    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
74.35 INR   +0.41%
05:41aIndia cenbank sold net $10.36 billion in spot forex market in Sept -bulletin
RE
02:50aState Bank of India Expects Proposed Employee Strike to Impact Operations
MT
01:42aIndian govt raises initial term for bank directors to five years
RE
India cenbank sold net $10.36 billion in spot forex market in Sept -bulletin

11/18/2022 | 05:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a net of $10.36 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in September, the central bank said in its latest monthly bulletin released on Friday.

The RBI said it bought $23.27 billion and sold $33.62 billion in the spot market.

The rupee tumbled from around 79.5 per dollar to more than 81.5 in September. It plunged to a record low of 83.29 in October, with traders citing instances of RBI intervening in the markets to curb volatility over the period.

The RBI said its net forward dollar holdings was $10.42 billion as of end-September, compared with $20.16 billion as of end-August.

The central bank has sold a net of $54 billion since the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 250 B 3 056 M 3 056 M
Net income 2023 38 115 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,01x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 305 B 3 732 M 3 732 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED44.79%3 732
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.93%388 767
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.45%298 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%198 365
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%175 244
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 235