 M - -
Net income 2021 186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 3 657 M 3 657 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 022
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,83 $
Last Close Price 90,65 $
Spread / Highest target 4,80%
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Vice Chairman, CFO & Treasurer
Sharon M. Crofts Senior Executive Director-Operations & Technology
Taryn Salmon Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION18.31%3 657
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.86%175 221
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.85%76 933
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.10%63 546
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.89%61 059
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.94%52 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