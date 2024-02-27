MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be little changed in early trades on Tuesday, as traders await fresh supply from states.

State bond auctions are a crucial guiding factor for the market's investment appetite in the absence of federal government debt sales, that ended on Feb. 16 for this fiscal year.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is expected to hover in a 7.04%-7.09% range, following its previous close of 7.0642%, a trader with a private bank said.

"With no other major triggers, traders will check out the levels at which state debt gets sold, as the quantum is on the heavier side, and could test investor appetite," the trader said.

Indian states aim to raise 328.49 billion rupees (nearly $4 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day, and even though the quantum is lower than scheduled, it is highest since end of November.

Market participants expect overall states' borrowing in the quarter to undershoot the calendar by a wide margin, which has been the case over the last few quarters, barring October-December.

The indicative calendar for January-March implies that March will have to see over 2 trillion rupees of state bond issuance to meet the target, which is unlikely, Madhavi Arora, lead economist at brokerage Emkay Global, said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated as hopes of early rate cuts from the Federal Reserve ebbed further, after comments from Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank will take its time cutting interest rates.

The odds of a rate cut in May have eased to below 17%, from over 30% last week, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Domestic investors have also lowered expectations of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

A high real interest rate in India could prevent private investments from picking up and hold the country back from achieving its true growth potential, Jayant Varma an external member of the monetary policy committee said on Friday. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures little changed at $82.50 per barrel, after rising 1.1% in previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2736%, two-year yield at 4.6974% ** Twelve states to raise 328.49 billion rupees via sale of bonds ($1 = 82.8640 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)