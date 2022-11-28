Advanced search
    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
81.75 INR   +0.62%
02:48aIndian banks' loan growth to accelerate despite higher interest rates -Fitch
RE
12:20aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields lower tracking decline in oil prices, U.S. peers
RE
11/27India's economy likely slowed to annual 6.2% in July-Sept: Reuters Poll
RE
Indian banks' loan growth to accelerate despite higher interest rates -Fitch

11/28/2022 | 02:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Loan growth at Indian banks will accelerate to 13% in this fiscal year despite the RBI raising interest rates, as economic activity picks up after a pandemic led lull, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

Lending growth for the previous fiscal year stood at 11.5%.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates by a total 190 basis points since May to fight inflation, which has only recently shown some signs of easing.

India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, helped by a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect.

While full-year growth will show a modest slowdown from the 17% pace seen in the first half, credit demand is expected to stay robust into the next financial year if economic expansion continued, Fitch added.

Demand for credit has rebounded after a pandemic lull, with consumers and businesses stepping up spending as the economy roared back to life

The country's economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September after a double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Strong loan growth will, however, put pressure on core equity tier 1 ratios if credit growth exceed expectations, limiting buffers to absorb potential future losses, the ratings agency said.

Deposit growth is seen at 11% this year and the next, slower than loan growth. Increased deposit rates may put some pressure on margins, but lower credit costs should offset pressure on profitability, Fitch said, adding that near-term asset quality risks appeared contained.

"Deposits' large role in banks' funding mix are likely to remain a credit strength for Indian banks, despite some normalisation in household savings after being boosted during the pandemic," the note said.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 250 B 3 057 M 3 057 M
Net income 2023 38 115 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,81x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 336 B 4 105 M 4 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 81,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED59.20%4 105
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999