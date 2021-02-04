Log in
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

India cenbank holds rates steady

02/04/2021 | 11:43pm EST
MUMBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady at record low levels as widely expected on Friday and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.

The repo rate or RBI's key lending rate was held at 4% while the reverse repo rate or its borrowing rate was left unchanged at 3.35%.

The repo rate has been cut by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to cushion the shock from the pandemic, following a 135 bps reduction since beginning of 2019. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
