The RBI infused 218 billion Indian rupees ($2.73 billion)into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.

Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85%, highest since July 2019.

($1 = 79.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)