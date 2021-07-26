Bank of Hawaii : Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $1.68
Net Income $67.5 Million
Board of Directors Declares Dividend of $0.70 Per Share
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
HONOLULU, HI (July 26, 2021) -- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 for the second quarter of 2021, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.50 in the previous quarter and $0.98 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $67.5 million compared with net income of $59.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
'Bank of Hawaii Corporation continued to perform well during the second quarter of 2021,' said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. 'Core loans and deposits continue to grow, and asset quality remains solid. We are also pleased with the success of our inaugural preferred stock issuance in June, which enhances the strength of our balance sheet and positions us well for future growth.'
The return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.23 percent compared with 1.15 percent during the previous quarter and 0.82 percent in the same quarter last year. The return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2021 was 19.60 percent compared with 17.65 percent during the previous quarter and 11.58 percent in the same quarter last year.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net income was $127.5 million, up from net income of $73.7 million during the same period last year. Diluted earnings per common share were $3.18 for the first half of 2021 compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.85 for the first half of 2020.
The return on average assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 1.19 percent compared with the return on average assets of 0.79 percent for the same six-month period in 2020. The return on average common equity was 18.63 percent for the first half of 2021 compared with the return on average common equity of 11.11 percent for the first half of 2020.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Page 2
Financial Highlights
Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2021 was $123.8 million, an increase of $3.0 million from $120.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 and down $3.2 million from $127.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.37 percent in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6 basis points from 2.43 percent in the previous quarter and 46 basis points from 2.83 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the net interest margin is largely due to higher levels of liquidity from continued strong deposit growth and lower interest rates, partially offset by higher fees from Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans. Net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 included an interest recovery of $2.9 million.
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the first half of 2021 was $244.7 million, down $8.7 million compared with net interest income of $253.4 million for the first half of 2020. The net interest margin for the first six months of 2021 was 2.40 percent, compared with the net interest margin of 2.90 percent for the same six-month period last year. Analyses of changes in net interest income are included in Tables 8a, 8b, and 8c.
Results for the second quarter of 2021 included a negative provision for credit losses of $16.1 million compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $14.3 million in the previous quarter and provision for credit losses of $40.4 million in the same quarter last year. The provision for credit losses during the first half of 2021 was negative $30.4 million compared with a provision for credit losses of $74.0 million during the same period in 2020.
Noninterest income was $44.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million compared with noninterest income of $43.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $6.9 million compared with $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2021 included a gain of $3.7 million related to the sale of investment securities, partially offset by lower mortgage banking income. Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020 included a gain of $14.2 million related to a sale of Visa Class B shares. Noninterest income for the first half of 2021 was $87.4 million compared with noninterest income of $97.4 million for the first half of 2020.
Noninterest expense was $96.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.4 million compared with noninterest expense of $98.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $7.6 million compared with $88.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2021 included fees related to the early termination of FHLB advances and repurchase agreements of $3.2 million offset by a gain on the sale of property of $3.1 million. Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2021 also included the restoration of incentive compensation that was reduced in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $2.1 million, costs related to the rollout of contactless cards of $1.9 million, and separation expenses of $1.8 million. Noninterest expense for the first half of 2021 was $195.4 million compared with noninterest expense of $185.2 million for the first half of 2020. An analysis of noninterest expenses related to salaries and benefits is included in Table 9.
The efficiency ratio during the second quarter of 2021 was 57.47 percent compared with 60.45 percent in the previous quarter and 49.95 percent during the same quarter last year. The efficiency ratio for the first half of 2021 was 58.94 percent compared with 52.90 percent in the same period last year.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Page 3
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.84 percent compared with 24.09 percent in the previous quarter and 20.05 percent during the same quarter in 2020. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2021 was 23.43 percent compared with an effective tax rate of 18.95 percent during the same period last year. The increase in the effective tax rate for the first half of 2021 was primarily due to higher pretax book income in the first half of 2021.
The Company's business segments are defined as Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury & Other. Results for the business segments are determined based on the Company's internal financial management reporting process and organizational structure. Selected financial information is included in Tables 13a and 13b.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality continued to remain stable during the second quarter of 2021. Total non-performing assets were $19.0 million at June 30, 2021, up from $17.9 million at March 31, 2021 and down from $22.7 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.16 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared with 0.15 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and 0.19 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020.
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more were $9.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $10.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $8.9 million at June 30, 2020. Restructured loans on accrual status and not past due 90 days or more were $74.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $74.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $59.7 million at June 30, 2020. More information on non-performing assets and accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more is presented in Table 11.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021 were $1.2 million or 0.04 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of charge-offs of $4.3 million partially offset by recoveries of $3.1 million. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2021 were $2.9 million or 0.10 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of charge-offs of $6.3 million partially offset by recoveries of $3.4 million. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the second quarter of 2020 were $5.1 million or 0.18 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of $8.3 million of charge-offs partially offset by recoveries of $3.2 million. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first half of 2021 were $4.1 million or 0.07 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding compared with net charge-offs of $8.9 million or 0.16 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding for the first half of 2020.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $180.4 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease from $198.3 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase from $173.4 million at June 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.50 percent at June 30, 2021, down from 1.63 percent at March 31, 2021 and up from 1.47 percent at June 30, 2020. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $4.5 million at June 30, 2021, an increase from $3.0 million at the end of the prior quarter and an increase from $2.5 million at the end of the same quarter in 2020. Details of loan and lease charge-offs, recoveries, and the components of the total reserve for credit losses are summarized in Table 12.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Page 4
Other Financial Highlights
Total assets increased to a new record of $22.7 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase compared with total assets of $21.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $19.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Average total assets were $22.1 billion during the second quarter of 2021, an increase from $21.2 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and $19.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
The investment securities portfolio was $8.5 billion at June 30, 2021, up from $7.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and from $6.0 billion at June 30, 2020 due to growth in deposits that continued to outpace loan growth. The portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and includes $4.5 billion in securities available-for-sale and $3.9 billion in securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2021. The securities portfolio at March 31, 2021 included $4.0 billion in securities available-for-sale and $3.5 billion in securities held-to-maturity. The securities portfolio at June 30, 2020 included $2.7 billion in securities available-for-sale and $3.3 billion in securities held-to-maturity.
