The monetary policy committee kept the key lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.50%.
The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged.
Here is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate since June 2000.
*RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE
6.50% 06-04-2023
6.50 08-02-2023
6.25 07-12-2022
5.90 30-09-2022
5.4005-08-2022
4.90 08-06-2022
4.40 04-05-2022
4.00 22-05-2020
4.40 27-03-2020
5.15 06-02-2020
5.15 05-12-2019
5.15 04-10-2019
5.40 07-08-2019
5.75 06-06-2019
6.00 04-04-2019
6.25 07-02-2019
6.50 01-08-2018
6.25 06-06-2018
6.00 02-08-2017
6.25 04-10-2016
6.50 05-04-2016
6.75 29-09-2015
7.25 02-06-2015
7.50 04-03-2015
7.75 15-01-2015
8.00 28-01-2014
7.75 29-10-2013
7.50 20-09-2013
7.25 03-05-2013
7.50 19-03-2013
7.75 29-01-2013
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see the central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)