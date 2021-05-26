Bank of Hawaii : Offers Zelle® In Guam and Saipan

Today, Bank of Hawaii announced that Zelle® is now available to Guam and Saipan customers in its mobile banking app, bringing residents a fast, safe and easy person-to-person payment option. The release of Zelle in Guam and Saipan is the newest digital enhancement in Bank of Hawaii's continuing digital transformation effort, supporting the bank's digital growth strategy.

Zelle, owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, is already in the Bank of Hawaii mobile app, and allows consumers to send and receive payments typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle. For more than 100-million consumers, Zelle is already available from the convenience of their mobile banking app, allowing them to send payments to people who bank at different financial institutions

Customers who already have the Bank of Hawaii mobile app only need to update to the latest version to use Zelle. Payments can be sent using only an email address or U.S. mobile phone number.

Zelle is easy to use. To get started, customers will log into Bank of Hawaii's mobile app, tap the '+' button and select Zelle®. They will then confirm their email address and enter the one-time verification code they receive in their email. They are now ready to start sending and receiving with Zelle.

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