Total loans and leases were $12.0 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of 0.8 percent from total loans and leases of $12.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of 2.0 percent from $11.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Average total loans and leases were $12.1 billion during the second quarter of 2021, an increase from average total loans and leases of $12.0 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and $11.7 billion during the second quarter of 2020.
The commercial loan portfolio was $5.1 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $156.2 million or 3.0 percent from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and up $80.4 million or 1.6 percent from $5.0 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial loans excluding PPP loans were $4.6 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $55.7 million or 1.2 percent from $4.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $95.3 million or 2.1 percent from $4.5 billion at June 30, 2020. PPP loans were $513.5 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $212.0 million or 29.2 percent from $725.5 million at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $14.9 million or 2.8 percent from $528.5 million at June 30, 2020. Consumer loans were $6.9 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $56.9 million or 0.8 percent from $6.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and up $155.6 million or 2.3 percent from $6.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Loan and lease portfolio balances are summarized in Table 10.
Total deposits were $20.2 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 3.1 percent from total deposits of $19.6 billion at March 31, 2021 and up 15.8 percent from total deposits of $17.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Average total deposits were $19.7 billion during the second quarter of 2021, an increase from $18.7 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and from $16.7 billion during second quarter of 2020.
Consumer deposits were $9.8 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $101.6 million or 1.0 percent from $9.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $1.0 billion or 12.3 percent from $8.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial deposits were $8.7 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $434.8 million or 5.3 percent from $8.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $1.4 billion or 18.9 percent from $7.3 billion at June 30, 2020. Other deposits, including public funds, were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $76.7 million or 4.9 percent from $1.6 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $284.3 million or 20.9 percent from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Deposit balances are summarized in Table 10.
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued $180 million of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, at a rate of 4.375%. The Company received net proceeds from the offering of $175.5 million after issuance costs. There were no repurchases under the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2021. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $113.1 million at July 23, 2021.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Page 5
Total shareholders' equity was $1.6billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.4 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.87 percent at June 30, 2021 compared with 12.35 percent at March 31, 2021 and 12.04 percent at June 30, 2020. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at June 30, 2021 was 7.31 percent compared with 6.61 percent at March 31, 2021 and 6.90 percent at June 30, 2020.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021. The Board of Directors previously declared the first quarterly dividend payment of $5.59 per share, equivalent to $0.13975 per depositary share, on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A for the period covering June 15, 2021 through July 31, 2021. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol 'BOH.PRA.' The dividend will be payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of July 16, 2021.
Conference Call Information
The Company will review its second quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawaii Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nujqrorp. The toll-free number for the teleconference is 1 (844) 543-5235 in the United States and Canada and 1 (703) 318-2209 for other international callers. Use the pass code 'Bank of Hawaii' to access the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, July 26, 2021. The replay number is 1 (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 1 (404) 537-3406 from other international locations. Enter the conference ID 3698556 when prompted. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain 'forward-looking statements' (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawaii Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company's web site, www.boh.com.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
For the Period:
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
$
123,514
$
120,569
$
126,691
$
244,083
$
252,657
Provision for Credit Losses
(16,100
)
(14,300
)
40,400
(30,400
)
74,000
Total Noninterest Income
44,431
42,970
51,268
87,401
97,417
Total Noninterest Expense
96,527
98,865
88,892
195,392
185,204
Net Income
67,533
59,949
38,908
127,482
73,650
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
1.69
1.51
0.98
3.20
1.86
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.68
1.50
0.98
3.18
1.85
Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.67
0.67
0.67
1.34
1.34
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
1.23
%
1.15
%
0.82
%
1.19
%
0.79
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
19.17
17.65
11.58
18.43
11.11
Return on Average Common Equity
19.60
17.65
11.58
18.63
11.11
Efficiency Ratio 1
57.47
60.45
49.95
58.94
52.90
Net Interest Margin 2
2.37
2.43
2.83
2.40
2.90
Dividend Payout Ratio 3
39.64
44.37
68.37
41.88
72.04
Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
6.40
6.51
7.04
6.45
7.12
Average Balances
Average Loans and Leases
$
12,096,308
$
11,952,587
$
11,727,649
$
12,024,844
$
11,394,178
Average Assets
22,073,569
21,150,670
19,189,581
21,614,669
18,706,092
Average Deposits
19,698,285
18,665,222
16,679,511
19,184,607
16,248,628
Average Shareholders' Equity
1,412,924
1,377,272
1,351,345
1,395,197
1,332,596
Per Share of Common Stock
Book Value
$
34.80
$
33.67
$
33.76
$
34.80
$
33.76
Tangible Book Value
34.02
32.89
32.97
34.02
32.97
Market Value
Closing
84.22
89.49
61.41
84.22
61.41
High
95.95
99.10
72.74
99.10
95.53
Low
81.23
75.65
51.15
75.65
46.70
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
As of Period End:
Balance Sheet Totals
Loans and Leases
$
12,041,378
$
12,140,703
$
11,940,020
$
11,805,370
Total Assets
22,672,183
21,947,271
20,603,651
19,769,942
Total Deposits
20,169,709
19,556,651
18,211,621
17,423,155
Other Debt
10,437
60,459
60,481
60,524
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,583,531
1,360,221
1,374,507
1,352,082
Asset Quality
Non-Performing Assets
$
18,974
$
17,883
$
18,481
$
22,701
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
180,385
198,343
216,252
173,439
Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
1.50
%
1.63
%
1.81
%
1.47
%
Capital Ratios 5
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.36
%
12.35
%
12.06
%
12.04
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.87
12.35
12.06
12.04
Total Capital Ratio
15.13
13.61
13.31
13.29
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.31
6.61
6.71
6.90
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
6.98
6.20
6.67
6.84
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
6.08
6.06
6.53
6.69
Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
11.85
11.78
11.89
12.07
Non-Financial Data
Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,085
2,058
2,022
2,112
Branches
54
63
65
67
ATMs
312
361
357
367
1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
5 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary.
