Bank of Hawaii is accepting applications from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16 for the I Kinometi Para I Kumunidat I Isla-ta Small Business Revitalization and Development Grant for projects that stimulate small business development and economic activity in Saipan. Small business owners with a successful track record in business operation or management and who have not yet been a recipient of the grant are invited to submit an application by Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Five grants up to $5,000 each will be awarded.

Bank of Hawaii established the grant program in 2012 to promote new businesses and to encourage existing small businesses on the island of Saipan to expand as part of its overall commitment to encourage local economic stability and development.

Grants will be awarded based on the potential impact to the applicant's business and the economic benefits to the community. Grant awardees are expected to report to the bank on how the grant has made a difference to their business and the community by Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

Applications are available at boh.com/saipanapp or by contacting either the CNMI Small Business Development Center Network Northern Marianas College at marianas.ecenterdirect.com, Bank of Hawaii's Gualo Rai Branch, our Gualo Rai Branch Manager Rose Sumor at Rose.Sumor@boh.com or (670) 237-2983, or Assistant Branch Manager Joanne Aldan at Joanne.Aldan@boh.com or (670) 237-2982. Applications should be submitted to Branch Manager Rose Sumor via email at Rose.Sumor@boh.com or by regular mail to Bank of Hawaii, Branch Manager, Saipan, Box 500566, Saipan MP 96950.