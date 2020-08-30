RBI governor rules out stagflation, expects consumer inflation to moderate - FT

"I do not agree that we are likely to face a situation of stagflation," Das told the newspaper in an interview published on Monday. "I am of the view that consumer inflation, going forward, should moderate."

He also suggested that another round of stimulus was likely on the cards.

"The government will announce more growth-supporting measures," he said.

"But whatever fiscal expansion they undertake will be very calibrated and very prudent in its approach."