6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Table 2 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Table 2
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,583,531
$
1,360,221
$
1,374,507
$
1,352,082
Less: Preferred Stock
175,487
-
-
-
Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
Tangible Common Equity
$
1,376,527
$
1,328,704
$
1,342,990
$
1,320,565
Total Assets
$
22,672,183
$
21,947,271
$
20,603,651
$
19,769,942
Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
Tangible Assets
$
22,640,666
$
21,915,754
$
20,572,134
$
19,738,425
Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
with prescribed regulatory requirements
$
11,614,522
$
11,275,565
$
11,295,077
$
10,941,894
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
6.98
%
6.20
%
6.67
%
6.84
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
6.08
%
6.06
%
6.53
%
6.69
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.87
%
12.35
%
12.06
%
12.04
%
Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP)
11.85
%
11.78
%
11.89
%
12.07
%
Note: Risk-Weighted Assets and Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 3
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
100,894
$
99,299
$
107,628
$
200,193
$
215,838
Income on Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
16,467
15,837
14,576
32,304
31,287
Held-to-Maturity
13,576
13,300
16,723
26,876
35,975
Deposits
-
7
1
7
10
Funds Sold
260
137
92
397
638
Other
182
185
125
367
343
Total Interest Income
131,379
128,765
139,145
260,144
284,091
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,152
4,329
7,954
8,481
22,214
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
3,470
3,533
4,020
7,003
8,045
Funds Purchased
-
1
18
1
90
Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
22
-
61
Other Debt
243
333
440
576
1,024
Total Interest Expense
7,865
8,196
12,454
16,061
31,434
Net Interest Income
123,514
120,569
126,691
244,083
252,657
Provision for Credit Losses
(16,100
)
(14,300
)
40,400
(30,400
)
74,000
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
139,614
134,869
86,291
274,483
178,657
Noninterest Income
Trust and Asset Management
11,682
11,278
10,550
22,960
21,465
Mortgage Banking
3,058
5,862
4,278
8,920
6,973
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
6,065
6,128
5,097
12,193
12,548
Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,807
13,607
9,417
27,414
22,617
Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net
2,423
(1,203
)
13,216
1,220
12,246
Annuity and Insurance
911
702
883
1,613
1,811
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,063
1,917
1,649
3,980
3,229
Other
4,422
4,679
6,178
9,101
16,528
Total Noninterest Income
44,431
42,970
51,268
87,401
97,417
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
56,161
56,251
50,715
112,412
105,178
Net Occupancy
5,047
9,090
8,761
14,137
17,716
Net Equipment
8,796
8,878
8,195
17,674
16,651
Data Processing
4,557
6,322
4,416
10,879
9,204
Professional Fees
3,114
3,406
3,061
6,520
6,269
FDIC Insurance
1,669
1,654
1,558
3,323
3,014
Other
17,183
13,264
12,186
30,447
27,172
Total Noninterest Expense
96,527
98,865
88,892
195,392
185,204
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
87,518
78,974
48,667
166,492
90,870
Provision for Income Taxes
19,985
19,025
9,759
39,010
17,220
Net Income
$
67,533
$
59,949
$
38,908
$
127,482
$
73,650
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.69
$
1.51
$
0.98
$
3.20
$
1.86
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.68
$
1.50
$
0.98
$
3.18
$
1.85
Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.67
$
0.67
$
0.67
$
1.34
$
1.34
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,902,583
39,827,590
39,703,735
39,865,268
39,692,695
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
40,122,905
40,071,477
39,832,475
40,096,527
39,873,334
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income
$
67,533
$
59,949
$
38,908
$
127,482
$
73,650
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
(123
)
(50,050
)
7,730
(50,173
)
49,289
Defined Benefit Plans
442
441
374
883
748
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
319
(49,609
)
8,104
(49,290
)
50,037
Comprehensive Income
$
67,852
$
10,340
$
47,012
$
78,192
$
123,687
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Condition
Table 5
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2,584
$
4,506
$
1,646
$
2,310
Funds Sold
909,730
1,101,631
333,022
800,857
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
4,522,941
4,024,763
3,791,689
2,726,478
Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $3,965,117; $3,477,346; $3,348,693; and $3,374,294)
3,947,613
3,464,360
3,262,727
3,276,829
Loans Held for Sale
47,490
18,320
82,565
20,711
Loans and Leases
12,041,378
12,140,703
11,940,020
11,805,370
Allowance for Credit Losses
(180,385
)
(198,343
)
(216,252
)
(173,439
)
Net Loans and Leases
11,860,993
11,942,360
11,723,768
11,631,931
Total Earning Assets
21,291,351
20,555,940
19,195,417
18,459,116
Cash and Due from Banks
269,153
286,717
279,420
242,423
Premises and Equipment, Net
198,508
198,107
199,695
198,582
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
97,264
97,750
99,542
97,166
Accrued Interest Receivable
47,046
47,917
49,303
50,645
Foreclosed Real Estate
2,332
2,332
2,332
2,506
Mortgage Servicing Rights
21,473
22,320
19,652
22,904
Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
292,805
291,764
291,480
291,185
Other Assets
420,734
412,907
435,293
373,898
Total Assets
$
22,672,183
$
21,947,271
$
20,603,651
$
19,769,942
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
6,570,232
$
6,227,436
$
5,749,612
$
5,485,015
Interest-Bearing Demand
4,498,825
4,379,243
4,040,733
3,437,654
Savings
7,704,575
7,474,580
6,759,213
6,821,710
Time
1,396,077
1,475,392
1,662,063
1,678,776
Total Deposits
20,169,709
19,556,651
18,211,621
17,423,155
Funds Purchased
-
-
-
-
Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
-
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
550,490
600,490
600,590
603,206
Other Debt
10,437
60,459
60,481
60,524
Operating Lease Liabilities
105,380
105,820
107,412
104,741
Retirement Benefits Payable
50,260
50,687
51,197
43,833
Accrued Interest Payable
3,879
4,109
5,117
7,775
Taxes Payable and Deferred Taxes
11,844
15,599
2,463
38,297
Other Liabilities
186,653
193,235
190,263
136,329
Total Liabilities
21,088,652
20,587,050
19,229,144
18,417,860
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares;
issued and outstanding: June 30, 2021 - 180,000 shares)
180,000
-
-
-
Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
issued / outstanding: June 30, 2021 - 58,557,754 / 40,465,482;
March 31, 2021 - 58,553,365 / 40,394,234; December 31, 2020 - 58,285,624 / 40,119,312;
and June 30, 2020 - 58,263,452 / 40,047,694)
580
580
580
580
Capital Surplus
594,261
594,804
591,360
586,946
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(41,468
)
(41,787
)
7,822
18,925
Retained Earnings
1,884,431
1,844,057
1,811,979
1,786,351
Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: June 30, 2021 - 18,092,272; March 31, 2021 - 18,159,131;
December 31, 2020 - 18,166,312; and June 30, 2020 - 18,215,758)
(1,034,273
)
(1,037,433
)
(1,037,234
)
(1,040,720
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,583,531
1,360,221
1,374,507
1,352,082
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
22,672,183
$
21,947,271
$
20,603,651
$
19,769,942
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Table 6
Accum.
