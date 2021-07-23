Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's economic rebound faces rising risk from virus variants

07/23/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A mobile crane carries a container at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, India

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's economic rebound, already weakened in recent months, could lose further momentum as coronavirus variants pose the greatest threat and inflation rises, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The latest survey results suggest difficult policy decisions lie ahead for the Reserve Bank of India, which has already seen two consecutive months of inflation above the 6% upper limit of the range it tolerates.

The RBI said last week that prospects for the economy had brightened and the inflation rise would be transitory, echoing the views of most major central banks.

But the fast spread of the Delta variant in some states - and it is becoming dominant around the world - has raised doubts as the country contends with a devastating wave of COVID-19.

The July 15-22 poll of 52 economists showed a third consecutive downgrade to the growth outlook for the current fiscal year 2021-22, but also the third such upgrade to the following year.

About two-thirds of economists, or 23 of 36, who responded to an extra question said virus variants were the biggest risk, while only a handful cited high inflation.

"Resurgence in cases and (any) emergence of fresh variants are notable risks for the economy for the rest of the year, particularly at a time when vaccination coverage is short of achieving a critical mass," said DBS economist Radhika Rao.

"Reinstatement of movement curbs risks deepening the damage inflicted on the informal sector, which contributes to nearly half of the national output and employs a majority."

Reuters poll graphic on India economic outlook: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/byprjolzqpe/India%20July%202021%204.PNG

A separate Reuters survey of global health experts last month concluded another wave of infections and COVID-19 in India was likely by October.

After contracting in the previous fiscal year at its fastest annual pace since records began over four decades ago - one of the worst-hit in Asia, the economy was predicted to expand 9.4% in the current fiscal year.

The last time the economy grew that quickly was in 2010.

The latest consensus forecast was a downgrade from 9.8% in the previous poll in May, itself down from 11.0% in April, and slightly below the RBI's latest projection of 9.5%.

Asked for their worst-case scenario this fiscal year, economists provided a median 7.0%, in a 5.0%-9.0% range. Growth in any case was expected to slow to 6.9% in fiscal 2022-23.

Reuters poll graphic on India economic growth, monetary policy and inflation outlook: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/akpezgqdmvr/India%20economy%20poll%20graphic%20(1).PNG

INFLATION LINGERS

Although inflation was forecast to ease from 6.3% at the last measure, the consensus was for it to average above the mid-point of the RBI's medium-term target of 2%-6% at least until early 2023.

Inflation was predicted to average 5.5% and 4.7% in the current fiscal year and next, up from 5.0% and steady with 4.7% predicted in May.

For now, the RBI is expected to keep its policy rates unchanged as inflation appears to be coming off a peak.

But the consensus pointed to two 25 basis point hikes each next fiscal year, taking the repo rate to 4.50% by end-March 2023, with 32 economists now predicting at least one hike by early that year compared with 24 in the previous poll.

"Despite the growth concerns, we think the RBI will eventually need to act to bottle the inflation genie so as not to lose control. We therefore expect monetary policy normalisation to start relatively soon," noted Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale.

"However, with a third wave of the pandemic appearing to be a certainty, with experts pointing to the less than desirable pace of vaccination, the precise timing of normalisation remains uncertain."

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Polling by Sujith Pai and Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Ross Finley and Barbara Lewis)

By Indradip Ghosh


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
02:02aDJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS : Secures New Order from State Bank of India
MT
07/22Indian shares end higher on strong corporate earnings
RE
07/16SENSEX 30 : RBI Sticks to 10.5% GDP Growth Projection for FY22
MT
07/15India cbank chief warns of downsides to direct financing of gov't deficit
RE
07/15RBL BANK : India's RBL Bank signs up Visa after cenbank ban on Mastercard
RE
07/13Indian bond yields ease, rupee gains post retail inflation data
RE
07/13Financial and Auto Stocks Buoy Indian Indices to End Higher on Tuesday
MT
07/13DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : Commerzbank Notes Thailand's Central Bank Highligh..
MT
07/13SENSEX 30 : India's Consumer Inflation Exceeds Central Bank's Target Band For Se..
MT
07/12FEDERAL BANK : RBI Approves Reappointment of Federal Bank CEO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 224 B 3 014 M 3 014 M
Net income 2022 33 805 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,53x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 267 B 3 584 M 3 585 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 51 459
Free-Float 9,66%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 72,15 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dakshita Das Director
Subrata Das Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED48.30%3 873
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.30%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.96%202 066