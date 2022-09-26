Bank of Hawaii : Newest Branch of Tomorrow Opens in Hilo

Bank of Hawaii celebrated the opening of its new Hilo Branch on Hawaii Island on Monday, September 26. A traditional Hawaiian blessing was held before opening the doors to the public for the first time at 8 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii has been in the Hilo community for more than 100 years. Now, with the latest Branch of Tomorrow capabilities, the Hilo location will serve customers with enhanced features such as a technology-focused Teller Bar, biometric safe deposit boxes, the Pili Room for private consultations, Banklanai® and a drive-thru ATM.

The Hilo Branch is conveniently open six days a week.

Address: 1339 Kinoole Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Business hours: Mondays-Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The architect is MC Architects, and the contractor is Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company.

All employees from nearby Kaikoo Branch, which is now closed, were transferred to the new Hilo location. The Waiakea Branch, closed since the start of the pandemic, is now permanently closed.

Hilo is Bank of Hawaii's third Branch of Tomorrow on Hawaii Island. The first opened at Safeway Niumalu Marketplace in May 2021. The second opened in Waimea last month on August 8, 2022.