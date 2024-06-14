Bank of Hawaii is announcing that its Main Banking Center (111 S. King St.) in downtown Honolulu will reopen today, Friday, June 14 following the downtown Honolulu power outages. HECO has restored power last night, and Bank of Hawaii's Main Branch will be operational and ready to welcome back customers.

The branch will follow normal branch hours:

Mondays-Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays: closed

Café Blue, Bank of Hawaii's restaurant located in its Main Bank Building, which is normally open to the public, will be closed on Friday, June 14 and reopen on Monday, June 17.