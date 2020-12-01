Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of India Limited    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rupee hits 1-1/2-month high; RBI liquidity stance eyed

12/01/2020 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of an India Rupee note

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened on Tuesday to its highest level in 1-1/2 months, boosted by foreign fund inflows to equities, though traders remain wary of central bank intervention to prevent a sharp rally in the currency.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.50/51 per dollar at 0755 GMT, after touching 73.45 earlier in the session - it highest since Oct. 21.

"The absence of the central bank from the market has helped the rupee break the 73.75 barrier," said a senior trader at a foreign bank. "The 73.40 is the next level to watch out for now."

The BSE and the broader NSE share indexes were trading 0.9% higher on Tuesday. The benchmark indexes ended November with gains of 11% each, driven by record inflows and on promising news surrounding vaccine efficacy rates.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been aggressively buying dollars from the spot market to prevent a sharp appreciation in the unit and ensure export competitiveness.

That led to a massive infusion of rupees in the banking system, causing money market rates to crash with the overnight interbank call rate falling on some occasions below the reverse repo rate, the lower band of the policy rate corridor.

The RBI's monetary policy committee is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Friday, after data showed that the economy contracted less than expected in the September quarter alongside persistently high inflation.

Traders, however, are closely watching the commentary from the RBI around liquidity.

"Official preference is to soak dollar inflows to keep rupee on an even keel, which has in turn pushed up INR liquidity. This has seen the INR surface as the regional underperformer vs US dollar year-to-2020," said Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank.

"The RBI is likely to ease its grip on the INR while focusing on mainstream policy and bond market stability," she added, referring to the 2021 outlook.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2020
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
11/30Singapore's DBS says has completed takeover of Lakshmi Vilas Bank
RE
11/27Amundi gives bond warning to State Bank of India over coal mine
RE
11/26STATE BANK OF INDIA : expects RBI to hold interest rate
RE
11/23India likely to report current account surplus for current fiscal year - advi..
RE
11/19INDIA'S ECONOMY TO RETURN TO NORMAL : Barclays
RE
11/18Nifty, Sensex flat as investors book gains after record highs
RE
11/17India Central Proposes Merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank
DJ
11/15India's top retail trade body says Diwali sales up 10.8% in 2020
RE
11/13Fed moves closer to joining global peers in climate-change fight
RE
11/13Sensex, Nifty end higher as banks return to gains after early sell-off
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 233 B 3 167 M 3 167 M
Net income 2021 17 622 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 148 B 1 996 M 2 011 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 49 767
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 45,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Dakshita Das Director
Subrata Das Director
Chaitanya Gayatri Chintapalli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-36.55%1 996
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%369 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%275 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%250 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%199 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%174 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