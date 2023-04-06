MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of the recent turbulence in global financial markets.

The monetary policy committee kept the key lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.50%.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged.

Here is a timeline of changes to India's standing deposit facility rate since April 2022. *RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE

6.25 06-04-2023 6.25 08-02-2023 6.00 07-12-2022 5.65 30-09-2022 5.15 05-08-2022 4.65 08-06-2022 4.15 04-05-2022 3.75 08-04-2022 (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)