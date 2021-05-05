Bank of Hawaii : Promotes Ruth Erickson to Senior Executive Vice President

Ruth Erickson has been promoted to senior executive vice president, from executive vice president, in the Marketing Division, and is a member of the bank's Executive Committee.

Erickson joined Bank of Hawaii as senior vice president and director of marketing operations in June 2019, overseeing the bank's Channel and Content Marketing departments as well as social media, email and direct mail. She was promoted to executive vice president in February 2020. Since then, her role has been expanded to across the bank's digital marketing and sales development areas, E-commerce, marketing technology platform, and boh.com.

Erickson has nearly 20 years of marketing experience, most recently as director of marketing at ProService Hawaii. She also spent 16 years at Microsoft in Washington in various leadership roles, including director of marketing strategy, and director of integrated marketing and product releases for its Cloud + Enterprise business.

Erickson earned her bachelor's degree in communications and English from Concordia College in Minnesota.