Other
Compre-
Preferred
Common
hensive
Shares
Preferred
Shares
Common
Capital
Income
Retained
Treasury
(dollars in thousands)
Outstanding
Stock
Outstanding
Stock
Surplus
(Loss)
Earnings
Stock
Total
Balance as of December 31, 2020
-
$
-
40,119,312
$
580
$
591,360
$
7,822
$
1,811,979
$
(1,037,234
)
$
1,374,507
Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
127,482
-
127,482
Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(49,290
)
-
-
(49,290
)
Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
6,122
-
-
-
6,122
Preferred Stock Issued, Net
180,000
180,000
-
-
(4,513
)
-
-
-
175,487
Common Stock Issued under Purchase
and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
383,326
-
1,292
-
(891
)
6,259
6,660
Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(37,156
)
-
-
-
-
(3,298
)
(3,298
)
Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.34 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(54,139
)
-
(54,139
)
Balance as of June 30, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,465,482
$
580
$
594,261
$
(41,468
)
$
1,884,431
$
(1,034,273
)
$
1,583,531
Balance as of December 31, 2019
-
$
-
40,039,695
$
579
$
582,566
$
(31,112
)
$
1,761,415
$
(1,026,616
)
$
1,286,832
Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
73,650
-
73,650
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
50,037
-
-
50,037
Cumulative Change in Accounting Principle
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,632
-
3,632
Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
3,704
-
-
-
3,704
Common Stock Issued under Purchase
and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
195,351
1
676
-
1,333
3,041
5,051
Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(187,352
)
-
-
-
-
(17,145
)
(17,145
)
Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.34 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(53,679
)
-
(53,679
)
Balance as of June 30, 2020
-
$
-
40,047,694
$
580
$
586,946
$
18,925
$
1,786,351
$
(1,040,720
)
$
1,352,082
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 7a
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2.2
$
-
0.04
%
$
3.2
$
-
0.93
%
$
2.6
$
-
0.18
%
Funds Sold
946.2
0.3
0.11
550.6
0.1
0.10
545.9
0.1
0.07
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
4,290.8
16.3
1.53
4,007.9
15.8
1.57
2,614.1
14.3
2.19
Non-Taxable
12.3
0.1
4.27
12.3
0.1
4.27
32.2
0.4
4.45
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
3,496.2
13.4
1.53
3,385.8
13.1
1.55
2,957.6
16.4
2.22
Non-Taxable
41.5
0.3
2.53
38.1
0.2
2.55
54.4
0.4
2.66
Total Investment Securities
7,840.8
30.1
1.5
7,444.1
29.2
1.57
5,658.3
31.5
2.22
Loans Held for Sale
25.7
0.2
2.86
26.2
0.2
2.76
23.4
0.2
3.24
Loans and Leases 1
Commercial and Industrial
1,934.5
16.8
3.49
1,904.5
14.3
3.05
1,963.8
17.9
3.67
Commercial Mortgage
2,883.5
21.3
2.96
2,846.0
21.3
3.04
2,622.9
22.3
3.42
Construction
285.6
2.6
3.66
264.1
2.3
3.48
255.8
2.5
3.93
Commercial Lease Financing
105.7
0.4
1.54
106.4
0.4
1.43
110.9
0.5
1.88
Residential Mortgage
4,234.3
35.6
3.35
4,146.6
35.9
3.46
3,939.6
36.0
3.65
Home Equity
1,573.4
12.1
3.09
1,594.1
12.6
3.20
1,665.2
14.3
3.45
Automobile
710.4
6.1
3.45
708.3
6.1
3.51
701.2
6.2
3.55
Other 2
368.9
6.0
6.53
382.6
6.4
6.75
468.2
7.9
6.77
Total Loans and Leases
12,096.3
100.9
3.34
11,952.6
99.3
3.35
11,727.6
107.6
3.68
Other
32.3
0.2
2.26
33.4
0.2
2.21
34.0
0.1
1.47
Total Earning Assets 3
20,943.5
131.7
2.52
20,010.1
129.0
2.60
17,991.8
139.5
3.11
Cash and Due from Banks
256.1
270.7
302.4
Other Assets
874.0
869.9
895.4
Total Assets
$
22,073.6
$
21,150.7
$
19,189.6
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
$
4,452.4
0.7
0.07
$
4,186.4
0.6
0.06
$
3,226.6
0.6
0.07
Savings
7,533.0
1.8
0.09
7,016.6
1.5
0.09
6,691.4
2.2
0.13
Time
1,418.4
1.7
0.47
1,630.0
2.2
0.56
1,826.8
5.2
1.13
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
13,403.8
4.2
0.12
12,833.0
4.3
0.14
11,744.8
8.0
0.27
Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
2.4
-
0.09
57.6
-
0.28
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
570.3
3.5
2.41
600.5
3.6
2.35
602.9
4.0
2.64
Other Debt
30.2
0.2
3.22
60.5
0.3
2.22
60.5
0.5
2.91
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
14,004.3
7.9
0.22
13,496.4
8.2
0.24
12,465.8
12.5
0.40
Net Interest Income
$
123.8
$
120.8
