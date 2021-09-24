Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 09/23
54.65 INR   +0.28%
06:47aIndian Indices Close the Week in Green; Asian Paints Jumps 4%
MT
09/23EVERLON SYNTHETICS : Changes Company Name
MT
09/23JSW STEEL : Files for Singapore Listing of Bonds Worth $1 Billion
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India cenbank to retain cash surplus, may announce GSAP auction -sources

09/24/2021 | 07:19am EDT
An attendant at a fuel station arranges Indian rupee notes in Kolkata

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank is likely to retain a surplus of liquidity in the banking system and announce another round of bond purchases, but will avoid adding incremental cash in the near future, two sources said on Friday.

Funds parked with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its reserve repo window, have averaged about 7 trillion rupees ($95 billion), while the government's cash balances with the central bank are about 3.4 trillion.

This fiscal year, the RBI has bought bonds worth 2.05 trillion rupees in auctions forming part of its government securities acquisitions programme (GSAP).

"All our objectives with surplus liquidity are not yet met," said a senior government source directly aware of the matter.

"For example, credit growth is not at desirable levels and this needs to increase, for which surplus liquidity is something we need," added the source, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

"Also the U.S. tapering could be bit more aggressive then we had expected so we want to ensure our market liquidity remains in surplus."

A banking source said the RBI was in no hurry to withdraw the existing surplus, and would probably unveil another GSAP round at a monetary policy review on Oct. 8.

"The RBI does not want to add to the surplus liquidity, at least, not immediately, but they will announce a GSAP 3.0, or possibly a calendar which could include simultaneous buying and sale of bonds that is liquidity neutral," said the source, who sought anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one.

The RBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government source added, "I expect RBI to keep liquidity neutral or positive, compared to current levels. So GSAP 3.0 should be announced. This is the time to push economic growth. We cannot sap liquidity from the market."

Most market participants expect the RBI to announce more bond purchases to help absorb the government's programme of borrowing to the tune of 12.06 trillion rupees.

"The RBI may not want to add to it any more, but we don't think they are going to undertake measures to permanently withdraw liquidity," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management.

"We think the variable rate reverse repo program continues to get expanded: over time instruments of longer than 14 days may be introduced as well."

This week the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was likely to begin reducing monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate hikes could follow sooner than expected, as its turn away from pandemic crisis policies gains momentum.

($1=73.7410 rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Aftab Ahmed and Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 219 B 2 978 M 2 978 M
Net income 2022 35 331 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 224 B 3 040 M 3 043 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 50 612
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 54,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
P. N. Prasad Independent Non-Executive Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED12.33%3 040
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.70%481 631
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.55%350 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%241 681
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.38%196 286
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.13%190 575