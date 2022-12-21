Advanced search
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
88.50 INR   -1.61%
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad lower, market eyes RBI policy minutes

12/21/2022 | 05:04am EST
MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower in thin trading on Wednesday, as market participants await the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest monetary policy meeting due later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.2867%, after closing at 7.2991% on Tuesday.

"Benchmark yield around 7.30% is not providing any direction. Any rise attracts value buyers such as banks, which curbs further rise," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

"We are expecting the yields to move in the range of 7.25% to 7.30% till month-end," he added.

During the day, the yields moved in a narrow range as traders refrained from placing large bets ahead of the quarter-end. Foreign participants have also been staying away ahead of the calendar year-end.

Bonds worth around 205 billion rupees ($2.48 billion) were traded till 3:30 p.m. IST, against a daily average of 319 billion rupees so far in December.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps), after three back-to-back hikes of 50 bps each, but had highlighted inflation concerns. The RBI has raised rates by 225 bps this year to 6.25%.

India's retail inflation eased to 5.88% in November, its first reading below the RBI's 6% upper tolerance level in 2022. But core inflation remains sticky, leading to expectations of another rate hike in February.

The central bank is mandated to keep inflation at 4% over the medium term, within a comfort band of 2% on either side.

It has reiterated its commitment to tame inflation multiple times, so it would be interesting to see comments from policymakers on the same, a dealer at a primary dealership said.

"The minutes will help the market gauge the trajectory of future rate hikes, even though a majority now expect only one small hike in February," they added. ($1 = 82.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhuti; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 252 B 3 048 M 3 048 M
Net income 2023 39 552 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,19x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 363 B 4 398 M 4 398 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
