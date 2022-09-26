Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bank of Hawaii Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BOH   US0625401098

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
77.01 USD   -0.90%
Bank of Hawaii : Newest Branch of Tomorrow Opens in Hilo

09/26/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
Bank of Hawaii celebrated the opening of its new Hilo Branch on Hawaii Island on Monday, September 26. A traditional Hawaiian blessing was held before opening the doors to the public for the first time at 8 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii has been in the Hilo community for more than 100 years. Now, with the latest Branch of Tomorrow capabilities, the Hilo location will serve customers with enhanced features such as a technology-focused Teller Bar, biometric safe deposit boxes, the Pili Room for private consultations, Banklanai® and a drive-thru ATM.

The Hilo Branch is conveniently open six days a week.

Address: 1339 Kinoole Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Business hours: Mondays-Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The architect is MC Architects, and the contractor is Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company.

All employees from nearby Kaikoo Branch, which is now closed, were transferred to the new Hilo location. The Waiakea Branch, closed since the start of the pandemic, is now permanently closed.

Hilo is Bank of Hawaii's third Branch of Tomorrow on Hawaii Island. The first opened at Safeway Niumalu Marketplace in May 2021. The second opened in Waimea last month on August 8, 2022.

Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 03:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 715 M - -
Net income 2022 224 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 3 094 M 3 094 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 110
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 77,01 $
Average target price 85,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Ho President & Director
Dean Y. Shigemura Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
S. Haunani Apoliona Independent Director
Mark A. Burak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION-8.06%3 123
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.96%138 546
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK15.41%68 414
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.07%58 973
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.03%49 839
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.89%49 219