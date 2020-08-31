Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of India Limited    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/28
52.55 INR   +5.31%
12:49aFuture Group shares jump after Reliance deal for retail arm
RE
08/28Banks appointment panel names official for SBI top job
RE
08/28Recovery hopes dashed for India's recession-hit economy
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBI announces measures to ensure orderly market conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 06:27am EDT

The Reserve Bank of India announced several measures including two more tranches of special open market operations in bonds while also raising the held-to-maturity limit under the statutory liquidity ratio for banks, it said on Monday.

"The RBI remains committed to use all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving

macroeconomic and financial stability," the statement said.

The RBI will conduct two tranches of 100 billion rupees each of simultaneous sale and purchase of bonds on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, it said in the statement.

RBI will also conduct term repo operations for a total of 1 trillion rupees at the prevailing repo rate in the middle of September to assuage pressures from advance tax outflows, it added.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
12:49aFuture Group shares jump after Reliance deal for retail arm
RE
08/28Banks appointment panel names official for SBI top job
RE
08/28Recovery hopes dashed for India's recession-hit economy
RE
08/28Indian rupee posts biggest weekly gain in 20 months as RBI stands aside
RE
08/27Sensex, Nifty end higher before Fed event; real estate stocks jump
RE
08/27ANIL AMBANI : Delhi High Court halts insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani
RE
08/27Indian farmers driven to debt as banks turn risk-averse during pandemic
RE
08/25NO FUNDS AVAILABLE : Depositors at India's PMC Bank survive on loans, charity
RE
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B 2 990 M 2 990 M
Net income 2021 4 240 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,70x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 172 B 2 356 M 2 342 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 49 767
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 52,55 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
C. G. Chaitanya Executive Director
Debabrata Sarkar Independent Director
Devarajan Harish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-25.41%2 356
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group