$
127.0
Interest Rate Spread
2.30
%
2.36
%
2.71
%
Net Interest Margin
2.37
%
2.43
%
2.83
%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
6,294.5
5,832.2
4,934.7
Other Liabilities
361.9
444.8
437.8
Shareholders' Equity
1,412.9
1,377.3
1,351.3
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
22,073.6
$
21,150.7
$
19,189.6
1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $269,000, $252,000, and
$358,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 7b
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2.7
$
-
0.56
%
$
2.0
$
-
0.96
%
Funds Sold
749.5
0.4
0.11
349.3
0.6
0.36
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
4,150.2
32.1
1.55
2,658.3
30.8
2.31
Non-Taxable
12.3
0.3
4.27
32.3
0.7
4.43
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
3,441.3
26.5
1.54
2,996.9
35.4
2.36
Non-Taxable
39.8
0.5
2.54
54.5
0.7
2.67
Total Investment Securities
7,643.6
59.4
1.55
5,742.0
67.6
2.35
Loans Held for Sale
25.9
0.4
2.81
23.3
0.4
3.39
Loans and Leases 1
Commercial and Industrial
1,919.5
31.2
3.27
1,686.5
31.1
3.71
Commercial Mortgage
2,864.9
42.6
3.00
2,586.2
47.4
3.69
Construction
274.9
4.9
3.57
234.6
5.0
4.26
Commercial Lease Financing
106.1
0.8
1.48
111.1
1.1
1.91
Residential Mortgage
4,190.7
71.4
3.41
3,917.5
72.9
3.72
Home Equity
1,583.7
24.7
3.14
1,672.7
29.5
3.55
Automobile
709.3
12.2
3.48
711.1
12.6
3.56
Other 2
375.7
12.4
6.64
474.5
16.3
6.92
Total Loans and Leases
12,024.8
200.2
3.35
11,394.2
215.9
3.80
Other
32.9
0.4
2.24
34.2
0.3
2.01
Total Earning Assets 3
20,479.4
260.8
2.56
17,545.0
284.8
3.26
Cash and Due from Banks
263.4
290.6
Other Assets
871.9
870.5
Total Assets
$
21,614.7
$
18,706.1
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
$
4,320.2
1.3
0.06
$
3,168.3
1.5
0.10
Savings
7,276.2
3.3
0.09
6,596.9
9.3
0.28
Time
1,523.6
3.9
0.52
1,784.9
11.4
1.28
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
13,120.0
8.5
0.13
11,550.1
22.2
0.39
Short-Term Borrowings
1.2
-
0.09
57.7
0.2
0.52
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
585.3
7.0
2.38
603.5
8.0
2.64
Other Debt
45.3
0.6
2.56
63.7
1.0
3.23
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
13,751.8
16.1
0.23
12,275.0
31.4
0.51
Net Interest Income
$
244.7
$
253.4
Interest Rate Spread
2.33
%
2.75
%
Net Interest Margin
2.40
%
2.90
%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
6,064.6
4,698.5
Other Liabilities
403.1
400.0
Shareholders' Equity
1,395.2
1,332.6
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
21,614.7
$
18,706.1
1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $521,000 and $715,000
for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8a
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Compared to March 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Funds Sold
$
0.1
$
0.1
$
0.2
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
1.1
(0.6
)
0.5
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
0.4
(0.1
)
0.3
Non-Taxable
0.1
-
0.1
Total Investment Securities
1.6
(0.7
)
0.9
Loans and Leases
Commercial and Industrial
0.2
2.3
2.5
Commercial Mortgage
0.4
(0.4
)
-
Construction
0.2
0.1
0.3
Residential Mortgage
0.8
(1.1
)
(0.3
)
Home Equity
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
Other 2
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.4
)
Total Loans and Leases
1.2
0.4
1.6
Total Change in Interest Income
2.9
(0.2
)
2.7
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
-
0.1
0.1
Savings
0.1
0.2
0.3
Time
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
Other Debt
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(0.5
)
0.2
(0.3
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
3.4
$
(0.4
)
$
3.0
1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8b
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Compared to June 30, 2020
(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Funds Sold
$
0.1
$
0.1
$
0.2
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
7.2
(5.2
)
2.0
Non-Taxable
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
2.7
(5.7
)
(3.0
)
Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
Total Investment Securities
9.6
(11.0
)
(1.4
)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and Industrial
(0.2
)
(0.9
)
(1.1
)
Commercial Mortgage
2.1
(3.1
)
(1.0
)
Construction
0.3
(0.2
)
0.1
