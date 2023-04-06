Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:06:42 2023-04-06 am EDT
77.50 INR   +0.06%
02:10aRBI expansion of NDF access to help manage Indian rupee volatility - analysts
RE
02:03aINDIA RUPEE-Premiums fall, rupee choppy after RBI unexpectedly holds rates
RE
01:56aChanges to India's Standing Deposit Facility Rate since April 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Changes to India's Standing Deposit Facility Rate since April 2022

04/06/2023 | 01:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of the recent turbulence in global financial markets.

The monetary policy committee kept the key lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.50%.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged.

For a timeline of changes to the repo rate, click here.

Here is a timeline of changes to India's standing deposit facility rate since April 2022. *RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE

6.25 06-04-2023 6.25 08-02-2023 6.00 07-12-2022 5.65 30-09-2022 5.15 05-08-2022 4.65 08-06-2022 4.15 04-05-2022 3.75 08-04-2022 (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
02:10aRBI expansion of NDF access to help manage Indian rupee volatility - analysts
RE
02:03aINDIA RUPEE-Premiums fall, rupee choppy after RBI unexpectedly holds rates
RE
01:56aChanges to India's Standing Deposit Facility Rate since April 2022
RE
01:52aChanges to India's repo rate since June 2000
RE
01:40aRBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%; Raises GDP Growth Project for FY24
MT
01:36aINDIA STOCKS-Reserve Bank of India's surprise pause lifts shares
RE
01:34aIndia central bank permits banks to offer non-deliverable fx derivatives to resident us..
RE
01:32aIndia Central Bank Unexpectedly Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged -- Update
DJ
01:26aInstant View: India holds key rate in surprise decision, keeps door open fo..
RE
01:14aIndia bond yields crash after RBI surprises with status quo on rates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 257 B 3 137 M 3 137 M
Net income 2023 42 698 M 521 M 521 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,50x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 318 B 3 880 M 3 880 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 77,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
P R Rajagopal Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-12.24%3 880
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.84%377 986
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.55%223 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.16%139 035
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer