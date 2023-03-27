Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:30:08 2023-03-27 am EDT
68.20 INR   -3.06%
03:27aIndia asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources
RE
12:36aINDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields rise on heavy state borrowing plan; H1 calendar key
RE
03/26Karur Vysya Bank Fined by RBI for Rule Violation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources

03/27/2023 | 03:27am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has asked state-run lenders to adopt stricter monitoring of top corporate loan accounts and submit a plan to deal with business risks in key areas within two weeks, three banking sources said on Monday.

Indian banks, in the past, have had to take deep haircuts on their exposure to debt-laden companies admitted under bankruptcy legislation.

"Bankers were told that it would be prudent to increase stress-testing of large corporate loan accounts," a banker at a state-run bank said.

Banks were also asked to monitor the mark-to-market impact on their trading books amid rising interest rates and maintain their liquidity ratios, the sources added.

None of the sources wanted to be named because they are not allowed to speak to media.

Finance ministry officials met state-run bank chiefs on Saturday, with lenders asked to identify stress points, including "concentration risks and adverse exposures," according to a government statement.

The Finance Ministry did not respond to a Reuters email seeking additional details from the meeting.

Lenders were also asked to increase the frequency of assessing their asset-liability profiles amid the global banking turbulence, another banker said.

The collapse of some U.S. regional banks have led to concerns about lenders globally having to field possible losses on their held-to-maturity portfolios.

Reuters had earlier reported that the government had sought details of the bond portfolios of these banks as a precautionary exercise.

India's banking system continues to be stable and resilient, and lenders have built sufficient buffers to shield themselves from any unforeseen stress, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India said earlier in March.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

By Siddhi Nayak


© Reuters 2023
