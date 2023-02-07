Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:17:03 2023-02-08 am EST
77.80 INR   -0.26%
12:23aInstant View:- India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected
RE
12:06aRBI Raises Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points to 6.5%
MT
02/07India Central Bank Raises Rate to Tame Inflation
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected

02/07/2023 | 11:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the sixth straight increase, as core inflation remained high despite signs retail inflation has peaked.

The central bank said that its policy stance remains focused on withdrawal of accomodation.

Most analysts expect this hike to be the final increase in the RBI's current tightening cycle, which has seen it raise rates by 250 bps since May last year.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising three members from the central bank and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 6.50% in a split decision.

Four of the six members voted in favour of the decision.

In a poll conducted ahead of the federal budget on Feb. 1, more than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise the repo rate by 25 bps. The remaining 12 predicted no change.

The annual retail inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in the previous month, falling below the RBI's upper tolerance band of 2%-6% for a second straight month.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly; additonal reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
12:23aInstant View:- India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected
RE
12:06aRBI Raises Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points to 6.5%
MT
02/07India Central Bank Raises Rate to Tame Inflation
DJ
02/07India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected
RE
02/07INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed before RBI decision, stance move key trigger
RE
02/07INDIA RUPEE-Rupee barely budges ahead of RBI's policy outcome
RE
02/07Rupee eyes RBI policy decision, weighs Powell's comments
RE
02/07Indian shares set to open higher ahead of RBI policy decision
RE
02/07INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed before RBI policy decision, guidance key
RE
02/07Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 257 B 3 102 M 3 102 M
Net income 2023 42 698 M 515 M 515 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,55x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 320 B 3 865 M 3 865 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 78,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
P R Rajagopal Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-10.37%3 922
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867