  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Bank of India Limited
  News
  Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
46.10 INR   -1.39%
09:02aIndia's current account deficit widens in April-June; seen worsening
RE
05:54aIndia's RBI sells dollars as rupee hovers near record lows -traders
RE
09/28India's massive card security deadline unlikely to be extended
RE
India's current account deficit widens in April-June; seen worsening

09/29/2022 | 09:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's current account deficit widened in the April-June quarter, driven by soaring global commodity prices that pushed up the trade deficit, while large capital outflows also hurt, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Thursday.

In absolute terms, the current account deficit (CAD) stood at $23.90 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/23, its highest since the December quarter of 2012. However, as a percentage of GDP, the CAD was at 2.8%, its highest in nearly four years.

The CAD stood at $13.4 billion, or 1.5% of GDP, in the preceding January-March quarter, while there had been a surplus of $6.6 billion, or 0.9% of GDP, in the same quarter a year earlier, the release showed.

The median forecast in a Sept. 9-15 Reuters poll of 18 economists was for a CAD of $30.5 billion, or 3.6% of GDP.

"While the trade deficit has widened, a lot of support has come from the invisibles account with both software and remittances witnessing higher net inflows," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose 22.6% to $25.6 billion from a year earlier, the RBI said.

The country's balance of payments recorded a surplus of $4.6 billion compared to a deficit of $16 billion in the preceding quarter and a surplus of $31.9 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

India's merchandise trade deficit in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year earlier, revised data released by the government earlier this month showed.

Another key reason for the rise in the CAD was an increase in net outgoing investment income payments, which increased to $9.3 billion from $7.5 billion a year ago, the release said.

"CAD will certainly widen further despite the moderation in crude oil prices," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at L&T Financial Holdings.

"India can attract more capital inflows if and only if it shows an improvement in growth prospects. Going by the underlying trends, India's CAD may be 3.5-3.7% of GDP in FY23," she added.

(Reporting by Swati BhatEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Potter)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 220 B 2 690 M 2 690 M
Net income 2023 33 626 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,65x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 189 B 2 315 M 2 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 46,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
P. N. Prasad Independent Non-Executive Director
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-10.22%2 315
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.15%317 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.29%249 655
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-17.50%203 024
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.94%154 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 717