  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:14:43 2023-05-30 am EDT
75.00 INR   -0.20%
02:09aIndia cenbank's FY 2023 income rises on forex gains - annual report
RE
01:46aRBI Fines Central Bank of India for Non-Compliance of Regulations
MT
12:32aINDIA BONDS-India bond yields tad down as US yields reverse course
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India cenbank's FY 2023 income rises on forex gains - annual report

05/30/2023 | 02:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian central bank's net income rose to 2.35 trillion rupees ($28.4 billion) in fiscal year 2023, from 1.6 trillion rupees in the previous year on higher forex gains, its annual report released on Tuesday showed.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) balance sheet size increased by 2.5% during the financial year to 63.45 trillion rupees.

During the year, the central bank saw a gain of 1.03 trillion rupees from foreign exchange transactions, which allowed it to increase the size of its contingency fund, the report showed.

The RBI transferred 1.3 trillion rupees to its contingency risk buffer, raising the size of this buffer to 6% of its balance sheet from 5.5% previously.

Following this, it transferred a surplus of 874.16 billion rupees to the Indian government.

In 2018-19, the RBI adopted a new Economic Capital Framework, under which it is required to maintain a contingency risk buffer of 5.5-6.5% of its balance sheet.

The new framework also allows the central bank to benchmark sales of foreign exchange to its historical average cost of acquiring these reserves, allowing it to realise gains on foreign exchange transactions during the year.

In contrast, the central bank booked a loss of 17 billion rupees on the sale and redemption of foreign securities, likely due to the rise in yields in developed markets like the U.S. The central bank holds these securities as part of its reserves.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal and Swati Bhat; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
02:09aIndia cenbank's FY 2023 income rises on forex gains - annual report
RE
01:46aRBI Fines Central Bank of India for Non-Compliance of Regulations
MT
12:32aINDIA BONDS-India bond yields tad down as US yields reverse course
RE
05/29INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale
RE
05/29India govt will not let down guard on inflation, says finance minister
RE
05/29India cenbank chief flags governance gaps, instances of stressed assets misreporting
RE
05/28Indian shares may open higher on US debt ceiling deal
RE
05/28WEEKAHEAD-Indian rupee, bond yields to keep eye on US yields, Fed expectations
RE
05/26India's forex reserves snap three-week rise, ease from near 1-year high
RE
05/26India cenbank may cut rates towards fiscal end - Kotak Bank treasury chief
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 260 B 3 155 M 3 155 M
Net income 2023 44 530 M 539 M 539 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,93x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 308 B 3 736 M 3 736 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajneesh Karnatak Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Vishwanath Vittal Shenoy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-14.84%3 736
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%400 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%230 019
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.52%225 607
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 826
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%154 704
