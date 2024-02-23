MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may open with a marginal uptick on Friday, after minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's February meeting showed that most members consider current interest rates as appropriate.

The benchmark 10-year yield is expected to hover in the 7.05%-7.10% range, following its previous close of 7.0682%.

"The minutes have not provided any new positive trigger on interest rates, and with the way things are setting up, it seems the wait would be longer than earlier envisaged," a trader said.

In the minutes released on Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that at the current juncture, "monetary policy must remain vigilant and not assume that our job on the inflation front is over."

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), comprising three RBI and three external members, left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for a sixth straight meeting. The central bank has raised rates by 250 basis points since May 2022.

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January, from 5.69% in December and 5.55% in November.

The minutes of the February MPC meeting re-iterated the hawkish tone of most members and the commitment to return inflation to 4%, said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"We continue to expect a change in stance to neutral by end-1QFY25, followed by rate cuts in 3QFY25."

Meanwhile, U.S. yields continue to remain elevated, with the 10-year yield staying in the crucial 4.30%-4.35% mark, threatening to hit fresh three-month highs.

Strong economic data and higher-than-expected inflation reading in the world's largest economy have pushed back imminent rate cuts hopes.

The odds of a Fed rate cut in May have tapered to 30% from 85% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures 0.3% lower at $83.45 per barrel, after rising 0.7% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3306%, two-year yield at 4.7137%

** RBI to conduct 13-day variable rate repo for 1 trillion rupees ($12.07 billion) ($1 = 82.8620 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)