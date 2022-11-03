Advanced search
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
61.05 INR   -1.21%
07:50aIndia cenbank's monetary committee discusses report on inflation target miss
RE
06:35aIndian Indices Extend Loss on Thursday; Tech Mahindra Tops Laggards
MT
04:35aIndia unlikely to offer tax sops for first sovereign green bond issue - source
RE
India cenbank's monetary committee discusses report on inflation target miss

11/03/2022 | 07:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee met on Thursday to discuss the bank's report to the government for having failed to meet its inflation targets for three straight quarters for the first time since it was set up in 2016.

"A separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held on November 3, 2022 to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the Government by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," the RBI said in its short release following the meeting.

All six members of the MPC attended the meeting, the release added.

India's central bank will not immediately release details of the report to the government, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a speech on Wednesday.

"It's a report sent under a law, I don't have the privilege, the authority or the luxury to release a letter like this," Das said.

The committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target and a miss for three quarters requires it to provide an explanation to the government along with the recourse it plans to adopt.

Retail inflation has remained above 6% since January and accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year as food prices surged.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 220 B 2 658 M 2 658 M
Net income 2023 33 626 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,48x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 251 B 3 029 M 3 029 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED18.89%3 029
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.27%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.59%137 089