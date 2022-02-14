India cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's central bank is
committed to its inflation mandate and the likely uptick in
January inflation towards the upper end of its target band
should not create any panic, central bank chief Shaktikanta Das
said on Monday.
"Today's inflation print is expected to be around 6%. So
that should not surprise or create any alarm, because we have
taken that into consideration," Das said.
"There's a sort of major delicate balance between inflation
and growth and the Reserve Bank is fully aware of its commitment
to inflation," he added.
Das made the comments after a meeting with the country's
finance minister and the central bank's board in a customary
post-budget meeting.
India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in
January, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices
along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll
found.
Das reiterated that the inflation trajectory in India was on
a downward slope since October and despite global crude oil
prices having spiked in recent weeks the central bank had taken
into account all scenarios.
Last week, the RBI's monetary policy committee kept rates
and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery and
projected retail inflation to ease to 4.5% in the next fiscal
year.
Das also said the Reserve Bank of India is working on the
borrowing programme for the next fiscal year, while the
country's inclusion in global bond indexes is also a work in
progress.
The government is scheduled to borrow as much as 14.95
trillion rupees from the market next fiscal year, with traders
hoping the RBI will step in to help the market absorb the
supplies, by announcing open market bond purchases or other
steps.
Das said the government's decision to sell sovereign green
bonds will also help widen the foreign investor base.
