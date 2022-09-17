Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
51.10 INR   -3.49%
02:44aIndia economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound, says govt review
RE
09/16India's RBI says front-loaded rate hikes needed to tame inflation, shield growth
RE
09/16India cenbank sold net $19.05 billion in spot forex market in July - bulletin
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound, says govt review

09/17/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Labourers load consumer goods onto supply trucks at wholesale market in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday.

It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector capital expenditure reach one of its highest levels in the last decade.

Business investment has been encouraged by government spending which climbed 35% in April-August compared to the same period a year ago, the report said, adding that tax revenue growth for the government had been buoyant.

The report also said high levels of foreign exchange reserves, sustained foreign direct investment and strong export earnings have provided a reasonable buffer against monetary policy normalisation in advanced economies and the widening of the current account deficit arising from geopolitical conflict.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday forecast the country's current account deficit would remain within 3% of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year to March 2023 and said it was "eminently financeable".

India is in a better position to calibrate its liquidity levels without abruptly stalling growth, the report said, adding that inflationary pressures in the country appear to be declining.

But it also said that in winter months, geopolitical tensions could climb amid a heightened international focus on energy security and that could test "India's astute handling of its energy needs so far."

"In these uncertain times, it may not be possible to remain satisfied and sit back for long periods. Eternal macroeconomic vigilance is the price for stability and sustained growth," it added.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
02:44aIndia economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound, says govt review
RE
09/16India's RBI says front-loaded rate hikes needed to tame inflation, shield growth
RE
09/16India cenbank sold net $19.05 billion in spot forex market in July - bulletin
RE
09/16India's top lender SBI aims to achieve double-digit deposit growth-exec
RE
09/16Explainer-What could India's inclusion into major global bond indexes mean
RE
09/16Indian rupee seen pressured as lower fwd premiums spur importer hedging -analysts
RE
09/15INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may rise on debt supplies, index inclusion uncertainty
RE
09/15India, Russia to discuss energy security as oil, coal trade soars
RE
09/15INDIA BONDS-Benchmark 10-yr bond yield posts steepest rise in six weeks on rate hike fe..
RE
09/15INDIA BONDS-Bond yields inch up ahead of debt sale, index inclusion bets stay
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 220 B 2 761 M 2 761 M
Net income 2023 33 626 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,26x
Yield 2023 3,62%
Capitalization 210 B 2 633 M 2 633 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 51,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
P. N. Prasad Independent Non-Executive Director
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-0.49%2 633
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.06%345 662
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.31%277 296
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.73%211 685
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.42%167 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%151 300