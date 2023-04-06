MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India
surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on
Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely
monitoring the impact of the recent turbulence in global
financial markets.
The monetary policy committee kept the key lending rate, or
repo rate, unchanged at 6.50%.
The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing
facility rate also remained unchanged.
For a timeline of changes to the repo rate, click here.
Here is a timeline of changes to India's standing deposit
facility rate since April 2022.
*RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE
6.25 06-04-2023
6.25 08-02-2023
6.00 07-12-2022
5.65 30-09-2022
5.15 05-08-2022
4.65 08-06-2022
4.15 04-05-2022
3.75 08-04-2022
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)