Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief

02/14/2022 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's central bank is committed to its inflation mandate and the likely uptick in January inflation towards the upper end of its target band should not create any panic, central bank chief Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

"Today's inflation print is expected to be around 6%. So that should not surprise or create any alarm, because we have taken that into consideration," Das said.

"There's a sort of major delicate balance between inflation and growth and the Reserve Bank is fully aware of its commitment to inflation," he added.

Das made the comments after a meeting with the country's finance minister and the central bank's board in a customary post-budget meeting.

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found.

Das reiterated that the inflation trajectory in India was on a downward slope since October and despite global crude oil prices having spiked in recent weeks the central bank had taken into account all scenarios.

Last week, the RBI's monetary policy committee kept rates and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery and projected retail inflation to ease to 4.5% in the next fiscal year.

Das also said the Reserve Bank of India is working on the borrowing programme for the next fiscal year, while the country's inclusion in global bond indexes is also a work in progress.

The government is scheduled to borrow as much as 14.95 trillion rupees from the market next fiscal year, with traders hoping the RBI will step in to help the market absorb the supplies, by announcing open market bond purchases or other steps.

Das said the government's decision to sell sovereign green bonds will also help widen the foreign investor base. (Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Urquhart)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
02/13Bank Of Baroda to Acquire 21% More Stake in Life Insurance JV
MT
02/13India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud
RE
02/11India Chooses Economic Growth over Inflation in Latest Dovish Move to Leave Rates at Re..
MT
02/11Crisil Assigns AA Rating on Union Bank of India Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
02/10RBI Keeps Key Rates Unchanged, Pegs India's FY23 GDP Growth at 7.8%
MT
02/10US, Global Agenda for Thursday
MT
02/10Indian Indices Continue Winning Streak on Thursday; Oil & Natural Gas Jumps 3%
MT
02/10Indian Benchmarks Close Higher After India's Central Bank Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged
MT
02/10Indian shares end higher on surprise cenbank decision, accommodative stance
RE
02/10India Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged to Aid Recovery From Pandemic
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 214 B 2 845 M 2 845 M
Net income 2022 39 135 M 519 M 519 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 226 B 3 005 M 3 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 51 459
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 55,15 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
P. N. Prasad Independent Non-Executive Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED7.40%3 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.53%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570