  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
94.30 INR   -5.23%
03:15aFUNDVIEW-Indian investors should wait for budget before buying 10-year bonds - LIC MF's Singh
RE
01:19aIndia rupee settlement mechanism draws interest from more nations
RE
01:09aSpurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end - economists
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FUNDVIEW-Indian investors should wait for budget before buying 10-year bonds - LIC MF's Singh

12/16/2022 | 03:15am EST
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) -

Indian fixed income investors should wait for the union budget announcement before getting into longer duration government bonds, after which the 7.40% level for the benchmark yield would be an attractive entry point, a fund manager with LIC Mutual Fund said on Friday.

The Indian Finance Minister is expected to present the country's annual budget to the parliament on Feb.1.

"The benchmark bond yield should trade in the 7.20%-7.40% range till March," said Rahul Singh, vice president and senior fund manager of fixed income at LIC Mutual Fund, adding that the spread of the 10-year level with the repo rate was "attractive".

"Once the markets start expecting rate cuts to come in, yields will start moving down. As an investor, I will be entering at these levels and not exiting," he said.

Indian benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.28%, largely unchanged for the month, after easing 17 basis points in November.

"At the current juncture I would be more interested in two year to three year corporate bond curve, and once the final rate hike and budget is done, that would be the time to be invested in the 10-year part of the curve," Singh said.

He expects the Reserve Bank of India to go for another rate hike in February, taking the repo rate to 6.50%, to be followed by a prolonged pause.

A long pause would help investors with accrual gains, Singh said.

The RBI has hiked rate by 225 basis points in 2022, as inflation stayed above the upper tolerance level of 6% for 10 months to October.

Singh was not expecting any major negative surprise in the budget for the bond markets and was eyeing net borrowing of around 10 trillion rupees ($120.82 billion) in 2023-2024.

"By the next year, if there is possibility of rates coming down, 10-year bond makes more sense in terms of capital appreciation," the fund manager said.

Singh also said the level of 7.40% for the 10-year bond is attractive even if there is no strong rally in bond markets for some time, while investors could also look at the five-year part of the curve for accrual gains after the budget announcement. ($1 = 82.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 252 B 3 034 M 3 034 M
Net income 2023 39 552 M 477 M 477 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,79x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 387 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
