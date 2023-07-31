MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields continue to trend upwards early on Monday after a sharp jump last week, with the benchmark yield set to post its second consecutive monthly uptick on fears of a longer period of high interest rates.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.1658% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending the previous session at 7.1614%.

The yield jumped eight basis points last week, its biggest such move since the week ended February 10.

"Market is completely under bearish grip, and a slow and steady move towards 7.20% is definitely on the cards, if not today, then during the week," a trader with a primary dealership said.

Market participants have started factoring in that rates would remain at current elevated levels for a longer-than-previously expected period, though they do not expect another hike by the Fed, traders said.

Local bond yields have risen tracking a spike in U.S. yields.

Even though U.S. yields softened a bit after the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index advanced 3.0% in June, the smallest annual gain since March 2021, and followed a 3.8% rise in May, the 10-year yield is hovering around the 4% mark.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) and indicated another increase, but the market was not convinced by it. The odds of such a move are just 20%.

Market sentiment weakened further after higher-than-expected cutoff yield for the benchmark paper at an auction on Friday.

Traders also remain worried about rising local inflation which could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to opt for a hawkish stance in the upcoming monetary policy decision due on Aug. 10.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing in the previous four months. Economists now expect the July reading to rise above 6%, which is the upper end of the RBI's medium-term target.

The RBI has maintained pause in this fiscal year but has stressed that it intends to reach an inflation target of 4%. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)