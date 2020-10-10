Log in
MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of India Limited    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/09
41.55 INR   +2.59%
10/09RBI cheers bond market despite keeping rates on hold
RE
10/09India c.bank holds rates steady, sees economic recovery taking root
RE
10/09Reserve Bank of India Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

RBI appeals to Supreme Court to allow NPA classification

10/10/2020 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has appealed to the country's top court to let banks classify loans as nonperforming, saying a ban imposed to help borrowers in the COVID-19 pandemic could greatly harm the nation's financial system.

The central bank, in a filing to the Supreme Court late on Friday, warned that failure to immediately lift an interim stay on banks classifying any loan as a non-performing asset (NPA) would also undermine the central bank's regulatory mandate.

The court granted the stay last month, responding to a plea filed by an Indian optician, later joined by a wide range of borrowers whose income or revenue was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court is set to rule on the matter on Tuesday. The ruling could have far-reaching consequences not only for millions of borrowers, but also for banks and the country, as state-run banks dominate the sector.

To help borrowers weather pandemic-related stress, the RBI has let banks offer a moratorium on loan payments for up to six months and permitted a one-time restructuring of accounts.

The RBI's measures ensured that accounts that were standard prior to the implementation of the nationwide lockdown in late March, would not be classified as NPAs if the borrowers made use of the moratorium, which allowed repayments to be delayed until the end of August but with the loans continuing to accrue interest.

The central bank's appeal followed a request by the court for further details from the RBI and government on their plans to help the borrowers.

The RBI responded by detailing the wide range of measures it has put in place to address stress in various sectors. It warned against any further leeway.

"Every regulatory forbearance has its trade-offs in terms of adverse incentives and unintended consequences," the RBI said. "All the issues that were advanced by the petitioners have been adequately addressed."

The optician and other borrowers had demanded the waiver of what they call "interest on interest," charged by lenders to those who used the moratorium.

The government told the court last week it would waive the compound interest on loans up to 20 million rupees ($270,000) under a separate COVID-19 support plan, in a move that will bring relief to millions of borrowers.

In a separate affidavit on Friday, the government told the court that it would not be possible to further supplement the already announced relief packages. It asked the court not to permit any further judicial review by the petitioners.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Euan Rocha and William Mallard)

By Swati Bhat

Financials
Sales 2021 218 B 2 980 M 2 980 M
Net income 2021 9 640 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 5,84%
Capitalization 136 B 1 865 M 1 865 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 49 767
Free-Float 10,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Debabrata Sarkar Independent Director
Devarajan Harish Independent Director
Dakshita Das Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-41.02%1 865
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.40%308 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.17%242 656
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.00%219 722
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 527
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-3.73%133 496
