Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
61.05 INR   -1.21%
04:35aIndia unlikely to offer tax sops for first sovereign green bond issue - source
RE
02:49aIndia banks' reliance on bulk deposits rises amid strong credit growth, tight liquidity
RE
02:05aMahindra's financial services arm surges on profit beat, asset quality "surprise"
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India unlikely to offer tax sops for first sovereign green bond issue - source

11/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government is unlikely to offer any tax concessions to attract investors to its first issue of sovereign green bonds, a senior government official told Reuters on Thursday.

Despite that, it expects the bonds to be sold at a lower coupon rate than other government securities.

The plan to issue green bonds was first discussed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2022/23 budget as a part of overall market borrowing with the intention to use the funds to build green infrastructure.

The government intends to issue 160 billion rupees ($1.93 billion) of green bonds between October and March.

"Green bonds will not offer any incentives or tax concessions and we expect the cost of borrowing through green rupee denominated bonds to be reasonably lower than through G-secs (government securities)," the official, who did not want to be named, said.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.4616% as of 0751 GMT, after ending at 7.4044% on Wednesday.

The official also said the government would target foreign investors with green mandates to subscribe to such bonds.

Currently, few domestic and foreign government bond investors have separate funds that exclusively target green securities.

The government has nearly finalised the framework, after working with World Bank and Danish firm CICERO Shades of Green, the official said.

CICERO Shades of Green helps environment assessments on green bond frameworks.

Investors are awaiting details on the projects that will be funded via the green bond, how they will be protected from risks associated with infrastructure projects in India and whether the funds will be segregated from regular government borrowing.

The finance ministry, World Bank and CICERO did not immediately comment.

The official said the timing and size of the green bonds would be decided by the Reserve Bank of India.

($1 = 82.8830 Indian rupees)

(Editing by Alison Williams)

By Nikunj Ohri


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
04:35aIndia unlikely to offer tax sops for first sovereign green bond issue - source
RE
02:49aIndia banks' reliance on bulk deposits rises amid strong credit growth, tight liquidity
RE
02:05aMahindra's financial services arm surges on profit beat, asset quality "surprise"
RE
01:09aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee eases as Fed sticks to hawkish tone
RE
11/02Indian corp loan demand tepid despite buoyant economy -Kotak Mahindra Bank exec
RE
11/02Moneyboxx Finance Secures $6 Million Term Loan from State Bank of India
MT
11/02SocGen Says Policy Rate Change Unlikely to Be on The Agenda of This Week's Unscheduled ..
MT
11/02Bond yields tad higher amid caution before Fed decision
RE
11/02India's T-Bill yields at multi-year high on near-term liquidity fears - analysts
RE
11/02India central bank won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 220 B 2 658 M 2 658 M
Net income 2023 33 626 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,48x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 251 B 3 029 M 3 029 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 61,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED18.89%3 029
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.27%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.59%137 089