Commercial Lease Financing
-
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Residential Mortgage
2.6
(3.0
)
(0.4
)
Home Equity
(0.8
)
(1.4
)
(2.2
)
Automobile
0.1
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
Other 2
(1.6
)
(0.3
)
(1.9
)
Total Loans and Leases
2.5
(9.2
)
(6.7
)
Other
-
0.1
0.1
Total Change in Interest Income
12.2
(20.0
)
(7.8
)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
0.2
(0.1
)
0.1
Savings
0.3
(0.7
)
(0.4
)
Time
(1.0
)
(2.5
)
(3.5
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.5
)
(3.3
)
(3.8
)
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
Other Debt
(0.3
)
-
(0.3
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(1.0
)
(3.6
)
(4.6
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
13.2
$
(16.4
)
$
(3.2
)
1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
Table 8c
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Compared to June 30, 2020
(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Funds Sold
$
0.4
$
(0.6
)
$
(0.2
)
Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
Taxable
13.6
(12.3
)
1.3
Non-Taxable
(0.4
)
-
(0.4
)
Held-to-Maturity
Taxable
4.7
(13.6
)
(8.9
)
Non-Taxable
(0.2
)
-
(0.2
)
Total Investment Securities
17.7
(25.9
)
(8.2
)
Loans Held for Sale
0.1
(0.1
)
-
Loans and Leases
Commercial and Industrial
4.0
(3.9
)
0.1
Commercial Mortgage
4.7
(9.5
)
(4.8
)
Construction
0.8
(0.9
)
(0.1
)
Commercial Lease Financing
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
Residential Mortgage
4.9
(6.4
)
(1.5
)
Home Equity
(1.5
)
(3.3
)
(4.8
)
Automobile
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
(0.4
)
Other 2
(3.3
)
(0.6
)
(3.9
)
Total Loans and Leases
9.4
(25.1
)
(15.7
)
Other
0.1
0.1
Total Change in Interest Income
27.6
(51.6
)
(24.0
)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Demand
0.4
(0.6
)
(0.2
)
Savings
0.9
(6.9
)
(6.0
)
Time
(1.5
)
(6.0
)
(7.5
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.2
)
(13.5
)
(13.7
)
Short Term Borrowings
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.2
)
(0.8
)
(1.0
)
Other Debt
(0.3
)
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(0.8
)
(14.5
)
(15.3
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
28.4
$
(37.1
)
$
(8.7
)
1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Salaries and Benefits
Table 9
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Salaries
$
33,413
$
31,569
$
32,739
$
64,982
$
66,225
Incentive Compensation
5,172
5,914
3,141
11,086
3,386
Share-Based Compensation
3,174
2,584
2,021
5,758
3,312
Commission Expense
2,599
2,436
1,647
5,035
3,021
Retirement and Other Benefits
5,289
5,517
4,446
10,806
9,152
Payroll Taxes
3,026
3,968
2,782
6,994
7,325
Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
3,204
2,424
3,830
5,628
7,972
Separation Expense
284
1,839
109
2,123
4,785
Total Salaries and Benefits
$
56,161
$
56,251
$
50,715
$
112,412
$
105,178
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
Table 10
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
$
1,257,305
$
1,288,496
$
1,357,610
$
1,376,843
$
1,428,481
PPP 1
513,513
725,485
517,683
531,639
528,458
Commercial Mortgage
2,944,435
2,859,246
2,854,829
2,745,611
2,707,534
Construction
277,393
281,164
259,798
250,943
245,099
Lease Financing
110,500
104,980
110,766
111,831
113,187
Total Commercial
5,103,146
5,259,371
5,100,686
5,016,867
5,022,759
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
4,264,180
4,216,976
4,130,513
4,044,228
3,989,393
Home Equity
1,594,781
1,577,500
1,604,538
1,605,486
1,640,887
Automobile
714,729
710,407
708,800
709,937
700,702
Other 2
364,542
376,449
395,483
417,090
451,629
Total Consumer
6,938,232
6,881,332
6,839,334
6,776,741
6,782,611
Total Loans and Leases
$
12,041,378
$
12,140,703
$
11,940,020
$
11,793,608
$
11,805,370
Deposits
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Consumer
$
9,848,285
$
9,746,713
$
9,347,725
$
8,903,808
$
8,766,885
Commercial
8,675,909
8,241,102
7,302,832
7,159,531
7,295,033
Public and Other
1,645,515
1,568,836
1,561,064
1,675,544
1,361,237
Total Deposits
$
20,169,709
$
19,556,651
$
18,211,621
$
17,738,883
$
17,423,155
1 The PPP amounts presented, which are reported net of deferred costs and fees, were previously included as a component of the Commercial and Industrial loan class.
