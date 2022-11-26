Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
81.75 INR   +0.62%
12:12aIndia regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
RE
11/25India's forex reserves rise for second week
RE
11/25Rally in rupee-crosses an opportunity for Indian exporters - analysts
RE
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence

11/26/2022 | 12:12am EST
Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions.

The regulator asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of One 97 Communications, to reapply after getting the necessary approvals for foreign direct investment in the company to comply with existing rules, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges on Saturday.

Payment aggregators, platforms that bring together various online payment options, must be licensed by India's central bank and banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India.

In its communication to exchanges, One 97 Communications said it does not expect the delay in securing a payment aggregator licence to impact its business.

The regulator also asked that Paytm Payments Services not bring onboard new online merchants until it reapplies for the licence.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 250 B 3 057 M 3 057 M
Net income 2023 38 115 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,81x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 336 B 4 105 M 4 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED59.20%4 105
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.81%400 324
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.46%301 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%202 538
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.35%180 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.44%149 591