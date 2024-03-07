MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields reverted to a flattish trend on Thursday and the spread between the local and U.S. 10-year yield is moving higher as the latter witnessed constant decline this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0484% at 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0548%. The 10-year U.S. yield was at 4.1234%, after touching a one-month low of 4.0790% on Wednesday.

The current spread between the two securities is 293 basis points (bps), after dipping to around 275 bps towards the end of February.

"The Indian benchmark is just not moving below 7.05% and even if U.S. yields decline more, we are unlikely to see any major move locally," a trader with a private bank said.

"A spread differential of around 300 bps provides comfort to all sections of the market and would act as a positive," the trader added.

U.S. yields declined, with the 10-year yield, dropping to a one-month low, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank expects to reduce rates later this year.

"If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialling back policy restraint at some point this year," Powell said in a testimony.

The odds for a rate cut in May have, however, eased to 17% from 25% a day earlier, but that for a rate action in June have risen to 70%, up from 63% in the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders now await February U.S. non-farm payroll data, due on Friday, which would also be a major factor for the Fed to take a call on the timing of its first rate cut.

Back home, bonds have shrugged off the inclusion of Indian government notes in Bloomberg's Emerging Market Local Currency Index as the market expects inflows of less than $5 billion.

Traders also remain focused on Reserve Bank of India's liquidity management and expect the central bank to take the delivery of a $5 billion forex swap maturing on Monday. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)