2 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Table 11
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
$
258
$
293
$
441
$
475
$
459
Commercial Mortgage
8,413
8,503
8,527
8,615
8,672
Total Commercial
8,671
8,796
8,968
9,090
9,131
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
2,437
1,804
3,223
3,543
5,888
Home Equity
5,534
4,951
3,958
3,661
5,176
Total Consumer
7,971
6,755
7,181
7,204
11,064
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
16,642
15,551
16,149
16,294
20,195
Foreclosed Real Estate
2,332
2,332
2,332
2,332
2,506
Total Non-Performing Assets
$
18,974
$
17,883
$
18,481
$
18,626
$
22,701
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
$
-
$
9
$
-
$
-
$
-
Total Consumer
-
9
-
-
-
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
$
4,069
$
4,069
$
5,274
$
6,607
$
4,937
Home Equity
4,498
4,906
3,187
2,571
3,519
Automobile
277
604
925
156
133
Other 1
434
828
1,160
258
296
Total Consumer
9,278
10,407
10,546
9,592
8,885
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
9,278
$
10,416
$
10,546
$
9,592
$
8,885
Restructured Loans on Accrual Status
and Not Past Due 90 Days or More
$
74,926
$
74,216
$
68,065
$
58,650
$
59,713
Total Loans and Leases
$
12,041,378
$
12,140,703
$
11,940,020
$
11,793,608
$
11,805,370
Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases
and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans
and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.18
%
Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans
and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.15
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.20
%
Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases
Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases
and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
17,883
$
18,481
$
18,626
$
22,701
$
20,604
Additions
2,229
2,992
434
938
5,856
Reductions
Payments
(722
)
(2,481
)
(490
)
(3,729
)
(2,736
)
Return to Accrual Status
(416
)
(1,014
)
-
(1,035
)
(822
)
Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate
-
-
-
(175
)
-
Charge-offs/Write-downs
-
(95
)
(89
)
(74
)
(201
)
Total Reductions
(1,138
)
(3,590
)
(579
)
(5,013
)
(3,759
)
Balance at End of Quarter
$
18,974
$
17,883
$
18,481
$
18,626
$
22,701
1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reserve for Credit Losses
Table 12
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
203,779
$
221,303
141,467
$
221,303
116,849
CECL Adoption (Day 1) Impact
-
-
-
-
(5,072
)
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
(456
)
(248
)
(656
)
(704
)
(1,349
)
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
(115
)
(4
)
(64
)
(119
)
(84
)
Home Equity
(107
)
(16
)
(273
)
(123
)
(273
)
Automobile
(1,209
)
(2,109
)
(3,114
)
(3,318
)
(5,614
)
Other 1
(2,422
)
(3,914
)
(4,176
)
(6,336
)
(8,140
)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(4,309
)
(6,291
)
(8,283
)
(10,600
)
(15,460
)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
144
112
1,524
256
1,813
Commercial Mortgage
-
-
-
-
40
Consumer
Residential Mortgage
481
955
118
1,436
381
Home Equity
527
533
321
1,060
1,297
Automobile
1,172
919
547
2,091
1,552
Other 1
801
856
662
1,657
1,526
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
3,125
3,375
3,172
6,500
6,609
Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases
(1,184
)
(2,916
)
(5,111
)
(4,100
)
(8,851
)
Net Charged-Off - Accrued Interest Receivable
(124
)
(308
)
-
(432
)
Provision for Credit Losses:
Loans and Leases
(16,774
)
(14,993
)
40,400
(31,767
)
74,000
Accrued Interest Receivable
(828
)
-
-
(828
)
-
Unfunded Commitments
1,502
693
(798
)
2,195
(968
)
Balance at End of Period 2
$
186,371
$
203,779
$
175,958
$
186,371
$
175,958
Components
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
$
180,385
198,343
173,439
$
180,385
173,439
Allowance for Credit Losses - Accrued Interest Receivable
1,440
2,392
-
1,440
-
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
4,546
3,044
2,519
4,546
2,519
Total Reserve for Credit Losses
$
186,371
$
203,779
$
175,958
$
186,371
$
175,958
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
12,096,308
$
11,952,587
$
11,727,649
$
12,024,844
$
11,394,178
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
0.04
%
0.10
%
0.18
%
0.07
%
0.16
%
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 3
1.50
%
1.63
%
1.47
%
1.50
%
1.47
%
1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
2 Included in this analysis is activity related to the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments, which is separately recorded in other liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Condition.
3 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Business Segments Selected Financial Information
Table 13a
Consumer
Commercial
Treasury
Consolidated
(dollars in thousands)
Banking
Banking
and Other
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Interest Income
$
71,167
$
49,038
$
3,309
$
123,514
Provision for Credit Losses
987
197
(17,284
)
(16,100
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
70,180
48,841
20,593
139,614
Noninterest Income
32,600
6,575
5,256
44,431
Noninterest Expense
(72,868
)
(15,742
)
(7,917
)
(96,527
)
Income Before Income Taxes
29,912
39,674
17,932
87,518
Provision for Income Taxes
(7,365
)
(9,703
)
(2,917
)
(19,985
)
Net Income
$
22,547
$
29,971
$
15,015
$
67,533
Total Assets as of June 30, 2021
$
7,479,986
$
5,127,431
$
10,064,766
$
22,672,183
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 1
Net Interest Income
$
73,221
$
51,219
$
2,251
$
126,691
Provision for Credit Losses
6,137
(1,025
)
35,288
40,400
Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses
67,084
52,244
(33,037
)
86,291
Noninterest Income
28,943
7,076
15,249
51,268
Noninterest Expense
(70,590
)
(14,776
)
(3,526
)
(88,892
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
25,437
44,544
(21,314
)
48,667
Provision for Income Taxes
(6,492
)
(10,940
)
7,673
(9,759
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
18,945
$
33,604
$
(13,641
)
$
38,908
Total Assets as of June 30, 2020 1
$
7,416,090
$
5,033,169
$
7,320,683
$
19,769,942
1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Business Segments Selected Financial Information
Table 13b
Consumer
Commercial
Treasury
Consolidated
(dollars in thousands)
Banking
Banking
and Other
Total
