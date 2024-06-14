Bank of Hawaii is temporarily closing its Main Banking Center (111 S. King St.) today due multiple power outages in the downtown Honolulu area Thursday morning. Customers in the area needing banking services may visit Ward Branch (1288 Ala Moana Blvd. St. 110) or Iwilei Branch (909 Dillingham Blvd.) for assistance.

Bank of Hawaii will continue to assess the status of its Main Banking Center, and will update the public when the branch reopens.

Online and mobile banking services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and X (formerly Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii), as well as its website: www.boh.com.