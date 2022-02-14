Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/14
52.15 INR   -5.44%
11:56aIndia's Jan retail inflation overshoots RBI's target limit of 6%
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
02/13Bank Of Baroda to Acquire 21% More Stake in Life Insurance JV
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says RBI deputy

02/14/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of virtual cryptocurrencies

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies are akin to Ponzi schemes or worse and banning them is the most sensible option for India to avoid the threat they pose to financial and macroeconomic stability, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

Monday's comments from T. Rabi Sankar followed a similarly withering assessment of digital currencies by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das only days after the Indian government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies.

"We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to Ponzi schemes, and may be even be worse," Sankar said in a speech.

Crypto exchanges and investors have been arguing for regulation of cryptocurrencies as an asset and the government's recent budget annoucement to tax gains from these has raised hopes that the they will not be banned.

Sankar, however, dismissed the suggestion that these highly volatile virtual coins should be regulated and instead called for an outright ban.

"Cryptocurrencies are not currencies, or financial assets or real assets or even digital assets. Therefore, it cannot be regulated by any financial sector regulator. It is not possible to regulate something that one cannot define," he said.

"All these factors lead to the conclusion that banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India."

'ANONYMOUS'

Sankar said that cryptocurrencies have been developed to bypass the regulated financial system and that he does not accept the argument that cryptocurrencies must be permitted for blockchain technology to thrive.

"The fact that they are anonymous, decentralised systems that operate purely virtually makes cryptocurrencies particularly attractive to illegal, illegitimate transactions," he said, adding that blockchain technology can still be promoted even if private cryptocurrencies are banned.

"It should be possible to maintain a blockchain without any native cryptocurrency if transactions are authenticated centrally," Sankar said.

Illicit transactions involving cryptocurrencies totalled $14 billion last year, Shankar said, citing a Wall Street Journal report based on a report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis Inc.

There are about 15 million to 20 million cryptocurrency investors in India, with total holdings of about 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.3 billion), according to industry estimates.

The RBI says the average holding continues to be small at only 1,566 rupees, which means that "wealth loss, if it is a possibility, is likely to affect only a small fraction of these investors".

($1 = 75.6232 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Nupur AnandEditing by David Goodman)

By Swati Bhat and Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
11:56aIndia's Jan retail inflation overshoots RBI's target limit of 6%
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
02/13Bank Of Baroda to Acquire 21% More Stake in Life Insurance JV
MT
02/13India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud
RE
02/11India Chooses Economic Growth over Inflation in Latest Dovish Move to Leave Rates at Re..
MT
02/11Crisil Assigns AA Rating on Union Bank of India Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
02/10RBI Keeps Key Rates Unchanged, Pegs India's FY23 GDP Growth at 7.8%
MT
02/10US, Global Agenda for Thursday
MT
02/10Indian Indices Continue Winning Streak on Thursday; Oil & Natural Gas Jumps 3%
MT
02/10Indian Benchmarks Close Higher After India's Central Bank Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 214 B 2 832 M 2 832 M
Net income 2022 39 135 M 517 M 517 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,77x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 214 B 2 828 M 2 828 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 51 459
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 52,15 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
P. N. Prasad Independent Non-Executive Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED1.56%3 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.53%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.11%212 570