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Interest Income
$
140,929
$
96,181
$
6,973
$
244,083
Provision for Credit Losses
3,853
247
(34,500
)
(30,400
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
137,076
95,934
41,473
274,483
Noninterest Income
66,298
14,433
6,670
87,401
Noninterest Expense
(151,049
)
(31,419
)
(12,924
)
(195,392
)
Income Before Income Taxes
52,325
78,948
35,219
166,492
Provision for Income Taxes
(12,839
)
(19,261
)
(6,910
)
(39,010
)
Net Income
$
39,486
$
59,687
$
28,309
$
127,482
Total Assets as of June 30, 2021
$
7,479,986
$
5,127,431
$
10,064,766
$
22,672,183
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 1
Net Interest Income
$
147,135
$
96,456
$
9,066
$
252,657
Provision for Credit Losses
9,588
(735
)
65,147
74,000
Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses
137,547
97,191
(56,081
)
178,657
Noninterest Income
61,533
18,811
17,073
97,417
Noninterest Expense
(141,336
)
(32,122
)
(11,746
)
(185,204
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
57,744
83,880
(50,754
)
90,870
Provision for Income Taxes
(14,608
)
(20,494
)
17,882
(17,220
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
43,136
$
63,386
$
(32,872
)
$
73,650
Total Assets as of June 30, 2020 1
$
7,416,090
$
5,033,169
$
7,320,683
$
19,769,942
1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
Table 14
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Quarterly Operating Results
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
100,894
$
99,299
$
98,471
$
103,189
$
107,628
Income on Investment Securities
Available-for-Sale
16,467
15,837
15,449
14,558
14,576
Held-to-Maturity
13,576
13,300
14,113
15,967
16,723
Deposits
-
7
1
3
1
Funds Sold
260
137
115
149
92
Other
182
185
167
151
125
Total Interest Income
131,379
128,765
128,316
134,017
139,145
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,152
4,329
4,861
5,891
7,954
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
3,470
3,533
3,614
3,622
4,020
Funds Purchased
-
1
5
-
18
Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
1
22
Other Debt
243
333
337
337
440
Total Interest Expense
7,865
8,196
8,817
9,851
12,454
Net Interest Income
123,514
120,569
119,499
124,166
126,691
Provision for Credit Losses
(16,100
)
(14,300
)
15,200
28,600
40,400
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
139,614
134,869
104,299
95,566
86,291
Noninterest Income
Trust and Asset Management
11,682
11,278
11,239
10,752
10,550
Mortgage Banking
3,058
5,862
6,851
4,047
4,278
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
6,065
6,128
6,335
6,027
5,097
Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,807
13,607
12,143
12,296
9,417
Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net
2,423
(1,203
)
(1,193
)
(1,121
)
13,216
Annuity and Insurance
911
702
670
881
883
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,063
1,917
2,353
1,806
1,649
Other
4,422
4,679
6,860
7,046
6,178
Total Noninterest Income
44,431
42,970
45,258
41,734
51,268
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
56,161
56,251
50,200
51,951
50,715
Net Occupancy
5,047
9,090
14,536
7,281
8,761
Net Equipment
8,796
8,878
9,574
9,223
8,195
Data Processing
4,557
6,322
4,604
4,691
4,416
Professional Fees
3,114
3,406
3,174
2,743
3,061
FDIC Insurance
1,669
1,654
1,484
1,282
1,558
Other
17,183
13,264
15,082
12,778
12,186
Total Noninterest Expense
96,527
98,865
98,654
89,949
88,892
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
87,518
78,974
50,903
47,351
48,667
Provision for Income Taxes
19,985
19,025
8,589
9,511
9,759
Net Income
$
67,533
$
59,949
$
42,314
$
37,840
$
38,908
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.69
$
1.51
$
1.06
$
0.95
$
0.98
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.68
$
1.50
$
1.06
$
0.95
$
0.98
Balance Sheet Totals
Loans and Leases
$
12,041,378
$
12,140,703
$
11,940,020
$
11,793,608
$
11,805,370
Total Assets
22,672,183
21,947,271
20,603,651
20,109,489
19,769,942
Total Deposits
20,169,709
19,556,651
18,211,621
17,738,883
17,423,155
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,583,531
1,360,221
1,374,507
1,361,739
1,352,082
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
1.23
%
1.15
%
0.83
%
0.76
%
0.82
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
19.17
17.65
12.26
11.01
11.58
Return on Average Common Equity
19.60
17.65
12.26
11.01
11.58
Efficiency Ratio 1
57.47
60.45
59.88
54.22
49.95
Net Interest Margin 2
2.37
2.43
2.48
2.67
2.83
1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).
2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
Hawaii Economic Trends
Table 15
Five Months Ended
Year Ended
($ in millions; jobs in thousands)
May 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Hawaii Economic Trends
State General Fund Revenues 1
$
3,290.3
22.4
%
$
6,415.1
(12.3
)
%
$
7,316.5
5.5
%
General Excise and Use Tax Revenue 1
$
1,395.8
(2.3
)
%
$
3,038.8
(15.6
)
%
$
3,602.2
5.1
%
Jobs 2
596.5
588.2
659.7
June 30,
December 31,
(spot rates)
2021
2020
2019
Unemployment 3
Statewide
7.7
%
10.3
%
2.1
%
Oahu
6.7
9.3
2.0
Island of Hawaii
7.5
10.1
2.5
Maui
10.2
14.3
2.0
Kauai
10.8
13.9
2.1
June 30,
December 31,
(percentage change, except months of inventory)
2021
2020
2019
2018
Housing Trends (Single Family Oahu) 4
Median Home Price
21.0
%
5.2
%
(0.1
)
%
4.6
%
Home Sales Volume (units)
32.9
%
2.3
%
3.9
%
(7.7
)
%
Months of Inventory
1.2
1.4
2.5
2.8
Monthly Visitor Arrivals,
Percentage Change
(in thousands)
Not Seasonally Adjusted
from Previous Year
Tourism 5
May 31, 2021
629.7
6,807.4
April 30, 2021
484.1
10,506.3
March 31, 2021
439.8
1.1
February 28, 2021
235.3
(71.6
)
January 31, 2021
172.0
(80.1
)
December 31, 2020
235.8
(75.2
)
November 30, 2020
183.8
(77.3
)
October 31, 2020
76.6
(90.4
)
September 30, 2020
18.9
(97.4
)
August 31, 2020
22.3
(97.6
)
July 31, 2020
22.6
(97.7
)
June 30, 2020
17.1
(98.2
)
May 31, 2020
9.1
(98.9
)
April 30, 2020
4.6
(99.5
)
March 31, 2020
434.9
(53.7
)
February 29, 2020
828.1
5.8
January 31, 2020
862.6
5.1
December 31, 2019
952.4
5.8
November 30, 2019
809.1
3.9
October 31, 2019
796.2
4.3
September 30, 2019
738.2
3.1
August 31, 2019
926.4
9.6
July 31, 2019
995.2
5.9
June 30, 2019
951.6
6.1
May 31, 2019
841.4
4.6
April 30, 2019
856.3
6.6
March 31, 2019
939.1
3.9
February 28, 2019
782.7
0.5
January 31, 2019
820.6
3.0
1 Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
