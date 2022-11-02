Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
61.80 INR   +2.49%
02:58aIndia central bank won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt
RE
12:57aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields inch up before Fed decision, Dec outlook in focus
RE
11/01INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
India central bank won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt

11/02/2022 | 02:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's central bank will not immediately release details of a report to the government explaining why it has failed to stick to its inflation mandate, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet on Thursday to discuss its first ever inflation target miss.

The committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target. Failure to do so for three straight quarters requires the bank to give an explanation to the government.

Das said on Wednesday that a letter to be sent to the government after the Nov. 3 special meeting will not be made public because the bank does not have the authority to release it.

However, he added he expected the contents will be made public eventually.

September retail inflation quickened to 7.4%, the ninth straight month that it has remained above 6%.

The RBI has raised interest rates by a total 190 basis points since May but inflation remains stubbornly high.

Das said that he expects inflation to moderate, adding that curtailing price pressures sooner would have resulted in very high costs for the economy.

He also said that RBI is monitoring the impact of past measures on price trends.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
