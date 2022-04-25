Bank of Idaho : 1Q 2022 Earnings Release

Bank of Idaho Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
IDAHO FALLS, ID - (04/25/2022) - Bank of Idaho Holding Company (OTCQX: BOID), the holding company for Bank of Idaho, today announced results (unaudited) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Jeff Newgard, President and CEO of Bank of Idaho commented "The Bank of Idaho had a terrific start to 2022 with continued core loan and deposit growth. While we saw a decline in PPP fees and mortgage banking income from the elevated levels of 2021, the overall growth in earning assets helped maintain profitability. We are in our fourth year in the growing Boise metropolitan area and are seeing great returns as our relationship banking model and best-in-state SBA lending team are well received by the market."
The Company's net income for the first quarter was $1,666,000 or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $701,000 or $0.27 per diluted share in the previous quarter. For the three months ended March 2021, net income was $2,097,000 or $0.82 per diluted share. Assets ended the quarter at $767.2 million, up from $737.6 million on December 31, 2021, and $625.5 million on March 31, 2021.
Financial Highlights:
•Total loans held for investment were $496.8 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 8.7% for the first quarter and 21.9% year-over-year. Excluding PPP loans, total loans held for investment increased 10.4% from the previous quarter and were 38.7% above the same period last year. $49.0 million of the Bank's $89.3 million of net loan growth over the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was generated from the Bank's Boise area offices, with another $29.8 million of net growth from the SBA department. PPP loans were $4.6 million at quarter-end, down $48.1 million year-over-year.
•Total deposits increased 5.1% in the quarter and were up 23.4% from a year ago to end the first quarter at $677.6 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 40.1% of total deposits on March 31, 2022 and were up $54.0 million from a year ago. The $128.4 million of total deposit growth in the last twelve months was attributable to both higher average customer balances and the Bank's growing customer base in the Boise metropolitan area.
•First quarter net interest income of $6.8 million was $569,000 higher than the fourth quarter and $409,000 higher than Q1 2021. The increase was driven by increased loan and securities balances and stable funding costs. Excluding the effects of PPP loan income and the recovery of interest on legacy non-accrual loans, the "core" net interest income for the quarter was $6.3 million, compared to $5.2 million for the same period of 2021.
•Non-interest income for the first quarter decreased $463,000 from the prior quarter to $1.7 million due to a decline in mortgage banking revenue and a decline in trust revenue. Mortgage banking activity has slowed due to sharply increasing interest rates, while trust revenue declined as the Bank exited a marginally profitable non-core business line with out-of-market customers. Year-to-date non-interest income through March 31, 2022 was down $1.3 million or 42.6% from Q1 2021, which was a particularly strong quarter that included OREO gains, securities gains, and elevated mortgage banking income.
•The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 10.25% as compared with the December 31, 2021 level of 9.52%. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio decreased to 14.90% from the prior quarter ratio of 15.11% due to a shift in assets from cash to loans and investments. The holding company contributed $5 million of capital to the Bank in the first quarter 2022, with approximately $8 million of proceeds from the 2021 subordinated debenture issue still available for injection to the Bank to support growth.
•Nonaccrual loans declined $673,000 during the first quarter to $1.9 million, down from $4.3 million at March 31, 2021. The Bank had no other real estate owned at quarter-end. The Bank's allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of loans held for investment was 1.50% compared to 1.67% at the end of the Q1 2021. No provision for loan loss was taken in Q1 2022, as the Bank had net loan recoveries of $153,000 and credit quality indicators remained strong.
•The Company's period-end book value per share was $22.18. Book value per share was down from the prior quarter-end value of $23.77 and the prior year value of $22.20 due to changes in the unrealized gains and losses on securities, net of tax, offsetting accreted earnings. The unrealized losses on securities, net of tax, increased to $5.1 million at March 31, 2022 due to the significant increase in market rates since year-end.
