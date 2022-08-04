Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bank of Idaho Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOID   US0627222021

BANK OF IDAHO HOLDING COMPANY

(BOID)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:39 2022-07-19 pm EDT
29.70 USD   -1.66%
08/03BANK OF IDAHO : Acquisition Deal Closes
PU
05/11Bank of Idaho Holding Company announced that it has received $53.25 million in funding
CI
05/10Bank of Idaho Holding Company announced that it expects to receive $53.25 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Idaho : 2Q 2022 Earnings Release

08/04/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Jeff Newgard

President and CEO - Bank of Idaho 208.528.3035, j.newgard@bankofidaho.net

Bank of Idaho Holding Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IDAHO FALLS, ID - (08/04/2022) - Bank of Idaho Holding Company (OTCQX: BOID), the holding company for Bank of Idaho, today announced results (unaudited) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Jeff Newgard, President and CEO of Bank of Idaho commented "The second quarter of 2022 was a significant chapter in the Bank of Idaho growth story. The Bank announced its expansion into Eastern Washington state with the opening of a branch in Pasco and the acquisition of five HomeStreet Bank branches in Spokane, Yakima, Dayton, Kennewick, and Sunnyside. Additionally, the Bank opened a its fourth branch in the Boise, Idaho metropolitan area. To support this expansion, the Bank of Idaho Holding Company successfully raised over $52 million in new equity capital during the quarter, although the downstream of capital to the Bank did not occur until the legal close of the branch acquisition in late July." Mr. Newgard also noted that the Bank continued to see robust core loan demand throughout the second quarter, while mortgage banking activity slowed with the increase in interest rates.

The Company's consolidated net income for the second quarter was $1,106,000 or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $1,665,000 or $0.64 per diluted share in the previous quarter. For the three months ended June 2021, net income was $1,953,000 or $0.76 per diluted share. Assets ended the second quarter at $821.8 million, up $54.7 million (7.1%) from the prior quarter and $160.7 million (24.3%) from the prior year.

Financial Highlights:

  • Total loans held for investment were $538.0 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $41.1 million (8.3%) for the quarter and $122.3 million (29.4%) year-over-year. Approximately 47% of the year-over-year loan growth has been from the Bank's Boise- area locations, with another 20% coming from the growing SBA department. Excluding PPP loans, total loans held for investment increased $156.6 million (41.1%) from the same period last year. PPP loans were $467,000 at quarter-end.
  • Total deposits were up $2.2 million (0.3%) in the quarter and were up $96.8 million (16.6%) from a year ago to end the quarter at $679.8 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41% of total deposits on June 30, 2022 and were up $36.6 million from a year ago. The Bank has seen some slowing of deposit growth from the extraordinary increases experienced during 2021, although the pending acquisition will result in a significant increase in deposits in the third quarter.
  • Second quarter net interest income of $7.7 million was $879,000 (12.9%) higher than the first quarter and $2.4 million higher than Q2 2021. The increase was driven by growing loan and securities balances, increasing asset yields, and stable funding costs.
  • Noninterest income decreased $305,000 (18.4%) from the prior quarter to $1.4 million due to a continuing decline in mortgage banking revenue. The sharp increase in mortgage rates this year has reduced volume, particularly when compared to the significant activity experienced in 2020 and 2021. Year-to-datenon-interest income of $3.0 million through June 30, 2022 was down $3.3 million (52.6%) from prior year, of which $3.1 million was due to the slowdown in mortgage banking. The first two quarters of 2021 also included $122,000 of combined gains on sales of securities and other real estate owned.
  • Noninterest expense for the quarter increased $1.4 million (22.6%) over Q1 2022 to $7.5 million, as the Bank began to incur a variety of one-time IT, professional, and marketing expenses related to the branch acquisition, as well as increased staffing and occupancy expense related to the two new branches. The acquisition related expenses will continue into the third quarter when the transaction closes. Year-to-date noninterest expense through June 30, 2022 of $13.7 million was $942,000 (7.4%) above prior year-to-date.
  • The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.67% as compared with the March 31, 2022 level of 10.25%. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio decreased to 13.77% from the prior quarter ratio of 14.90%. The Bank's capital ratios are expected to increase in the third quarter when the holding company will downstream proceeds from the recent equity raise to the Bank to support the balance sheet growth from the acquisition and branch expansion. On June 30, 2022 the holding company held $61.8 million of cash.

1

  • Nonaccrual loans declined $586,000 during the second quarter to $1.3 million, down from $4.1 million at June 30, 2021. The Bank had no other real estate owned at quarter-end. The Bank's allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of loans held for investment was 1.40% and no provision for loan loss was taken in Q2 2022, as the Bank had net loan recoveries of $188,000 year-to-date and credit quality indicators remained strong.
  • The Company's period-end book value per share was $24.31. Book value per share was up from the prior quarter-end value of $22.18 and the prior year value of $23.30 due to the Q2 2022 capital raise and accreted earnings offsetting further increases in the unrealized losses on securities, net of tax, which have arisen due to increase in interest rates. The unrealized losses on securities, net of tax, increased to $7.9 million at June 30, 2022 from $5.1 million at March 31, 2022 due to the continued increase in market rates.

