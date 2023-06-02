Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of Hawaii Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOH   US0625401098

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-02 pm EDT
43.39 USD   +8.48%
04:32pSuzanne P. Vares-Lum Elected to Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation Board of Directors
BU
05:33aInsider Buy: Bank Of Hawaii
MT
06/02Bank of Hawaii Corporation(NYSE:BOH) added to S&P 600 Financials
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suzanne P. Vares-Lum Elected to Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation Board of Directors

06/02/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Bank of Hawai‘i Corp. (NYSE: BOH) announced that its board of directors has elected Suzanne P. Vares-Lum to serve on its board of directors, effective May 26, 2023, until the annual election of directors at the bank’s next annual shareholders meeting. With the addition of Vares-Lum, Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation’s board of directors increases from 14 to 15. Vares-Lum serves on Bank of Hawai‘i’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Fiduciary and Investment Management Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005088/en/

Suzanne P. Vares-Lum (Photo: Business Wire)

Suzanne P. Vares-Lum (Photo: Business Wire)

“I'm so pleased to welcome Suzanne Vares-Lum to our board of directors,” said Chairman, President and CEO Peter S. Ho. “She brings a profound passion and unparalleled expertise to our already diverse board, who are dedicated to our company’s mission, vision and values. Her exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and commitment to community will undoubtedly help guide our organization toward continued success.”

In January 2022, Vares-Lum took office as president of the East-West Center in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, as the first woman and Native Hawaiian to lead the center. In her role, she advances the center’s mission to promote understanding and relationships among people and nations of the United States, Asia, and Pacific through cooperative study, research, and dialogue.

A retired Major General, Vares-Lum served for 34 years. As the first Native Hawaiian woman to become an Army general, she held key roles addressing priority national security challenges in the region. She brings decades of executive leadership and planning experience, culminating in over five years at US Indo-Pacific Command, where she advised the most senior officials and cultivated key relationships with nations throughout the region.

Prior to the East-West Center, she founded Vares-Lum Indo-Pacific Consulting, LLC, through which she provided consulting services on regional issues, such as education, through collaborative efforts and initiatives across the Indo-Pacific.

Vares-Lum has strong ties to the community and gives back by serving on a variety of boards, including the American Red Cross-Pacific Islands Region, Pacific and Asian Affairs Council, and the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research. She is a current member of the U.S.-Japan Council and has also served on committees that promote Hawaiʻi’s economic diversification, workforce development, and community dialogues on issues regarding land and water.

In 2019, she became a National Security Fellow of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University. She is an alumna of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. Vares-Lum is also the recipient of the 2023 Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i Women of Distinction Award and a 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor Awardee.

Vares-Lum earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master of education in teaching from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. As a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, she also earned a master of strategic studies degree.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 690 M - -
Net income 2023 175 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,29x
Yield 2023 7,05%
Capitalization 1 586 M 1 586 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 076
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 40,00 $
Average target price 55,50 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Taryn L. Salmon Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
S. Haunani Apoliona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION-49.52%1 586
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%167 152
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 820
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.06%48 448
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.93%44 777
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.78%40 746
