The Government of India vide Notification eF.No.6/3/2011-130.1 dated July 14, 2023, has nominated Shri. Ashok Narain (Date of birth October 28, 1962), as Director on the Board of Bank of India, in place of Shri. Subrata Das with immediate effect and until further orders.

Shri. Ashok Narain, RBI Nominee Director is not related to other Directors of the Bank. Qualification: CAIIB, MBA- IIM Kolkata, LLB, MS in Business Administration, University of Rochester, New York.

Age: 60 years. Experience: Retired as Chief General Manager, Department of Supervision, Reserve Bank of India in 2022 after 33 years of service including about 18 years in supervisory regulatory domain. He led several on-site examination of banks and also shaped the development of off-site supervision of commercial banks and urban cooperative banks.

He was entrusted to implement Enterprise wise Risk Management for the RBI and he also guided the development of ERM architecture for the Central Bank Sri Lanka. He was nominated by RBI in various national and international working groups, as well as a member in the board of private sector commercial bank. He represented the RBI as a member of international Operational Risk Working Group (IORWG) 2014-16 the G20-OECD Task Force on Financial Consumer Protection (2017 and 2018) and as co-lead of Non-Banking Financial Institutions team (for credit institutions) of the Non-Banking Monitoring Expert Group of Financial Stability Board Basel during 2019-22.

He is empanelled by the International Monetary Fund as a Financial Sector Specialist since 2022.