2

BANK OF IDAHO HOLDING COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited)

($000's)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

14,716

$

14,393

$

13,683

Interest bearing deposits with Federal Reserve and other banks

83,541

78,451

88,625

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

98,257

92,844

102,308

Time deposits at other banks

783

783

289

Held-to-maturity securities, at cost

30,613

31,074

-

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

137,604

124,200

122,024

Equity securities, at fair value

38

44

37

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

885

885

690

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

3,957

9,753

12,038

Loans held for investment

537,984

496,855

415,640

Allowance for loan losses

(7,507)

(7,471)

(6,830)

Loans, net of allowance

530,477

489,384

408,810

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

2,776

2,362

2,168

Premises and equipment, net

10,287

10,375

9,623

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

Intangible assets

-

-

-

Deferred tax asset, net

4,671

3,839

2,092

Other assets

1,434

1,517

1,016

TOTAL ASSETS

$

821,782

$

767,060

$

661,095

LIABILITIES

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

278,805

$

271,862

$

242,170

Interest bearing deposits

401,036

405,734

340,873

Total deposits

679,841

677,596

583,043

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-

-

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,544

2,921

4,480

Operating lease liabilities

3,914

4,084

3,229

Finance lease borrowings

420

430

441

FHLB advances and other borrowings

-

-

-

Subordinated notes & debentures

24,516

24,503

9,851

Total Liabilities

714,235

709,534

601,044

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock and additional paid-in capital; no par; authorized - 6,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 4,423,436, 2,593,186, and 2,557,373 shares

80,000

28,242

27,586

Retained earnings

35,481

34,375

30,755

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,934)

(5,091)

1,710

Total Shareholders' Equity

107,547

57,526

60,051

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

821,782

$

767,060

$

661,095

Book Value per Share

$

24.31

$

22.18

$

23.30

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

24.31

$

22.18

$

23.30

Nonaccrual loans / loans held for investment

0.24%

0.38%

1.00%

Allowance for loan losses / loans held for investment

1.40%

1.50%

1.64%

Tier 1 Leverage ratio - Bank of Idaho

9.67%

10.25%

9.55%

Tier 1 Capital ratio - Bank of Idaho

12.52%

13.64%

14.29%

Total Capital ratio - Bank of Idaho

13.77%

14.90%

15.54%

BANK OF IDAHO HOLDING COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

($000's)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on loans

$

6,913

$

6,310

$

5,299

$

13,223

$

11,272

Interest on securities

933

816

631

1,749

1,289

FHLB and other stock dividends

5

6

4

11

15

Other interest income

204

41

27

245

34

Total interest and dividend income

8,055

7,173

5,961

15,228

12,610

Interest expense

Interest expense on deposits

81

77

81

158

158

FHLB advances and other borrowings

-

-

-

-

1

Subordinated notes & debentures

284

284

148

568

302

Other interest expense

2

3

19

5

45

Total interest expense

367

364

248

731

506

Net interest income

7,688

6,809

5,713

14,497

12,104

Provision for loan loss

-

-

-

-

220

Net interest income after provision for loan loss

7,688

6,809

5,713

14,497

11,884

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

126

110

84

236

172

Trust department revenue

483

499

577

982

1,009

Net gains (losses) on sales of loans & leases

544

820

2,452

1,364

4,473

Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned

-

-

14

-

53

Net gains (losses) on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

69

Other noninterest income

198

227

323

425

569

Total noninterest income

1,351

1,656

3,450

3,007

6,345

Noninterest expense

Compensation and benefits

4,152

3,880

4,325

8,031

8,701

Occupancy and equipment

708

657

413

1,365

1,036

Marketing and business development

554

283

342

837

549

Data processing, IT and telephone

941

634

596

1,575

1,118

Audit, FDIC, and supervisory

168

165

123

333

304

Legal, accounting and consulting

267

91

68

357

155

Intangible expense

-

-

-

-

-

Other noninterest expense

729

425

622

1,154

847

Total noninterest expense

7,519

6,134

6,490

13,653

12,710

Income before income taxes

1,520

2,331

2,674

3,852

5,518

Provision for income taxes

414

666

720

1,080

1,467

Net income

$

1,106

$

1,665

$

1,953

$

2,772

$

4,051

Basic earnings per share

$

0.30

$

0.65

$

0.76

$

0.89

$

1.58

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.30

$

0.64

$

0.76

$

0.89

$

1.58

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Return on average assets

0.55%

0.88%

1.19%

0.71%

1.28%

Return on average equity

4.88%

11.41%

13.22%

7.43%

13.91%

Disclaimer

Bank of Idaho Holding Co. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 21:37:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF IDAHO HOLDING COMPANY
08/03BANK OF IDAHO : Acquisition Deal Closes
PU
05/11Bank of Idaho Holding Company announced that it has received $53.25 million in funding
CI
05/10Bank of Idaho Holding Company announced that it expects to receive $53.25 million in fu..
CI
04/29Kirkham Name Director to Bank of Idaho Board
CI
04/25BANK OF IDAHO : 1Q 2022 Earnings Release
PU
04/14BANK OF IDAHO : Notice & Proxy for Special Shareholder's Meeting
PU
03/23BANK OF IDAHO : Welcomes Dana Kirkham to Board of Directors
PU
03/09Bank of Idaho Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/09Bank of Idaho Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
2021Bank of Idaho Holding Company announced that it has received $15 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 27,4 M - -
Net income 2020 3,26 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart BANK OF IDAHO HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bank of Idaho Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey K. Newgard President & Director
Park L. Price Director
Steven E. Carr Director
Mario R. Hernandez Director
John L. Spicer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF IDAHO HOLDING COMPANY0.00%104
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.52%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635