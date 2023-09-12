By Joshua Kirby

India's inflation rate ticked down a little in August, but stayed relatively high as food prices remained elevated in the subcontinental nation.

The consumer price index increased by 6.83% compared with August 2022, easing from the 7.44% rate notched the previous month, according to preliminary government data published Tuesday.

The reading was better than forecast, with economists expecting the rate to fall to 7.0%, according to a FactSet poll ahead of the release.

Nevertheless, price rises remain above the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range. The increase in prices for food and beverages--making up the bulk of the index--eased a little to 9.19% after surging in double digits in July, but remained relatively high. Other areas, including clothing, housing and fuel, meanwhile booked gentler price rises in August.

The overall reading could propel policymakers at the central bank to raise interest rates in an effort to bring inflation down more quickly. The bank last month kept its benchmark rate at 6.5%.

