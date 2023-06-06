Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:24:30 2023-06-06 am EDT
73.90 INR   -0.47%
01:29aBankers await signs on Indian cenbank's liquidity approach amid persisting disconnect
RE
01:13aIT stocks drag Indian shares down outweighing hopes of rate pause
RE
01:09aINDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares down outweighing hopes of rate pause
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IT stocks drag Indian shares down outweighing hopes of rate pause

06/06/2023 | 01:13am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell marginally on Tuesday as a slide in information technology stocks overshadowed the gains in auto and realty amid hopes of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India heading into their policy meetings.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.13% at 18,569.20 as of 10:32a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.18% to 62,676.78.

Four of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced, with auto rising 0.7%. The auto index hit a new record for the third session in a row following robust May sales data.

The gains were offset by the slide in high-weightage information technology (IT) stocks, which lost over 1%. Tech Mahindra Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCLTech Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

"India's equity market continues to be attractive despite rich valuations due to strong earnings growth and a swelling bid from both domestic and foreign investors," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note on Monday.

The brokerage prefers cyclicals to defensives, small and midcaps to large caps and remains overweight on financials, technology, consumer discretionary and industrials.

Asian equities remained subdued following a slide in Wall Street overnight. Recent macroeconomic data bolstered hopes of a pause in the rate hiking cycle by the Fed at its meeting on June 14. [MKTS/GLOB]

Investors also await the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on June 8, when the central bank could leave its key interest rate unchanged, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Among individual stocks, J K Cement Ltd advanced over 3.5% after its board approved the purchase of Toshali Cements for 1.57 billion rupees ($19 million).

($1 = 82.5750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

By Bharath Rajeswaran


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.87% 0.66691 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.40% 73.9 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.24506 Delayed Quote.2.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.7453 Delayed Quote.0.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.07272 Delayed Quote.0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012109 Delayed Quote.0.38%
INFOSYS LIMITED -2.30% 1274.6 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.72% 83.74 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.60873 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
NIFTY 50 -0.20% 18556.35 Delayed Quote.2.37%
SENSEX BSE30 0.38% 62787.47 Real-time Quote.3.20%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -1.54% 3239.5 Delayed Quote.0.99%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED -2.99% 1075.4 Delayed Quote.9.15%
TOPIX INDEX 0.57% 2232.45 Delayed Quote.15.38%
WIPRO LIMITED -0.12% 404.3 End-of-day quote.2.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 260 B 3 155 M 3 155 M
Net income 2023 44 530 M 539 M 539 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,85x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 305 B 3 692 M 3 692 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Managers and Directors
Rajneesh Karnatak Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Vishwanath Vittal Shenoy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-15.86%3 692
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.66%162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.63%154 742
