Bank of India Limited (the Bank) is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of banking and related services activities. The Bank's segments include treasury, wholesale banking and retail banking. The treasury segment includes investment portfolio that comprises dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and forex operations, including derivative contracts. The wholesale banking segment includes all lending activities which are not included under retail banking. The retail banking segment comprises of digital banking and other retail banking. The Bank's products include personal and business. The Bank offers various accounts, such as saving accounts, salary accounts, current account and Rera plus account. The Bank offers various loans, such as personal loan, vehicle loan, education loan and star reverse mortgage loan. The Bank provides corporates with credit, trade finance and cash management services. The Bank has approximately 5114 branches.

Sector Banks