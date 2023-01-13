Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
96.40 INR   +1.63%
09:34aIndia central bank chief calls for vigilance on high core inflation
RE
07:54aIndia's foreign exchange reserves slip in first week of year
RE
06:30aIndia Ratings Upgrades Bank of India Rating to AA+; Outlook Stable
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India central bank chief calls for vigilance on high core inflation

01/13/2023 | 09:34am EST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Core inflation in India is an area of concern and the Reserve Bank of India needs to be very vigilant of it, the bank's chief Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

India's annual retail inflation rose 5.72% in December from 5.88% in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel components, was estimated at 6.1%, according to two economists, versus 6% and 6.26% in November.

"Although the momentum of core inflation has moderated, it remains sticky at 6%," Das said in a discussion at the Business Today Banking and Economic Summit.

"That is not a comfortable number to deal with. So therefore we have to be very vigilant and we have to really keep focus on the core part of inflation."

Das reiterated that the Reserve Bank of India had not lost sight of inflation but said there was no need to revise the inflation target at the current juncture. The current inflation targeting framework gives the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) a lot of flexibility in extraordinary situations like the pandemic, he said.

The MPC has a target to bring down inflation to 4% over the medium term while keeping it within a band of 2-6%.

The MPC has raised rates by a total 225 basis points since May last year to tame high prices and is widely expected to deliver one final hike of 25 basis points at its February meeting before adopting a long pause.

Das, too, alluded to the prospect of rates staying higher for a prolonged period without specifically mentioning India.

"If the current geopolitical situation remains the way it is, it could be a situation of 'high for long' interest rates (the) world over," he said.

Separately, with regards to concerns over the near-decade-high current account deficit number in the September quarter, Das said there was great improvement seen in October and November.

He said the country's services exports have picked up pace while the merchandise trade deficit was showing signs of moderating and financing of the current account deficit would be "fairly comfortable".

(Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Conor Humphries)

By Siddhi Nayak


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 252 B 3 100 M 3 100 M
Net income 2023 39 552 M 487 M 487 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,85x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 396 B 4 872 M 4 872 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 94,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED7.48%4 794
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234